Matchday LIVE: Arsenal v Watford, West Ham v Liverpool and more Premier League action plus Milan derby in Serie A

AC Milan in fine form after derby draw
32 - AC Milan have picked up 32 points in the opening 12 games of a season Serie A for their first time in the three points for a win era. Sturdy. #MilanInter— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) November 7, 2021
Full-time: Real Betis 0-2 Sevilla
Sevilla have taken the three points from the derby against Real Betis.
A Marcos Acuna screamer and an own goal from Hector Bellerin was enough to secure the win against the hosts, who played the second half with 10 men.
Sevilla are now third in La Liga, level on points with Real Madrid and a point behind Real Sociedad. Betis, meanwhile, are six points behind in fifth place.
𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗜𝗦 𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗦.#ElGranDerbi pic.twitter.com/fUjtUMgzrC— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) November 7, 2021
GOAL: Real Betis 0-2 Sevilla
Hector Bellerin has put the ball in his own net in the Seville derby.
The full-back tried to clear a cross but only managed to send it beyond his own goalkeeper, extending Sevilla's lead to 2-0.
Montiel whips it in and it cannons off Bellerin into his own net. YES!— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) November 7, 2021
🟢 0-2 ❤️ (81') #ElGranDerbi https://t.co/J1Bjw8aBUl
Full-time: AC Milan 1-1 Inter
San Siro sides share spoils in Serie A clash
AC Milan and Inter have each taken a point from Sunday's Serie A clash.
Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty and an own goal from Stefan de Vrij delivered a lively start to the clash at San Siro, but neither side could find a winner.
The result sees Milan level on points with Napoli at the top of the table, while Inter seven points adrift in third place.
Inter piling pressure on AC Milan
Inter have been lively since the start of the second half.
Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez have had moments of looking dangerous but failed to hit the target.
GOAL: Real Betis 0-1 Sevilla
Marcos Acuna has broken the deadlock in the Seville derby.
He sent it sailing into the top corner from the edge of the box to put Sevilla in the lead against the 10-man hosts.
Can they hold on to the lead and ensure they stay third in La Liga and a point behind Real Sociedad?
THAT HAS FLOWN IN.— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) November 7, 2021
Ocampos lays it back to Acuña and he LASHES it into the net. It's been coming! 🚀
🟢 0-1 ❤️ (56') #ElGranDerbi https://t.co/AyDETPczdh
RED CARD: Real Betis
Guido Rodriguez has been sent off just before half-time in the Seville derby.
He was booked 10 minutes into the match but was penalised for another foul and given his marching orders.
44' ⏱⚽️ Second yellow card for Guido Rodríguez. He's off.— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) November 7, 2021
💚🤍 #RealBetisSevillaFC 0-0 ⚪🔴#ElGranDerbi #BetisDay
Calhanoglu follows Crespo, Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic
4 - Players able to score in their first Serie A Milan's derby after have played the previous one with the opponent team in the three points for a win era (dal 94/95)— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) November 7, 2021
Crespo (2006)
Ronaldo (2007)
Ibrahimovic (2010)#Calhanoglu (2021)
Ex. #MilanInter
Inter penalty saved
Inter had the chance to go ahead once again after being awarded another penalty.
Lautaro Martinez stepped up this time but his effort was saved as Ciprian Tatarusanu got low to his right to keep it out.
GOAL: AC Milan 1-1 Inter
AC Milan have pulled level!
It's a Stefan de Vrij own goal as a free kick comes sailing into the Inter box and the Dutch defender gets his head on it, only to see it bounce into the net.
⏱️ 17'— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 7, 2021
YESSSSSSSS! An own goal from de Vrij and we've equalised! 🙌#MilanInter 1-1 #SempreMilan @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/DYsqTm9jAl
GOAL: AC Milan 0-1 Inter
Hakan Calhanoglu has given Inter the lead at San Siro.
The attacking midfielder converted a penalty against his former side.
The spot-kick was awarded for a foul Franck Kessie.
