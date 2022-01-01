Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Juventus, Lille & Villarreal in Champions League last-16 action

Follow GOAL's matchday blog as two crunch Champions League last-16 games take place in Chelsea vs Lille and Villarreal vs Juventus

Updated
Comments (0)
Chelsea celebrate Lille 2022
Getty

What a stat this is 🤯

2022-02-22T20:25:52.000Z

(Sorry, Romelu)

WATCH: Havertz opens scoring for Chelsea

2022-02-22T20:22:39.000Z

(US only)

Chelsea 1-0 Lille

2022-02-22T20:21:03.686Z

Lille have a decent chance on goal, but Edouard Mendy is there, reliable as always, and clears the ball.

Chelsea have kept good rhythm since taking an early 1-0 lead, but Lille look strong themselves - and could very well score an equaliser before half-time.

Showing off world champion status in style 😎

2022-02-22T20:14:05.000Z

WATCH: Vlahovic nets after 36 seconds

2022-02-22T20:12:53.191Z

Way to make your mark for your new club 💪

2022-02-22T20:09:55.000Z

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Lille

2022-02-22T20:08:33.860Z

(Havertz)

HE SCORES! It's third time lucky for Kai Havertz as he scores with his third attempt on goal, and Chelsea take the lead against Lille after just nine minutes.

What a goal!

Chelsea 0-0 Lille

2022-02-22T20:07:56.993Z

Oof! Chelsea have another really great chance to go 1-0 up after another great Kai Havertz chance, but it forces a save.

Chelsea 0-0 Lille

2022-02-22T20:05:07.915Z

CLOSE! Kai Havertz is 1v1 with the goalkeeper and has a fantastic chance to give the Blues an early lead, but it's skied overhead.

GOAL! Villarreal 0-1 Juventus

2022-02-22T20:02:43.855Z

(Vlahovic)

Juventus take the lead after just barely a minute! Dusan Vlahovic slots it in for his new side with a fine finish.

Kick-off: Chelsea vs Lille, Villarreal vs Juventus

2022-02-22T20:00:00.000Z

And off we go!

The defending European champions have kicked off their last-16 account at home to Lille, while Juventus have traveled to Villarreal.

There's a special guest at Stamford Bridge this evening 🏆

2022-02-22T19:56:31.000Z

🗣 Tuchel: 'Lukaku was exhausted'

2022-02-22T19:55:16.174Z

Thomas Tuchel on BT Sport: "I felt he (Romelu Lukaku) was a bit tired and exhausted, he has played a lot, extra-times, travelling and it was not the best performance (v Crystal Palace) so maybe it is easier to come off the bench and turn things around if needed.

"The two systems are not too different, we played 4-1-4-1 against Palace and now we have closer distances in passing. We have four players for the counter-attacks and if in doubt then go with what everyone is used to. We felt no need to change it.

"Perfect stage for the underdog to overperform, Lille are a physical team, disciplined team and have absolutely nothing to lose. It makes their preparation easier but we are here to give them a hard time, implement our style and intensity and take care of the result by performance and work rate."

Bundled up and readied!

2022-02-22T19:44:37.000Z

🗣 Update from Tuchel

2022-02-22T19:31:33.658Z

👀

2022-02-22T19:18:20.000Z

Team news: Villarreal vs Juventus

2022-02-22T19:12:58.000Z

Villarreal XI: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza, Capoue, Lo Celso, Parejo, Moreno, Danjuma, Chukwueze

Juventus XI: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Danilo, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Cuadrado, Locatelli, McKennie, Rabiot, Morata, Vlahovic

Team news: Chelsea vs Lille

2022-02-22T19:08:47.000Z

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Ziyech, Havertz

Lille XI: Jardim, Andre, Bamba, Botman, Celik, David, Djalo, Fonte, Onana, Sanches, Xeka

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-02-22T19:00:28.000Z

We've got two Champions League last-16 double headers on the menu today, with Chelsea facing Lille and Villarreal hosting Juventus.

Join us for the ride – team news coming soon!