LIVE BLOG: Zambia fight back to defeat wasteful Bafana Bafana

Thank You South Africa!
Fan Reaction: Bafana Supporters Unimpressed With Ntseki
Winless Bafana Bafana
Bafana end their October camp with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Zambia having drawn 1-1 with Namibia on Thursday.
They are scheduled to face Sao Tome and Principe in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers next month.
Full-Time
FT: Bafana Bafana 1-2 Zambia— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 11, 2020
ANALYSIS
The first goal unsettled the Bafana defence which has been relying on Madisha.
Kelvin Kampamba scored with a fierce shot from outside the 18-yard area and Chaniza Zulu made it 2-1 from close range three minutes later.
GOOOOAAAAAALLLL!
81' GOAL! @BafanaBafana 1-2 @FAZFootball Chaniza Zulu scores Chipolopolo's second goal from close range.#InternationalFriendly— FAZ (@FAZFootball) October 11, 2020
GOOOOOOAAAALLLL!
78' GOAL @BafanaBafana— FAZ (@FAZFootball) October 11, 2020
1-1 @FAZFootball
Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba levels the scores with a fierce shot outside the 18 yard area.#InternationalFriendly
Good Team Goal
A well-worked goal involving Tau, who has been causing havoc for the Zambia defence with his skills and runs.
His delicate pass was well collected by Dolly and the Bafana winger finished with aplomb.
GOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL!
Goaaaal...Keagan Dolly— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 11, 2020
Bafana Bafana 1-0 Zambia
Attack After Attack
End-to-end stuff as both teams threaten with two minutes with Bafana forward Tau's effort saved with desperate defending while from a counter-attack.
The visitors almost scored through Evans Kangwa at the other end.
It is still 0-0 as we reach the hour-mark.
Fans Unhappy With Zwane's Performance
Second-Half Underway
Second half between Bafana Bafana and Zambia is now underway.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 11, 2020
0-0
Half-Time
Fashion Sakala with another shot which sails over the bar in the dying minutes of the first half as the match swings from one end to the other.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 11, 2020
HT: Bafana Bafana 0-0 Zambia
ANALYSIS
Zambia have grown in confidence as the match progressed with Lubambu Musonda looking lively.
The attacker has hit the upright with Bafana goalkeeper Keet well beaten.
It is almost half-time.
Fans Impressed By Madisha
Pressure Mounting On Bafana
Madisha clears off the line as Zambia threatens again— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 11, 2020
0-0
ANALYSIS
Bafana are finding it difficult to penetrate the Zambian defence thus far.
The hosts are resorting to long-range shots with Kutumela having tried his luck from range and missed the target.
It is 0-0 with 25 minutes played.
Mwepu & Daka Backing Chipolopolo
Bafana Sub: Early Change
1' Lyle Foster in a scare after a rough tackle inside the opening minutes— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 11, 2020
Foster is stretchered off and from a free kick Tau threatens— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 11, 2020
0-0
Keagan Dolly replaces Foster after that first minute incident on Vitoria Guimaraes striker.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 11, 2020
Team Photos
Kick-Off
The friendly international match between Bafana Bafana v Zambia has kicked off here at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg. pic.twitter.com/er5AMcIqdV— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 11, 2020
Match Preview
Starting Line-Ups
Starting Line-Ups: @BafanaBafana vs @FAZFootball's Chipolopolo pic.twitter.com/cPqn23Ee7K— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) October 11, 2020