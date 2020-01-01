LIVE: Hyderabad 0-0 Mumbai City - Follow ISL in real-time

18' - Yellow for Aridane
2020-12-20T11:48:46Z
Hyderabad's Santana fouls Mumbai's Santana as the striker tries to nick the ball off the defender and the referee pulls out the card.
15' - Heads wide but offside
2020-12-20T11:41:46Z
Mumbai City are getting a lot of joy down the right flank (Hyderabad's left). Bipin delivers another dangerous ball into the box to the far post which Borges heads back into the centre for Fall who heads the ball wide! Fortunately for the defender, the linesman raises the flag. Don't mock him for that miss, please.
10' - Hyderabad again
2020-12-20T11:40:52Z
Mishra picks up the ball and launches a brilliant solo dribble into the box, skipping past multiple challenges. He earns a corner after the defence nicks the ball off his feet and clears. The corner delivery into the box is headed clear.
8' - Chance for Hyderabad
2020-12-20T11:39:46Z
Hyderabad threaten for the first time with an attack down the left. Aridance plays Yasir in behind the Mumbai defence but tries a cutback straight to an opponent.
Mumbai City aggressive
2020-12-20T11:36:34Z
Mumbai City have already started knocking on the doors. Ahmed Jahouh is influential with his passing from the deep. Their latest foray forward sees Bipin Singh receive the ball on the left flank and deliver a dangerous cross into the centre of the box but Le Fondre fails to direct it towards goal.
KICK-OFF!
2020-12-20T11:31:46Z
Hyderabad 0-0 Mumbai CityHyderabad, in yellow, get the game underway...
Super Santana for Hyderabad
2020-12-20T11:24:21Z
Hyderabad are up against the table-toppers today but they will have gained confidence from their 3-2 victory against East Bengal. Aridane Santana looked to be in excellent touch in the final third and Liston Colaco also impressed with a splendid assist for Halicharan Narzary's goal.
Hugo Boumous out
2020-12-20T11:23:09Z
Hugo Boumous was initially picked to play today but is now off the teamsheet, due to an injury (abductor strain). Cy Goddard comes in.
No two-striker experiement for Mumbai
2020-12-20T11:19:31Z
Mumbai City battled a 10-man Jamshedpur in their last game and failed to secure a win. It was a match they should have won, given they had an advantage for over an hour. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a goal in that game but also missed several chances and looked rusty in front of goal. He is on the bench for today's game as Lobera has opted not to persist with the two-striker experiment and has decided to go with Adam Le Fondre up front.
Team news!
2020-12-20T11:11:13Z
Hyderabad FC 🆚 Mumbai City - Team news IN!#ISL #HFCMCFC pic.twitter.com/bICRGN9YTZ— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 20, 2020
Hyderabad vs Mumbai City
2020-12-20T11:10:05Z
Promises to be fun!Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City are slowly getting into their rhythm and Hyderabad have impressed under their head coach Manuel Marquez! Both sides like to have the ball at their feet and that's what makes this tie exciting.