🔥 | GOOOOOOOOL— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) November 7, 2021
11' - @hakanc10 porta l'Inter in vantaggio!#MilanInter 0️⃣ - 1️⃣#ItsDerbyTime #ForzaInter #DerbyMilano pic.twitter.com/7vLSmdg1L8
WATCH: Griezmann stunner for Atletico
While West Ham edged out Liverpool, Atletico Madrid were involved in a 3-3 thriller a little earlier. That contest featured a stunning strike from Antoine Griezmann…
Another INCREDIBLE comeback! 💥@valenciacf_en followed Celta's example from yesterday and saved a point in the 96th minute v Atleti! 💪— LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) November 7, 2021
📺 #LaLigaTV | #ValenciaAtleti pic.twitter.com/60CvrSfBvS
Antoine Griezmann hit a rocket! 💥 pic.twitter.com/I5V2frT4hi— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 7, 2021
Time to put on a show
The curtain is about to rise, the show is ready to begin 🔥#MilanInter #SempreMilan #ACMilanIsEverything pic.twitter.com/yCWCE3zWjP— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 7, 2021
Work to do for Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold admits that Liverpool have stuff to work on heading into an important stage of the season.
He has told BBC Sport on the back of a 3-2 defeat at West Ham: "This is a game we thought we could win and we should be winning it with the quality we have got. We can and should win every game we go into.
"We are probably going into the most crucial past of the season, The Christmas period so you will be punished if you perform poorly. It is important we keep looking forward.”
Special armband in Andalusia
©💚😍— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) November 7, 2021
Today, our armband is dedicated to our city!#ElGranDerbi #BetisDay pic.twitter.com/zQpalR2UZX
Unwanted history in Serie A
1 - Verona are the first side with two different players who have received a red card after coming off the bench in a Serie A game in the three points for a win era (Bessa and Kalinic against Napoli). Rejected.#NapoliVerona— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) November 7, 2021
Preparations at San Siro
Preparing for battle ⚔️#MilanInter #SempreMilan #ACMilanIsEverything @therabody pic.twitter.com/2MYaAlPGhT— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 7, 2021
🔥 | WARM-UP— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) November 7, 2021
Countdown to #MilanInter has begun⏳#ItsDerbyTime #ForzaInter #DerbyMilano pic.twitter.com/JtOciZoePr
Klopp in angry exchange with reporters
Jurgen Klopp is not in the best of moods following Liverpool’s defeat in east London. He feels some big decisions went against his side and wants those asking questions of him to admit as much.
He has told BBC Sport on Alisson being impeded for the Hammers’ first goal: "It's really interesting you ask that. I'm not sure I want to answer the question if you don't know the situation I'm talking about. Do you not think [Alisson was impeded for the first goal]? Is your job not to have an opinion? Okay that's nice.”
He added on Aaron Cresswell escaping a red card for a rash challenge on Jordan Henderson: "My god. I'm not your puppy. Hopefully, you have an opinion yourself. All good."
Are West Ham title challengers?
The Hammers are three points adrift of table-topping Chelsea – can they mount a title challenge?
David Moyes has told BBC Sport: “I want to be really positive all the time, I would like to say that is what we can do. I don’t see that at the moment.
“We can challenge the top four but whoever they are I want to see if we can give us an opportunity, we missed out on Champions League football by two points so why can we not be there?
“We are not getting carried away but this it is feeling good at the moment.”
All smiles
Tommy boyyyyyy! What a win, lets gooooo😍😁⚒️ @WestHam pic.twitter.com/ugM27iwyDq— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) November 7, 2021
Moyes making the most of rare Reds scalp
David Moyes is revelling in what is a rare victory over Liverpool for him.
The West Ham boss has told BBC Sport of claiming a 3-2 win over the Reds: "It's been hard to beat Liverpool over my career, they've been a very good side, so I was very pleased to get it today.
"Even when it went to 3-1 it was never comfortable, Liverpool were very good and we had to work hard to keep them out.
"We didn't play well in the first half. Sometimes when you play on a Sunday having played on a Thursday night, you don't start well.
"We weren't as good as we should have been and they were very good. We changed things around at half time."
‘A bit too rash’
Virgil van Dijk admits that Liverpool were not at their assured best in a 3-2 defeat at West Ham that has ended their unbeaten record and put a dent in a title bid.
The Dutch defender has told Sky Sports: "A proper knock but we have to pick ourselves up. An intense game. First half there was nothing wrong, they defended well and we scored a deserved equaliser.
"Second half we were a bit too rash. We wanted the 2-1 a bit too much. They gambled on the counter attacks and it leaves an open game.
"Sometimes you have to be more composed and patient and keep the ball a little bit longer.
"The first goal counts. I saw the whole time, Alisson was being man marked. With the rules no-one knows what is allowed. It could have been a foul."
