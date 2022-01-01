Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea in Club World Cup action, Man City face Brentford, AC Milan take on Lazio & more

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Romelu Lukaku Chelsea 2021-22
Getty Images

Kickoff!

2022-02-09T16:30:45.000Z

Teams are on the field and the match is underway at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium!

Tuchel still out

2022-02-09T16:20:32.985Z

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is not present in Abu Dhabi as he continues isolating at home with Covid.

His assistant Zsolt Low said: “We are constantly in contract with Thomas, lots of meetings together.

"We record the training and send it to him. We're using video calling all the time.

"We change our ideas a lot of times in the day. We have good conversation to make it like he is here with us together."

Lineups

2022-02-09T16:16:37.706Z

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz

Al-Hilal XI: Almuaiouf, Alburayik, Jang, Al Bulayhi, Shahrani, Cuellar, Kanno, Salem, Pereira, Marega, Ighalo

Welcome!

2022-02-09T16:13:24.480Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog! We've got plenty of action across Europe today and in the Middle East as well, where we'll get the day started with the Club World Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Al-Hilal in Abu Dhabi.