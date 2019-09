Chibwe hasn't conceded a goal in the 270 minutes of football played. He's fast approaching 300 minutes without conceding a goal. This means Matsatsantsa will need a better game plan to penetrate the City defence and get past the 26-year-old goalkeeper. Chibwe missed Polokwane's MTN8 match against as George Chigova got the chance to impress in between the sticks. Let's see if he can pick up where he left off against Amakhosi this afternoon.