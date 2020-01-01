LIVE BLOG: Orlando Pirates take aim at Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs face Stellenbosch FC

City vs Pirates - Starting Line-Ups
2020-08-23T13:16:37Z
Your lineup for our match against the Buccaneers
Coach JOR makes 3️⃣ changes:
- Dove back in the side ⚡️
- Makola starts ahead of Roberts 🔋
- Big man Morris gets the nod 💪
Let's go Cape Town!
Orlando Pirates Starting Lineup vs Cape Town City FC
FORMATION:
⚽ 15h30
🏟 Loftus Versfeld Stadium
📺 SuperSport 4
👕 @adidasza
#AbsaPrem #Matchday
2020-08-23T13:14:17Z
Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of today's matches. Orlando Pirates are taking on Cape Town City, while Kaizer Chiefs will face off with Stellenbosch FC. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host today.