Matchday LIVE: Arsenal vs Man Utd, PSG & Bayern aim to win league titles, Copa del Rey final & more

Rangnick talks up Arteta's impact at Arsenal
Rangnick heaped praise on Arteta for the work he's done at Arsenal in his pre-match press conference, as he told reporters: "They drew the right conclusions from what they experienced earlier on in the season,” said Rangnick. “They brought in some young players and got rid of some players who didn’t fit that style of football.
“Now, they are a high-attacking team with fast strikers. They’re pretty aggressive in the final third, always trying to press and counter-press.
“I like watching them but hopefully not against us tomorrow.”
The United interim boss did, however, see gaps in the Gunners defence during their 4-2 win against Chelsea, which he hopes his side can exploit.
“It’s up to us to be aware of what they’re doing up front but then, at the same time, take advantage of the space we will hopefully get in their half,” said Rangnick.
“To do that, we will have to show a completely different performance than against Liverpool.”
Arteta praises 'phenomenal' Nketiah
Man Utd's happy recent record in north London
Rangnick: Maguire has had a 'tough week'
Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has explained his decision to drop to Maguire, who has been heavily criticised for his performances recently and received an alleged bomb threat at his home on Thursday.
The German coach told MUTV: "I had to make a decision between the three of them, Harry has had a tough week so I decided to give him a rest and play Varane and Lindelof."
Arsenal team news: Nketiah leads line again
Man Utd team news: Maguire dropped, Ronaldo returns
Today's order of play 📺
Here are the main fixtures taking place on Saturday, April 23 (UK kick-off times):
Arsenal vs Manchester United (12:30)
Manchester City vs Watford (15:00)
Inter Milan vs Roma (17:00)
Brentford vs Tottenham (17:30)
Bayern vs Dortmund (17:30)
PSG vs Lens (20:00)
Copa del Rey final: Real Betis vs Valencia (21:00)
Welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog! ⚽️
Good morning football fans and a very warm welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog, which will be providing you with coverage of all of today's action across Europe's major leagues.
Arsenal and Manchester United are due to face off at Emirates Stadium, with Manchester City and Tottenham also in Premier League action, while Bayern Munich can clinch the Bundesliga with a Der Klassiker win against Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain only need a draw against Lens to regain the Ligue 1 title.
Real Betis and Valencia will also be contesting the Copa Del Rey final, and we'll be bringing you all the latest updates, team news, goals and talking points, so don't go away!