Klopp unhappy with West Ham's opener
Jurgen Klopp believes West Ham's opening goal in Liverpool's 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium should not have counted, with Alisson blocked off before touching the ball into his own net.
The Reds boss has told Sky Sports: "Key moments today. The goals and some situations have to go another way.
"Let's talk about the game, the first they score is a foul on the goalkeeper, the arm goes into Alisson's arm so how can he catch it? That makes no sense.
"We scored the equaliser and fully controlled the game and they only went for the counter. Second half we did not play as clear but over the whole 90 minutes I wished we were more clinical finishers. They do well on the counter, they have quality and the second set-piece we concede.
"Aaron Cresswell's was a reckless challenge on Jordan Henderson, even when he touched the ball before so you have to control your body. Two situations which were influential but West Ham did not make the decisions and they won the game.
"What can Alisson do? That is why the goalie is protected. If a player goes up in the air with his arm, it is an important part of the body for the goalkeeper. People will say I am making excuses but I am calm. You need normal decisions from a referee and he did not do that."
Real Betis vs Sevilla: Derby team news
💚🤍💚— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) November 7, 2021
Our starting eleven for #ElGranDerbi!#DíaDeBetis pic.twitter.com/SkTvnF6fFT
YOUR SEVILLA XI FOR THE DERBY 🔥 #ElGranDerbi pic.twitter.com/ORQrwW5jPa— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) November 7, 2021
Reasons to be cheerful
1-0 to the Arsenal 😁 pic.twitter.com/HbHcPWKKTI— Emile Smith Rowe (@emilesmithrowe) November 7, 2021
Inter and AC in the building
👔 | ARRIVAL— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) November 7, 2021
Here they are!
The lads are at San Siro ⚫🔵#ItsDerbyTime #ForzaInter #MilanInter #DerbyMilanopic.twitter.com/NS8RzKIbrt
Special occasions call for the perfect look: just like our Rossoneri in their #HarmontandBlaine suits 😎#MilanInter #SempreMilan #ACMilanIsEverything pic.twitter.com/CVJ3J6p557— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 7, 2021
Milan derby team news
Our starting 11 for the derby! 🔥#MilanInter #SempreMilan #MilanIsEverything @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/wYS531I8kW— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 7, 2021
📣 | LINE-UP— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) November 7, 2021
Here's Simone Inzaghi's starting 1️⃣1️⃣ for #MilanInter👇
Powered by @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/0ICBvf79zK
Hammers on the up
West Ham manager David Moyes earned his first win in 15 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D4 L10) across spells with Everton, Man Utd, Sunderland and West Ham. It was also the Hammers’ first win in 11 league meetings with the Reds (D2 L8).
23 - West Ham have accumulated 23 points from their 11 Premier League games this season (W7 D2 L2); only in 1975-76 and 1980-81 (both 24 when adjusted to three points for a win) have they ever had more at this stage of a Football League campaign. Deserved. pic.twitter.com/EakLdt4Joi— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
Unbeaten bubble burst
26 - Liverpool suffered their first defeat in 26 games across all competitions (W18 D7), ending what was their joint-longest unbeaten run since they joined the Football League in 1893. It also ended the last remaining unbeaten record in this season’s Premier League. Grounded. pic.twitter.com/8bZ5nUs6ZT— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
Happy Hammers
Only one word for it...— West Ham United (@WestHam) November 7, 2021
MASSIVE. #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/a85sfIuWYD
FULL TIME: West Ham 3-2 Liverpool
Hammers hang on
Moyes’ men have done it. They suffered a few scares late on, but West Ham claim all three points in a notable 3-2 win. Defensive issues for Liverpool to address as they slip to fourth in the Premier League table, four points adrift of Chelsea. The Hammers are now third and continue to catch the eye. The London Stadium is bouncing and bubbles are flying high!
Super sub
9 - Only Daniel Sturridge (10) has scored more Premier League goals as a substitute for Liverpool than Divock Origi (nine), with today his first Premier League goal since July 2020 against Newcastle, 469 days ago. Lifeline? #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/b1dFKfnJT1— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
Something to work on
2 - Liverpool have conceded two goals from a corner in a single Premier League game for the first time since August 2017 vs Watford. Susceptible. #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/BfDzWoBHlg— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
GOAL: West Ham 3-2 Liverpool
A lifeline for Liverpool as Origi spins on the ball inside the West Ham box and bundles an effort into the bottom corner. Still time for the Reds to find a leveller.
