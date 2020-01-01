Live Blog

LIVE BLOG: Orlando Pirates take aim at Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs face Stellenbosch FC

The two Soweto giants will be in action on Sunday as they look to record victories in the PSL. Follow live updates here

Alfred Ndengane of Orlando Pirates and Thabo Nodada of Cape town City, September 2019
City vs Pirates - Starting Line-Ups

2020-08-23T13:16:37Z

2020-08-23T13:14:17Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of today's matches. Orlando Pirates are taking on Cape Town City, while Kaizer Chiefs will face off with Stellenbosch FC. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host today.