Matchday LIVE: Everton vs Chelsea, West Ham vs Arsenal, plus Barcelona & Serie A title race

GOAL: Spurs 2-0 Leicester (Son)
Son doubles Tottenham's lead!
Mount hits the woodwork!
Mason Mount has hit the post for Chelsea! his fierce shot strikes the inside of the woodwork before bouncing out to Azpilicueta, and his shot is then kept out in brilliant fashion by Jordan Pickford.
GOAL: Everton 1-0 Chelsea (Richarlison)
Everton are in front!!
Richarlison has sent the home crowd into raptures after firing past Edouard Mendy!
The Brazilian robbed César Azpilicueta of possession just outside the Chelsea box and played a one-two with Demarai Gray before finishing well into the back of the net.
HUGE goal for the hosts.
Second half begins at Goodison
Chelsea have kicked us off for the second half at Goodison Park. Will Everton be able to find a winner to boost their survival hopes? or will the Blues break their hearts?
Milan and Fiorentina are also back underway at San Siro.
Second half kick-off: Spurs vs Leicester
We are back underway again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!
Kane mobbed after putting Spurs one up
Half-time: Everton holding Chelsea, Spurs in front against Foxes
Everton and Chelsea head in level at the break, while Spurs are 1-0 up against Leicester thanks to a Kane header.
In Serie A, meanwhile, Milan and Fiorentina are goalless after a cagey opening 45 minutes.
Everton fighting for their lives
Tension rising at Goodison
Chelsea and Everton are both struggling to maintain discipline in this one, with four yellow cards having already been shared between them.
Cesar Azpilicueta and Seamus Coleman were both booked after an angry exchange while reacting to a collision between Yerry Mina and Mason Mount, and if tempers continue to flare then we may end up seeing a red card today.
Chelsea still yet to breakthrough
Kane improves impressive record vs Leicester
GOAL: Spurs 1-0 Leicester (Kane)
Kane puts Spurs in front!
The English striker has combined with Son Heung-min once again, rising highest to nod home a corner from the South Korean.
Tottenham into the top four as it stands!
Chelsea & Everton cancelling eachother out
Chelsea have carried the biggest threat going forward in the opening ten minutes at Goodison Park, but Everton are clearly up for this.
The hosts have also had two free-kicks in dangerous areas, but Anthony Gordon was unable to make anything of either.
Finely poised contest as it stands!
Milan vs Fiorentina also underway
Milan and Fiorentina have also kicked off at San Siro, with the former looking for three points to extend their lead at the top of Serie A.
Kick-off at Goodison Park & the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Chelsea's clash with Everton and Spurs' encounter against Leicester are both now underway!
Pressure building on Lampard at Everton
Frank Lampard will come up against his former club when Chelsea arrive at Goodison Park today, with Everton in dire need of three points after Burnley's win over Watford on Saturday.
The Toffees are now five points behind Burnley and Leeds in 18th, and defeat against the Blues would leave them on the brink of relegation with only five fixtures left to play thereafter.
Conte brings up Premier League ton
Antonio Conte is set to appear on the touchline for his 100th Premier League game this afternoon, having previously taken in a title-winning spell at Chelsea.
The Italian tactician is the fourth man to reach that milestone in 2021-22 after Ralph Hasenhüttl, Graham Potter and Dean Smith, all of whom marked the occasion with losses.
Fati returns to Barca squad for Mallorca clash
Landmark day for Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek
Watch: Sakala equalises for Rangers vs Celtic
Juventus seal Venezia win
Juventus have picked up a hard-fought home win over Serie A's bottom club Venezia, and now sit five points behind leaders Milan.
Bonucci opened the scoring in the first half but the visitors found an equaliser through Mattia Aramu in the 71st minute to silence the home crowd.
Juve had the last word, though, with Bonucci bundling home his second of the game five minutes later.
Everton fans set off fireworks outside Chelsea hotel
Everton fans are doing their best to aid the club’s bid for Premier League survival, with fans letting off early-morning fireworks outside Chelsea’s hotel before greeting the Toffees’ team bus to Goodison Park with a passionate display of support.
Followers of the Merseyside outfit gathered outside their stadium hours before kick-off on Sunday, with it decided that a show of unity was required in order to try and inspire those that have to take to the field.
Thomas Tuchel’s visitors could be forgiven for feeling a little bleary-eyed when they lock horns with a club stuck inside the top-flight drop zone, with the Blues struggling to get a good night’s sleep while out on the road.
You can watch a video of the scenes outside Chelsea's hotel here.
Conte explains decision to drop Kulusevski
Kulusevski is a surprise absentee from Tottenham's starting XI today given his form since joining the club on loan from Juventus in January, but Conte has insisted he has not been dropped based on performance.
"It's rotation. When you have the possibility to change good players, you do. It is a normal rotation," the Spurs boss told reporters ahead of kick-off.
Conte added on Tottenham's failure to register a shot on target in their last two games: "We try to work because we have not had a shot on target, usually we are able to score goals and create chances."
Milan reveal starting XI for Fiorentina clash
#MilanFiorentina: the line-up 📋#SempreMilan @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/usN0PUtljJ— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 1, 2022
Spurs team news: Conte starts Moura over Kulusevski
Your team to face Leicester! ✊ pic.twitter.com/4XLDpDn2Ka— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 1, 2022
Team news: Loftus-Cheek in for Kante for Chelsea's trip to Everton
Your Chelsea team news today! 👊#EveChe pic.twitter.com/6i9w1aFyfh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 1, 2022
Watch: Jota gives Celtic half-time lead over Rangers
Juventus leading Venezia in early Serie A kick-off
Juventus still have faint hopes of winning the Serie A title, and will move to within five points of leaders Milan if they beat Venezia today, at least until their rivals play later.
The Turin outfit are well on their way to three points heading into the final 20 minutes of the game, with a seventh-minute goal from Leandro Bonucci proving to the difference between the two sides at the Allianz Stadium so far.
Top-four race heats up
Arsenal begin the day sitting in the final Champions League spot on 60 points, six behind third-placed Chelsea and just two ahead of arch-rivals Tottenham.
Spurs will move into the top four if they beat Leicester and put real pressure on the Gunners before their meeting with West Ham, who can move up to sixth if they win the London derby clash.
Today's order of play 📺
Here are the main fixtures taking place on Sunday, May 1 (UK kick-off times):
Premier League
Everton vs Chelsea (14:00)
Spurs vs Leicester (14:00)
West Ham vs Arsenal (16:30)
Serie A
Milan vs Fiorentina (14:00)
Udinese vs Inter (17:00)
La Liga
Barcelona vs Inter (20:00)
Which game are you looking forward to most?
Welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog! ⚽️
Good afternoon and welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog! brace yourselves for another day of exciting action from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as we provide you with up-to-the-minute news and talking points through to the evening.
Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are all due to play in the English top-flight with the top-four race now nearing its conclusion, while the battle for the Serie A title race will also continue with Inter and Milan both facing crucial fixtures.
Barcelona will complete the day's action later on, with Xavi looking to get his side back on track after a surprise defeat to Rayo Vallecano last time out.
Stay tuned!