Using his head
90% - Nine of Kurt Zouma's 10 Premier League goals have been headed (90%), the highest ratio of any player with 10+ goals in the competition's history. Noggin. #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/75YJxptft0— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
WATCH: Fornals restores West Ham's lead
Hammers back in front
Here is how Fornals burst clear to put West Ham back in front against Liverpool...
"I don't know why in these situations Liverpool don't run back!"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2021
Pablo Fornals fires West Ham in front against Liverpool! 🔥
📺 #WHULIV on Sky Sports PL
📲 https://t.co/fszbcsgA26 pic.twitter.com/265yf83jSY
DELIRIUM at the London Stadium!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 7, 2021
Fornals puts West Ham on top!#MyPLMorning #WHULIV
📺 NBCSN and @TelemundoSports pic.twitter.com/S0QPgZluni
A thorn in Liverpool's side
3 - Pablo Fornals has scored three goals in five league appearances against Liverpool, his joint-most against an opponent in the big-five European leagues, also scoring three against Leicester. Attention. #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/Mv7tLnujrD— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
GOAL: West Ham 3-1 Liverpool
Liverpool just can't deal with West Ham's corners. They get a third from another set-piece. Zouma runs away from his man at the back post and leaps highest to nod past Alisson from close range. Moyes' men pulling clear.
GOAL: West Ham 2-1 Liverpool
End-to-end stuff in the second half and West Ham take their chance. Liverpool give the ball away and the Hammers spring forward on the counter. The ball is fed into Fornals, one-on-one with Alisson. Not his finest strike, but he squeezes the ball beyond the Reds keeper and into the net. The hosts lead again.
History for Immobile
6 - Ciro Immobile is the first player able of scoring 10+ goals with Lazio in six consecutive Serie A seasons. Huge.#LazioSalernitana— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) November 7, 2021
Cause for optimism
Antonio Conte returned to Premier League management in Tottenham's 0-0 draw with Everton and claims to see plenty of positives from the squad he has inherited in north London.
The Italian has said: "Today I have seen the heart of my players, the passion, the will to fight, the will to sacrifice, the will to understand that there was a moment very, very difficult for us and to see this type of reaction make me more confident for the future.
"Sometimes you can teach to our players the tactical aspects and improve your players' physical aspects but the heart, the passion, the will, the intensity, you have or not.
"My players are showing me these aspects and that we are in a good position and it is a good point to start for me."
Off the bar
Another Fornals corner causes Liverpool all kinds of problems. Alisson is stuck on his line and a combination of Dawson and Rice glance the ball onto the crossbar. So close for the Hammers. At the other end of the field, Mane fires a volley straight at Fabianski. End to end stuff!
Teenage dreams
16 – Leverkusen pair Zidan Sertdemir (16y 276d) and Iker Bravo (16y 298d) both made their debuts in the German Bundesliga today, while only Youssoufa Moukoko has ever made his debut in the competition at a younger age (16y 1d). Talents. #BSCB04 pic.twitter.com/iOBkMBgWBi— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 7, 2021
Kane confident Spurs will improve
Tough game away from home but could’ve done better in the final third and still more to improve on. Looking forward to the international break 💪 pic.twitter.com/Zog6amEVXb— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 7, 2021
'I'm still a baby in management'
Mikel Arteta took in his 100th game as Arsenal manager when edging out Watford, but admits that he and his side still have a lot to learn.
He told BBC Sport: "I'm just a baby in management, when I compare myself to someone like Claudio [Ranieri] for example. I am so honoured to be where I am."
The Spaniard added on recent improvement from his team: "It shows the unity, the courage and the development of the team. We have achieved good results in the last two months but there is still a lot to do."
Ranieri accuses Arsenal of lack of respect
Claudio Ranieri saw his Watford side beaten 1-0 by Arsenal earlier and has accused the Gunners of showing a lack of respect after deciding to play on, and score through Emile Smith Rowe, when Ismaila Sarr was lying on the floor injured.
The Italian has told Sky Sports: "I want to say something about the goal because when we put the ball out voluntary, everyone expect to give the ball back to you but there was not that respect from the Arsenal players."
