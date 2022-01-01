Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Manchester City, Spurs travel to Watford, Crystal Palace face West Ham

Typically, we'd provide you with a full list of where and when everything would shake down throughout the day, but given the relative lack of total fixtures, that seems a tad like overkill.

So, it is Manchester City who get today's action underway, with a trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (1230 GMT/0730 EST/0430 PST). Then, Tottenham make the relatively short trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford (1500 GMT/1000 EST/0700 PST) and then it all wraps up as West Ham square off with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. (1730 GMT/1230 EST/0930 PST).

We'll be here to bring you all the action as it comes in.