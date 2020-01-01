Live Blog

LIVE BLOG: Zambia fight back to defeat wasteful Bafana Bafana

South Africa succumbed to a defeat against Chipolopolo in a friendly match which was played at Royal Bafokeng Stadium

Updated
Lubambo Musonda of Zambia challenged by Themba Zwane of Bafana Bafana, October 2020
Thank You South Africa!

2020-10-11T15:11:47Z

It was an absolute pleasure bringing you the clash between South Africa and Zambia. It was an enthralling match. Until we meet next time, goodbye!  
 

Fan Reaction: Bafana Supporters Unimpressed With Ntseki

2020-10-11T15:09:51Z

Winless Bafana Bafana

2020-10-11T15:04:42Z

Bafana end their October camp with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Zambia having drawn 1-1 with Namibia on Thursday.

They are scheduled to face Sao Tome and Principe in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers next month.

Full-Time

2020-10-11T15:00:08Z

ANALYSIS

2020-10-11T14:52:18Z

The first goal unsettled the Bafana defence which has been relying on Madisha.

Kelvin Kampamba scored with a fierce shot from outside the 18-yard area and Chaniza Zulu made it 2-1 from close range three minutes later.

Good Team Goal

2020-10-11T14:34:21Z

A well-worked goal involving Tau, who has been causing havoc for the Zambia defence with his skills and runs. 

His delicate pass was well collected by Dolly and the Bafana winger finished with aplomb.

GOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL!

2020-10-11T14:30:52Z

Attack After Attack

2020-10-11T14:21:35Z

End-to-end stuff as both teams threaten with two minutes with Bafana forward Tau's effort saved with desperate defending while from a counter-attack.

The visitors almost scored through Evans Kangwa at the other end. 

It is still 0-0 as we reach the hour-mark. 

Fans Unhappy With Zwane's Performance

2020-10-11T14:18:17Z

Second-Half Underway

2020-10-11T14:10:55Z

Half-Time

2020-10-11T13:55:10Z

ANALYSIS

2020-10-11T13:49:16Z

Zambia have grown in confidence as the match progressed with Lubambu Musonda looking lively.

The attacker has hit the upright with Bafana goalkeeper Keet well beaten.

It is almost half-time. 

Fans Impressed By Madisha

2020-10-11T13:39:52Z

Pressure Mounting On Bafana

2020-10-11T13:32:34Z

ANALYSIS

2020-10-11T13:22:44Z

Bafana are finding it difficult to penetrate the Zambian defence thus far.

The hosts are resorting to long-range shots with Kutumela having tried his luck from range and missed the target.

It is 0-0 with 25 minutes played. 

Mwepu & Daka Backing Chipolopolo

2020-10-11T13:16:12Z

Bafana Sub: Early Change

2020-10-11T13:12:50Z

Team Photos

2020-10-11T13:10:43Z

Kick-Off

2020-10-11T13:04:25Z

Hello South Africa

2020-10-11T12:02:30Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of tonight's international friendly match between South Africa and Zambia. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host today.
 