Record within reach
45 - Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal was his 45th Premier League goal involvement for Liverpool (nine goals, 36 assists), the joint-most by any defender for the club in the competition, level with John Arne Riise (21 goals, 24 assists). Pinpoint. #WHULIV https://t.co/K80DX6t49i— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
WATCH: Alexander-Arnold's stunning free-kick
Liverpool level in style
Here is how Alexander-Arnold picked out the top corner to get Liverpool back on terms at the London Stadium...
"We've all seen it before!" 💥— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2021
Trent Alexander-Arnold scores a brilliant free-kick to equalise for Liverpool against West Ham!
📺 #WHULIV on Sky Sports PL
📲 https://t.co/fszbcsgA26 pic.twitter.com/fVeCNCAgeT
OH MY LIVERPOOL. We are LEVEL at the London Stadium! #MyPLMorning— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 7, 2021
📺 NBCSN and @TelemundoSports pic.twitter.com/XEQaJIyzEu
HT: West Ham 1-1 Liverpool
All square at the interval. Liverpool shot themselves in foot early on, but drew level in stunning style through Alexander-Arnold. The Reds have looked shaky at the back, though, and both sides will feel that this game is there to be won.
Dangerous from distance
6 - Six of Trent Alexander-Arnold's nine Premier League goals for Liverpool have been struck from outside the box. Of the 51 players with as many or more goals in the competition for the club, only Xabi Alonso (79% - 11/14) scored a higher ratio from outside the area. Sweet. pic.twitter.com/PohJKjb3uv— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Liverpool
Brilliant free-kick from Alexander-Arnold restores parity for Liverpool. He shifts the ball to Salah slightly before hitting, but curls spectacularly into the top corner. Game on!
Atleti held in six-goal thriller
Suarez, Griezmann and Vrsaljko were on target for Atletico Madrid in a thrilling meeting with Valencia, but Diego Simeone’s side conceded twice in second-half stoppage-time and had to settle for a point in a 3-3 draw.
FT in Valencia. pic.twitter.com/cczTeYHDzG— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 7, 2021
Ogbonna in the wars
Ogbonna down in his own box after chasing Salah, who was momentarily goal side. Cresswell bailed him out. Looks like a nasty one as his knee twists under him.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 7, 2021
Ogbonna is down again, this time holding his face after a collision with Jota— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 7, 2021
WATCH: Alisson gifts West Ham the lead
Hammers in front
Here is how West Ham opened ther scoring against Liverpool, with Alisson hardly covering himself in glory...
"He's completely missed it"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2021
After a lengthy VAR review, West Ham's early goal has been allowed to stand! ✔️
It's gone down as an Alisson own goal.
📺 #WHULIV on Sky Sports PL
📲 https://t.co/fszbcsgA26 pic.twitter.com/J6udIaKzcU
😱 ¡SORPRENDEN A KLOPP Y A LOS ‘REDS’!— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) November 7, 2021
😍 @pablofornals había enamorado con un ‘gol olímpico’ a la afición.
👀 Al final, fue autogol de @Alissonbecker 🧤
📱 Disfruta del partido en la APP Telemundo Deportes ➡️ https://t.co/nE9Fnd8bXv#LigaPremierTD pic.twitter.com/becvMwGC2Y
Set-piece kings
31 - Since David Moyes' first game back in charge of West Ham in January 2020, they have scored 31 Premier League goals from set-piece situations (excl. pens), five more than any other side. Weapon. #WHULIV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
Cresswell escapes red card
Cresswell dives into a challenge on Henderson and ends up catching the Liverpool skipper on the knee as his foot slides over the top of the ball. Another VAR check, but no red card for the Hammers full-back.
Should Aaron Cresswell have been sent off for this challenge on Jordan Henderson? 🤔— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2021
📺 #WHULIV on Sky Sports PL
📲 https://t.co/fszbcsgA26 pic.twitter.com/2miEPD0UIU
GOAL: West Ham 1-0 Liverpool
Nightmare start for the Reds. Alisson gets caught under a corner from Fornals and can only touch the ball into his own net. Ogbonna jumped in front of him, but the Liverpool goalkeeper has to do better.
Atletico restore their lead
🔥🔥🔥— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 7, 2021
WHAT.
A.
GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/d5oTjQhIYA
Doesn't bode well for Hammers
10 - Since doing the league double over Liverpool in 2015-16, West Ham are winless in their last 10 Premier League games against the Reds coming into today's clash (D2 L8). Ominous. #WHULIV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
Should Smith Rowe be in the England squad?
Emile Smith Rowe was overlooked in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad, but he was a match-winner for Arsenal against Watford and has no complaints at his international snub.
