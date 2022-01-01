Matchday LIVE: Chelsea in Club World Cup action, Man City face Brentford, AC Milan take on Lazio & more

Kickoff!
Teams are on the field and the match is underway at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium!
Tuchel still out
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is not present in Abu Dhabi as he continues isolating at home with Covid.
His assistant Zsolt Low said: “We are constantly in contract with Thomas, lots of meetings together.
"We record the training and send it to him. We're using video calling all the time.
"We change our ideas a lot of times in the day. We have good conversation to make it like he is here with us together."
Lineups
Chelsea XI: Kepa; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz
Al-Hilal XI: Almuaiouf, Alburayik, Jang, Al Bulayhi, Shahrani, Cuellar, Kanno, Salem, Pereira, Marega, Ighalo
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog! We've got plenty of action across Europe today and in the Middle East as well, where we'll get the day started with the Club World Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Al-Hilal in Abu Dhabi.