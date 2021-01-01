The road towards the Euros is officially underway as several of Europe's top teams are in action today with pre-tournament friendlies.

Fresh off naming his right-back filled 26-man squad for the Euros, Gareth Southgate and England are set to face off with Austria, while reigning world champions France are set to take on Wales in what could be Karim Benzema's true return to Les Bleus.

Elsewhere, Germany are set to face Denmark while the Netherlands will take on Scotland.

A busy day to help kickstart a busy summer - and you can follow it all right here!