He has told Sky Sports: "It is important I just keep my head down and working hard I am happy whoever I get called up for."
Work to do for Conte
1 - Spurs have failed to register a shot on target in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since 2003-04 (when this data is available). Work. pic.twitter.com/LEyl8rUkjB— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
Reds skipper hits another milestone
3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @PremierLeague appearances for the Reds!— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 7, 2021
Congratulations, skipper 👏 pic.twitter.com/1sVDZi8Dt7
Favourite foe
14 - Luis Suárez 🇺🇾 has scored 14 goals vs Valencia 🦇 between all competitions, more than any other opponent in his career (@atletienglish , Liverpool, Barcelona & Uruguay). Stake#ValenciaAtleti #ValenciaAtletico pic.twitter.com/mCf96B1Ol5— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 7, 2021
Narrow lead for Atletico
Atletico Madrid have their noses in front against Valencia courtesy of a first-half strike from Luis Suarez...
It's HT already in Valencia!— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 7, 2021
What are your thoughts on the first half? pic.twitter.com/TkiW5W0xnr
Raring to go in the East End
Liverpool out to warm up #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/vnRZ600JdZ— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 7, 2021
Making his mark
54 - In his 100th match in charge of Arsenal in all competitions, Mikel Arteta has earned his 54th win – the only manager in the club’s history to pick up more wins than the Spaniard from their first 100 games at the helm is George Graham (56). Building. pic.twitter.com/EJRpGuq5qo— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
FULL TIME: Arsenal 1-0 Watford
A tight victory for the Gunners!
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were made to work hard for the three points against Watford, with Emile Smith Rowe's second-half strike ensuring victory. The Gunners missed a penalty and had two goals ruled out for offside and it felt like it may not have been their day, but they managed to find a way.
Elsewhere, Antonio Conte couldn't win in his first Premier League game as Tottenham manager, having to settle for a 0-0 draw away to Everton. Leeds United and Leicester City played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road in the last of the 2pm kick-offs.
TEAM NEWS: West Ham vs Liverpool
The teams are in!
WEST HAM XI
Here's how we're lining up today...@betway | #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/rLXIaXToRo— West Ham United (@WestHam) November 7, 2021
LIVERPOOL XI
⭐ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 7, 2021
This is your Reds line-up to face @WestHam today 👊 #WHULIV
🔴 Holgate sent off!
🔴 RED CARD FOR WATFORD!
Juraj Kucka has been sent off in the dying moments against Arsenal after getting a second yellow card.
Juraj Kucka has been shown a second yellow card and Watford are down to TEN men against Arsenal! 🔴— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2021
📺 #ARSWAT on Sky Sports PL
📲 https://t.co/m5zXeQ0vNk pic.twitter.com/N07yOtUsNJ
Tense few minutes ahead for Arsenal
OFFSIDE! Arsenal second ruled out 👎
Oh my, an afternoon to forget for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he appears to scupper what looked like a certain goal from Martin Odegaard. The Gabon international was in an offside position when he poked the ball in and it's been ruled out.
Everton denied a penalty ❌
Meanwhile, at Goodison Park, Everton have been denied a penalty. Hugo Lloris was initially deemed to have fouled Richarlson in the box, but on inspection the decision has been overturned.
A penalty had been awarded to Everton, however this has been overruled by VAR.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 7, 2021
🔵 0-0 ⚪️ (64’)
OFFSIDE! Leicester denied
Ademola Lookman thought he'd given Leicester the lead, but it's been ruled out for offside after a VAR check. Jamie Vardy did well in the build-up to flick the ball on and Lookman was alive to the chance, but his elation was shortlived!
GOAL! Arsenal go in front!
Smith Rowe is on 🔥
Emile Smith Rowe has fired the Gunners ahead not long after the re-start. After the frustration of the first half, Arsenal finally lead against Watford headint towards the hour mark. Ben White did well in the lead-up as the ball fell to his compatriot, whose shot from the edge of the area took a slight deflection before nestling into the net. It's 1-0.
"Sweet as you like from Emile Smith Rowe" 😋— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2021
Smith Rowe has scored for the third successive Premier League game to put Arsenal in front against Watford! 👏
📺 #ARSWAT on Sky Sports PL
📲 https://t.co/m5zXeQ0vNk pic.twitter.com/yRBJe20Ca9
Second periods underway in the 2pm kick-offs
Will we see a few more goals in the next 45 minutes?!
