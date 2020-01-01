LIVE BLOG: South Africa's Bafana Bafana take aim at Brave Warriors of Namibia

Mvala vs Shalulile
Bafana's Mvala is up against his former Highlands Park teammate Shalulile.
The duo recently joined Mamelodi Sundowns.
JUST IN | Mvala & Shalulile Make Downs Move @Masandawana have announced the signings of Mothobi Mvala & Striker Peter Shalulile from @HighlandsP_FC— TshepangM. (@Lehloenyamelo) September 18, 2020
Thoughts??#Downslive pic.twitter.com/V1VZ3P9x9y
Bright Start By Bafana
8' Bafana Bafana wins a second and third corner kicks in as many minutes but Namibia survives— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
13' Maela makes an overlap but fails to connect as Bafana Bafana continue to take the early initiative— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
0-0
Team Photos
The official team photos of @BafanaBafana and Namibia in this international friendly match #OneNationOneBeer #WeLoveItHere @CastleLagerSA @LeCoqSportif_SA pic.twitter.com/ky5QbZHUbM— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
Kick-Off
The match between Bafana Bafana and Namibia has started here at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
Match Preview
Head-to-head: Bafana vs Namibia
Head-to-head: Who has the upper hand between Bafana Bafana and Namibia? https://t.co/wA5T42zPTv pic.twitter.com/dA83qY8B4H— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) October 8, 2020
Five Players Who Can Inspire Bafana To Win
Five players who can inspire Bafana Bafana to win over Namibia https://t.co/2tCfbQQNsz pic.twitter.com/HPAswMwS0W— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) October 6, 2020
Starting Line-Ups
Bafana Bafana starting XI: Ronwen Williams(GK/C), Reeve Frosler, Innocent Maela, Thibang Phete, Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala, Siyethemba Sithebe, Thabo Nodada, Keagan Dolly, Luther Singh, Kermit Erasmus.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
Coach Bobby Samaria has named his started lineup for the international friendly match against South Africa today, 18H00 at the Royal Bafokeng Sports complex in Rustenburg, South Africa. Shalulile will captain the side. pic.twitter.com/6j9IKSjL2M— NFA (@Official_NFA) October 8, 2020