Matchday LIVE: England host Switzerland as Spain, Netherlands & Germany headline international friendlies

England v Switzerland

Gareth Southgate's first matchday squad of the year includes two players making the step-up to senior level then - it is maiden caps for both Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi!

The latter was a member of the original squad, while the former was called up following injuries, alongside Guehi's Palace team-mate Tyrick Mitchell. The latter makes the bench too, meaning he could come on for good measure.

It also marks the latest injection of talent, as Southgate continues to consider his options for Qatar. Harry Maguire is on the bench after his fluctuations with Manchester United, while Conor Gallagher - another Palace man - gets the nod in midfield in Kalvin Phillips' absence.