⏱ We're back underway!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 7, 2021
Come on Spurs! 👏
🔵 0-0 ⚪️ (46’)
Frustration for Arsenal
Here's what our Arsenal correspondent made of the first half
H/T: 0-0— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 7, 2021
Frustrating half for Arsenal. Saka's goal ruled out by VAR, Aubameyang's penalty saved by Foster, who also did superbly to keep out Gabriel's header. Somehow still goalless. pic.twitter.com/SdtEO0qiRJ
Should Auba be relieved of penalty duties? 😬
4 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to score from four of his 13 Premier League penalties for Arsenal; only Ian Wright missed more for the club in the competition (six), although Wright took nine more such penalties than the Gabonese forward. Nervy.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
Ben Foster has been heroic today
38 - Aged 38 years and 218 days, Ben Foster is the oldest goalkeeper to save a @premierleague penalty since Shay Given for Stoke v Everton in August 2016 (40y 129d), and oldest to do so against Arsenal since Mark Schwarzer for Fulham in November 2012 (40y 35d). Nous. pic.twitter.com/eQF492L68J— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
HALF TIME SCORES
Disappointing 45 minutes for Arsenal as they've had a goal disallowed and missed a penalty, while Antonio Conte's Tottenham remain locked level away to Everton. The only goals in the Premier League have been in Leeds versus Leicester.
AUBA MISSES THE PENALTY!
Big save by Foster!
Ben Foster has produced a magnificent save to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the penalty spot. Big moment for Watford if they are to get something here. Is it not going to be Arsenal's day? 😬
AUBAMEYANG PENALTY SAVED! 💥— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2021
It's a fine stop from Ben Foster to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the penalty spot! 🧤
📺 #ARSWAT on Sky Sports PL
📲 https://t.co/m5zXeQ0vNk pic.twitter.com/snYdIV8ysy
PENALTY TO ARSENAL!
Disregard the last entry - commentator's curse, a penalty has been awarded! Danny Rose clattered into Alexandre Lacazette as the France international challenged for a header.
Still level between Arsenal and Watford...
Arsenal versus Watford has settled into a rhythm after the frantic opening period and it looks like it could stay level as half time approaches.
However, Saka looks very lively and is arguably the Gunners most potent threat at the moment, despite the disappointment of his disallowed goal.
Tomiyasu joins Lokonga in the book for a foul on Sarr.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 7, 2021
After not getting that early goal, this feels like a game where Arsenal are going to have to be patient now. Watford sitting very deep, space at a premium. Saka definitely has the beating of Rose down the right.
GOAL! Barnes hauls Leicester level!
GOAL! Leeds take the lead
Raphinha has fired Marcelo Bielsa's side in front against Leicester with a sensational free kick!
TEAM NEWS: Valencia vs Atletico Madrid
Valencia XI: Cillessen; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Jose Gaya; Hugo Guillamon; Racic, Carlos Soler, Wass, Costa; Goncalo Guedes
Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Savic, Mario Hermoso, Trippier; Carrasco; De Paul, Koke; Correa, Griezmann, Suarez.
Kick-off 3:30pm BST
Goal disallowed for Arsenal!
Bukayo Saka thought he had given Arsenal an early lead but it has been ruled out for offside. VAR was consulted for a ruling on the goal.
Ben Foster touched Lacazette's shot and Saka was behind the Watford keeper, between him and the last man, when he did so, and was in an offside position as a result.
NO GOAL!— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2021
Bukayo Saka puts the ball in the net early on against Watford, but he is offside ❌
📺 #ARSWAT on Sky Sports PL
📲 https://t.co/m5zXeQ0vNk pic.twitter.com/c6Nwo5k6m3
A moment of remembrance
We will remember them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cZxH8NWrI3— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 7, 2021
And we're off! ⚽️
Vardy loves to score in Yorkshire
Will he score again today? 🤔
5 - Ahead of today's game against Leeds, Sheffield-born Jamie Vardy has scored in each of his last five away Premier League appearances in Yorkshire, netting in two games against Huddersfield, two against Sheffield United and one against Leeds. Day-trip. #LEELEI pic.twitter.com/heWYFOCc1Y— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
🚨 Ten minute warning 🚨
Neville in fresh Man Utd ‘robots’ rant
Manchester United players have come in for a lot of criticism lately, with a number of ex Red Devils delivering scathing assessments of their performances.
