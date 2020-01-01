LIVE: Malaysia Super League & national team latest news

24 M3 and M4 teams have qualified for the 2020 FA Cup after winning their qualification matches.

48 lower league sides competed in the qualification round of the 2020 over the weekend, and after the matches were over, 24 emerged as winners, to book their chance of going up against the big boys. Among the notable teams who went through were state side Sarawak, army outfit Armed Forces FC and big spenders Rovers.

🎉 Tahniah diucapkan kepada 2⃣4⃣ pasukan yang layak ke pusingan pertama (FA1) Piala FA 2020!



Majlis undian Pusingan Pertama akan berlangsung esok jam 3pm dan saksikan siaran langsung di Facebook Live Malaysian Football League.#PialaFA2020 pic.twitter.com/s844mMQsFB — Malaysian Football League (@MFL_MY) February 16, 2020

The draw for the first round will be held at 3 pm Malaysian time, Monday.