There was torrential rain at the close of play in Manchester last night - but a crisp spot of Saturday sunshine hangs over Stamford Bridge today.
We are underway in our first FA Cup fixture of the day, as Chelsea face Plymouth Argyle!
That looks familiar...
Chelsea are in their new Inter training tops so hopefully Lukaku can be inspired to score some goals today. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/usjJ7zaRP7— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 5, 2022
The greatest derby?
Inter v Milan
There's magic to the FA Cup quite unlike anything else - but let us not kid ourselves, the main course is a delicious Italian dish best served hot today.
One man destined to be the centre of attention if he plays? Hakan Calhanoglu. The man is just catnip to this rivalry.
We've done our best to explain just why that is so.
In the last Milan derby, Hakan Calhanoglu scored for Inter and celebrated in front of Milan's fans 👀— GOAL News (@GoalNews) February 5, 2022
What if he scores again today? 🍿
✍️ @Mark_Doyle11
Countdown to kick-off
Warm ups done 💪— Plymouth Argyle FC (@only1argyle) February 5, 2022
Just 1️⃣0️⃣ minutes to go!#pafc pic.twitter.com/zvTBDdXlRK
About last night...
Man Utd 1 (7)-(8) Middlesbrough
Manchester United fans, look away now - you all know how this one turned out.
Ralf Rangnick's revolution at Old Trafford has not quite been the runaway success some of its results might suggest, but it has appeared to have balanced out the final run of form that ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign.
But last night was one of those games where nothing seemed to go right for the Red Devils, wasting several chances that they likely would have put away with little fuss on any other day.
When Jadon Sancho's opener was matched by a controversial Matt Crooks finish in the second half, the sense that it would not be their night hung in the air - and so it was when Anthony Elanga put his finish over the crossbar in the penalty shootout. Can their Premier League rivals avoid a similar fate today?
Tuchel absent for Blues with Covid-19
So, with players like Romelu Lukaku up top, you can't accuse Chelsea of softballing this one - but then, Manchester United arguably named their strongest side against Middlesbrough and still came unstuck on Friday evening.
But perhaps the most crucial face of all is missing for the Blues - head coach Thomas Tuchel. The German was confirmed to have tested postiive for Covid-19 this morning, and misses out.
He faces a race to be ready to join the side in Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup, which the squad fly out to after this game. Arno Michels takes charge in his absence, and we wish him a speedy recovery.
Team News: Chelsea v Plymouth
Blues name strong side for lower-league test
Your Chelsea team news! 💪@ParimatchGlobal | #ChePly pic.twitter.com/qKPcOYLkiU— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 5, 2022
🟢 How Argyle line-up for today's @EimratesFACup clash with @ChelseaFC 📋#pafc pic.twitter.com/D4u0jshGut— Plymouth Argyle FC (@only1argyle) February 5, 2022
Today's order of play
While plenty of Europe's major hitters won't be taking to the field today - it's a quite run in La Liga and Ligue 1, for example - there's no shortage of crackerjack ties and chances for upsets across the rest of the continent.
Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are just some of the Premier League heavyweights hoping to avoid the fate Manchester United suffered last night, while Bayern Munich will seek to strengthen their Bundesliga grip - and of course, Inter meets Milan in the biggest game on the Serie A docket.
Plus, there's a third-place play-off at AFCON to keep an eye on too! Today's order of play, with key updates throughout, includes:
1230: Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle
1500: Manchester City v Fulham
1700: Inter v Milan
1730: Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig
1900: Burkina Faso v Cameroon
2000: Tottenham v Brighton & Hove Albion
(All times GMT)
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
How have you all found the start of 2022? It's fair to say that the January transfer window didn't disappoint, and that the Africa Cup of Nations has served up a feast of football - but now, with tomorrow's final yet to come, we're back into the thick of club action.
And what club action it is! Fresh from a giant-killer upset for Manchester United against Middlesbrough last night, the fourth round of the FA Cup gets truly underway today, while over in Italy, there's a little local grudge match at the San Siro to keep an eye on...
Strap yourselves in and make a cup of tea - it's going to be a good one.