It's not only on the field that their behaviour has been scrutinised either, with Roy Keane describing Harry Maguire as a "robot" in post-match interviews.
Gary Neville has joined the chorus in the aftermath of their derby defeat to Manchester City, which saw Maguire and others post apologetic messages online.
Reacting to a video in which United’s CEO of Media, Phil Lynch, says the Red Devils are “really about trying to understand what narrative they [the players] want to tell and then we’re here to support that narrative”, Neville has said: “Creating Robots on and off the pitch! Get the f**k away from them.
“It’s a football club. He makes controlling fans sound like he’s trying to win a general election!”
Aston Villa part ways with Smith
Dean Smith has been relieved of his duties as manager of Aston Villa.
Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that the Club have parted company with Head Coach Dean Smith.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 7, 2021
Conte's first league game for Spurs
There was plenty of excitement when Tottenham announced that Antonio Conte would take over from Nuno Espirito Santo and we'll soon see how the Italian impresses his ideas on the team.
A title winner with Chelsea, Juventus and Inter, Conte knows what it takes to assemble a formidable team, so it will be interesting to witness what sort of changes he brings to the north London outfit.
Here's a stat for you
Look away Arsenal fans 😬From our friends at Opta: Arsenal haven't won a home Premier League game in the month of November since 2017 (5-0 vs Huddersfield), drawing four and losing two of their six November matches at the Emirates since then.
Bowen for Liverpool? 🤔
Liverpool play West Ham later this afternoon and our correspondent Neil Jones has the perfect seatwarmer for you.
"Bowen’s form has been excellent and if anyone was wondering why a club like Liverpool, or a manager like Klopp, admires him, they need only look at his numbers.
"For example, of all Premier League forwards this season, only three have had more touches in the opposition penalty area. Two of them are Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and the other is Michail Antonio.
"Only four forwards – Salah, Antonio, Raphinha and Raul Jimenez – have created more chances, only four have completed more dribbles and only four rank higher for ball recoveries."
Klopp likes him and so do Liverpool. And looking at the way Jarrod Bowen has started this season for West Ham, you can see why#LFC 🔴https://t.co/JWiiSObZbC— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 7, 2021
Partey out with a tight groin
Thomas Partey is a notable absentee in the Arsenal midfield today and he sits out this game in order to recover from a groin issue. Ainsley Maitland-Niles starts in his place, making his seventh appearance in the league this season and his second start of the campaign.
Tight groin for Partey.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 7, 2021
TEAM NEWS: Leeds United vs Leicester City
One change for the hosts
LEEDS XI
📋 Marcelo makes one change today, as Adam Forshaw replaces Jamie Shackleton in the #LUFC Starting XI pic.twitter.com/rulYyMJXob— Leeds United (@LUFC) November 7, 2021
LEICESTER XI
The 𝐋𝐞𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐗𝐈 for Leeds away 🦊#LeeLei pic.twitter.com/OKIHbt0zsj— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 7, 2021
TEAM NEWS: Everton vs Tottenham
Antonio Conte's first Premier League game as Spurs boss
EVERTON XI
Our team for #EVETOT 💪— Everton (@Everton) November 7, 2021
𝘊𝘖𝘔𝘌 𝘖𝘕 𝘠𝘖𝘜 𝘉𝘓𝘜𝘌𝘚! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/3dl4AzWLY4
TOTTENHAM XI
Our line-up for this afternoon's game against Everton! 👊 pic.twitter.com/x0yiojYiov— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 7, 2021
TEAM NEWS: Lacazette & Auba up front for Arsenal
ARSENAL XI 👇
📜 Here’s how we line up for #ARSWAT…— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 7, 2021
🗞 @MaitlandNiles starts in midfield
🗞 @KieranTierney returns to squad
🗞 @LacazetteAlex and @Auba up top
WATFORD XI 👇
📋 Here's how the Hornets line up this afternoon!#ARSWAT pic.twitter.com/vnrY2Weit1— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 7, 2021
What games are on today? 📺
Let's see...
Here are some of our key matches:
2pm - Leeds United vs Leicester City
3:15pm - Valencia vs Atletico Madrid
4:30pm - West Ham vs Liverpool
All times UK
Welcome!
Hello! You're very welcome to Goal's matchday live blog taking in action from across Europe.
We'll have all the latest news and updates from the biggest games in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and more as they happen, so stay tuned.
Team news coming up!