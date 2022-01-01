Matchday LIVE: Brighton vs Liverpool, Man Utd vs Tottenham & all Europe's biggest games

Team News: Hoffenheim v Bayern
🔹 LINE-UP 🔹— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) March 12, 2022
OUR TEAM! #TSGFCB pic.twitter.com/p5STv6ihet
📋 | STARTING XI— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) March 12, 2022
Here's how we line up for #TSGFCB! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/m7Uj4ECX2g
Can Seagulls bite back?
HT: Brighton 0-1 Liverpool
Having lost each of their first six Premier League meetings with Liverpool, Brighton are unbeaten in their last three against the Reds (W1 D2).
But they'll have some work to do when they get back out there to turn this one around. Graham Potter will know that his side have it in them though.
HT: Brighton 0-1 Liverpool
Diaz opener puts Reds on top
Mike Dean flourishes his whistle and that will be the interval at the Amex Stadium.
It's Liverpool who are on top thanks to a Luis Diaz header - and many will wonder why Brighton are not down a man after the Reds star was cleared out by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.
Still, there's plenty more to come in this one!
Hoffenheim struck by Covid absences
Hoffenheim v Bayern
Get well soon, Penne & David!— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) March 12, 2022
Goalkeeper Philipp #Pentke and Assistant Manager David Krecidlo have tested positive for coronavirus. Both are now quarantining at home. pic.twitter.com/4ACZVQHTOt
Diaz continues to shine
Brighton 0-1 Liverpool
Diaz's work-rate earning the applause of the travelling Liverpool fans. Move ends with Salah attempting to lob Sanchez with a header.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 12, 2022
On the line
Brighton 0-1 Liverpool
Luis Diaz took one for the team 🤕 pic.twitter.com/WECLcTjNXt— GOAL (@goal) March 12, 2022
Salah curls effort over
Brighton 0-1 Liverpool
That goal has scattered Brighton's resolve around the back and a botched attempt to clear their lines tees up a volley for Mohamed Salah.
The Liverpool man is not far off the mark, just dipping it around the near top-right corner of the goalframe.
WATCH: Diaz clattered as he scores opener
Brighton 0-1 Liverpool
Luis Diaz opens the scoring after an incredible pass from Joël Matip! 🔥— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2022
Despite being taken out by Robert Sánchez the Liverpool forward is ok to carry on 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vka83JoN2X
Sanchez escapes red card
Brighton 0-1 Liverpool
Luis Diaz is fortunately able to continue - and so, after a VAR review, is Robert Sanchez.
The Brighton goalkeeper may have got away with one there, as he stays on the field. He doesn't even getting a booking.
Perhaps the goal is punishment enough. Either way, it is Liverpool who have the lead.
GOAL: Brighton 0-1 Liverpool
(Luis Diaz)
The Reds strike first on the south coast - but could it be at a cost?
Luis Diaz darts through the line to meet a long ball swept down the right flank. Just into the penalty area, he manages to get a head to it - and is then promptly wiped out by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, with the finish trickling into an empty net behind the pair.
The Liverpool man stays down. It is clearly a goal, but he's going to need medical attention, while Brighton sweat on a potential red card.
What's your dream team?
Brighton 0-0 Liverpool
We're still waiting on goals at the Amex Stadium - though referee Mike Dean is his typical self - but while we do, why not mull the question over whether you could pick a five-a-side team to beat this one?
We're pretty proud of this find, if we say so ourselves...
The ultimate 5-a-side team 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MNvWxvy3Oc— GOAL (@goal) March 12, 2022
Reds bare teeth early on
Brighton 0-0 Liverpool
Now Liverpool roar back down the other end and it is Sadio Mane, fed by a break on the right wing, who pushes a close-range finish just wide of the near post.
Jurgen Klopp gives a nod of approval, and the Reds fans who have made the trip down purr. That is the sort of silky play that has allowed them to cut most of their rivals to ribbons this season.
Seagulls fly out of the blocks
Brighton 0-0 Liverpool
Two attempts from Neal Maupay in as many minutes and Brighton have started with a bright spark today. Neither are serious concerns to the visitors but both show plenty of spirit.
Maupay has scored 26 goals in the Premier League for the club – and one more strike will see him become the Seagulls’ highest goalscorer in the competition (currently level with Glenn Murray).
KO: Brighton v Liverpool
It's a rowdy crowd on the south coast of England for this clash - and the Seagulls support is in full throaty voice.
Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter have had kind words to say about each other in the build-up, and it is a warm shake of the hand between the pair.
Players take the knee, flags fly for Ukraine - and we are underway in our first Premier League game of the day!
100 up for Keita
Brighton v Liverpool
💯 Reds appearances up for Naby! 🙌#BHALIV pic.twitter.com/Mua2TMqN23— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2022
Mwepu back in the fold
Brighton v Liverpool
Back in the squad. 😁 @EnockMwepu45 🇿🇲 pic.twitter.com/fT82HRTyOU— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 12, 2022
Premier League disqualify Abramovich
Breaking news from the Premier League today - the board have officially barred Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich from directorship of the club.
The Blues supremo is looking to sell the club amid heavy sanctions imposed by the UK government as a consequence of the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
Thomas Tuchel's side have been embroiled in strife by the events, though a sale may still be imminently possible.
Following the sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club— Premier League Communications (@PLComms) March 12, 2022
The Board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures.
Full statement:️ https://t.co/O65T4qk50O pic.twitter.com/0jtMnZLKCg
Can Matip sprinkle more magic?
Brighton v Liverpool
Traditionally, when we talk about Liverpool's defence, it is the glowing praise we give to Virgil van Dijk that catches the eye.
But over the past month, Joel Matip has proved to be his equal - and he's been rewarded with the Premier League Player of the Month gong too.
Will he form the bedrock of more success today?
1 - Joel Matip is the first ever Cameroonian to win Premier League player of the month, while he's the first central defender to win the award since his teammate Virgil van Dijk in December 2018. Indomitable. pic.twitter.com/o5UpCQrjDU— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2022
Team News: Brighton v Liverpool
TEAM NEWS. 🚨 Here's our starting XI to face @LFC in the @PremierLeague today! 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 12, 2022
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6oiSDitNoH
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2022
Your Reds line-up to face @OfficialBHAFC 👊 #BHALIV
What do we have in store today?
It's a slam-dunk schedule of Premier League matches, each thrillingly poised to deliver something at the top and the bottom of the English flight - and something in-between too.
Plus, we'll be calling in on the Bundesliga's best and a Serie A favourite to see how they'll get on too, over the next eight hours.
In order of play, we've got:
1230: Brighton v Liverpool
1430: Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich
1500: Brentford v Burnley
1700: Sampdoria v Juventus
1730: Man Utd v Tottenham
(All times GMT)
