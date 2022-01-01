Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Celtic vs Rangers plus Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich all in action

Celtic vs Rangers underway!
Celtic and Rangers lock horns at Hampden Park once again!
The last time they faced off was at Ibrox on April 3, with the Bhoys coming out on top on that occasion. Can the Gers get revenge?
Starting XIs confirmed for Bayern vs Arminia Bielefeld
Our starting XI and subs to take on @arminia_int 🔴⚪#packmas #DSCFCB pic.twitter.com/IpCCXo0MYW— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 17, 2022
TEAM! ✊#DSCFCB pic.twitter.com/VvjErooMS5— Arminia International (@arminia_int) April 17, 2022
Teams are in for West Ham vs Burnley
Vlasic starts in one of three changes today.— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 17, 2022
Here's how we're lining up...@betway | #WHUBUR pic.twitter.com/MYnncKQHN9
📋 Here's how we line up to face West Ham United this afternoon! 💪 #WHUBUR | @SpreadexSport | #UTC pic.twitter.com/GC1N9uQSow— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 17, 2022
Here's how Newcastle & Leicester line up
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 17, 2022
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/E6zYewCIdu
A look at the Foxes' line-up for #NewLei 📝 pic.twitter.com/So4EXRZ0sc— Leicester City (@LCFC) April 17, 2022
Celtic vs Rangers teams
Our #ScottishCup Semi-final line-up 📋— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 17, 2022
📢 Let's make some noise for the Bhoys!
#CELRAN | #COYBIG 🍀 pic.twitter.com/ZREBLketJ8
🆕 Today's #RangersFC team for the @ScottishCup semi-final.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 17, 2022
🗒️ Full Team News: https://t.co/B3KGMGH7N2 pic.twitter.com/nIYnKlBLnL
Which games are on today? 📺
Here's a flavour of what's in store...
2pm - Celtic vs Rangers
2:15pm - Newcastle United vs Leicester City
2:15pm - West Ham vs Burnley
2:30pm - Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich
3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol
4:30pm - Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
7:45pm - PSG vs Marseille
8pm - Sevilla vs Real Madrid
Which game are you most excited about?
Hi there! 👋
Welcome to GOAL's live blog covering all of today's football action throughout the day.
It's a packed Easter Sunday, with semi-finals to be decided in the FA Cup and Scottish FA Cup, while games involving Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also on the cards.
We'll bring you all the latest updates, team news, goals and incidents from across the grounds, so stay tuned!