Matchday LIVE: England vs Denmark updates, news and TV reaction

If Luke Shaw is going to have competition in the wing-back stakes tonight though, he couldn't have asked for much of a tougher opponent than Joakim Maehle, perhaps Denmark's biggest breakout on the Euro 2020 stage.

The Atalanta man has been one of the Danish Dynamite's standouts, and arguably makes for their most incisive threat from deep in their own territory, a player capable of tearing up the pitch with his pinpoint runs and deliveries.

He's just the latest talent to emerge from the Serie A side - and in the absence of Eriksen, he's held himself up as an attacking lightning rod for his side to rally around.