Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final, Real Madrid & Barcelona also feature

Join us for live updates as Arsenal host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final, while Barcelona and Real Madrid both have Copa del Rey ties

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-01-20T17:30:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!

There's no day quite like a cup day, is there though? We agree - and we're in luck, because there's three blockbuster ties to enjoy this evening across two of the game's most storied knockout competitions.

First and last up, we'll have major Copa del Rey clashes to sink our teeth into, with Real Madrid and Barcelona on the road against Elche and Athletic Club - and in between, we've got a Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg shootout between Arsenal and Liverpool sure to get pulses pounding.

Strap in and get ready to go - we're in for a crackerjack time!

