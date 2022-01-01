Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Celtic vs Rangers plus Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich all in action

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Aaron Ramsey, Rangers 2021-22
Celtic vs Rangers underway!

2022-04-17T13:00:14.812Z

Celtic and Rangers lock horns at Hampden Park once again!

The last time they faced off was at Ibrox on April 3, with the Bhoys coming out on top on that occasion. Can the Gers get revenge?

Which games are on today? 📺

2022-04-17T12:35:00.000Z

Football on today

Here's a flavour of what's in store...

2pm - Celtic vs Rangers

2:15pm - Newcastle United vs Leicester City

2:15pm - West Ham vs Burnley

2:30pm - Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich

3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol

4:30pm - Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

7:45pm - PSG vs Marseille

8pm - Sevilla vs Real Madrid

Which game are you most excited about?

Hi there! 👋

2022-04-17T12:30:00.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's live blog covering all of today's football action throughout the day.

It's a packed Easter Sunday, with semi-finals to be decided in the FA Cup and Scottish FA Cup, while games involving Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also on the cards.

We'll bring you all the latest updates, team news, goals and incidents from across the grounds, so stay tuned!