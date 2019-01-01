Thank You South Africa!
Reaction: Fans Impressed By Langeveldt & Lorch
My undisputed man of the match
Lee Langeveldt #TKO2019 #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/SGIj1ZH0g0
Langeveldt really had a good game. Well deserved MOM 🤞🏽#TKO2019 #SSDiski— Sinethemba Mbatha (@SnezzyMbatha) October 19, 2019
— Sbo zitha mngwengwe (@sbo_zitha) October 19, 2019
Thank you Orlando Pirates!! Lorch came through for Buccaneers 🖤— Sips 🌈 (@Sipho_Maga) October 19, 2019
FULL-TIME
☠ FT || @orlandopirates 1 - 0 @StellenboschFC— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) October 19, 2019
🥅 84' Lorch
⚫⚪🔴⭐#TKO2019 #Matchday#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/RLw0GUFrU8
FULL TIME— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 19, 2019
Stellies 0, @orlandopirates 1 #TKO2019 #StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch
Stoppage Time
GOOOAAAAALLLL!
⚽️ 83' LOOOORRRRRRCCCCCHHHHHH!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) October 19, 2019
🥅 @orlandopirates 1 - 0 @StellenboschFC
||| @adidasZA
⚫⚪🔴⭐#TKO2019 #Matchday#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/w5CTEzLf9w
Pirates Fans Pinning Their Hopes On Shonga
Shonga will score,we will win this boring game.— sibonelo sithole (@sibonelosithole) October 19, 2019
Shonga gonna curl that keeper Mann#score #TKO2019— Lebo_fxjourney (@LFxjourney) October 19, 2019
Shonga 👀. Time to redeem yourself 🙆🏻— Nwabisa Ncobo (@Nwayza_) October 19, 2019
Shonga Introduced
♻️ 65' SUBSTITUTION— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) October 19, 2019
➡️ 12 Shonga
⬅️ 17 Mulenga pic.twitter.com/37FUp1sPei
ANALYSIS
Pirates are dominating possession against Stellenbosch, but they are unable to convert their chances.
Defender Johannes has been introduced as Stellenbosch strengthen their defence.
Pirates Assistant Coach On First Half
☠ HT | @orlandopirates 0 - 0 @StellenboschFC— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) October 19, 2019
🎙 @FDavids10
⚫⚪🔴⭐#TKO2019 #Matchday#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/keJsWZS9FF
Second Half Underway
The second half is a go!— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 19, 2019
Still all to play for.
Stellies 0, @orlandopirates 0#TKO2019 #StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch
HALF-TIME
☠ HT | @orlandopirates 0 - 0 @StellenboschFC— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) October 19, 2019
⚫⚪🔴⭐#TKO2019 #Matchday#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/b0aKyLQTik
HALFTIME— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 19, 2019
Stellies 0, @orlandopirates 0#TKO2019 #StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch
ANALYSIS
Pirates continue to waste their chances as we approach the half-time break.
Stellenbosch have grown into the match with Rayners looking to use his pace to unlock the hosts' defence.
Pirates Frustrated By Poor Finishing
How the hell so you fail to score in the 6 yard box 😡 #Pirates— Mlindos (@Sbuda_LD) October 19, 2019
Pirates must learn to put chances away!— Floki (@jabsils) October 19, 2019
Pirates need to finish these chances...— L W A N D O (@CoachLuwi) October 19, 2019
Come on Orlando Pirates.— Penny Namane (@penny_namane) October 19, 2019
CLOSE!
ANALYSIS
Pirates are piling pressure on the Stellenbosch, who are defending too deep so far.
Stellenbosch goalkeeper Langeveldt has had to make two great saves to deny the hosts.
It is 0-0 with 20 minutes played.
Reaction: Chiefs Fans Forgive Cardoso
I respect Cardoso...He missed a penalty during the game , But still went 2 Shoot the 1st Penalty.....Respect 🙏— Themba Motshwene (@ThembaJef) October 19, 2019
Cardoso with the confidence made all the difference— dj_philphonik (@Wiego_Leenik) October 19, 2019
I think Cardoso is the only player I trust with a penalty ko Chiefs. Billiat is the one I trust the least. Thought Manyama would be good as well mara I don't know what that nonsense was— YesHo Hank (@walker8701) October 19, 2019
Had Cardoso converted the penalty we got in the 1st half,the game wouldn't have gone that far,but I'm happy with the character shown by the boys.— Mnr_Ramathe_Sir (@KekeRamathe) October 19, 2019
Chiefs Book Quarter-Final Spot
Matoho ✅— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 19, 2019
CTCFC 💙 - ❌✅❌✅
CHIEFS✌️- ✅✅✅❌✅
Chiefs win on Penalties. #TKO2019🏆#iamCityFC
Penalties| #CITY 2 : 4 #CHIEFS— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 19, 2019
Mathoho scores!!!!#TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life
#TKO2019— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) October 19, 2019
And @KaizerChiefs are through to the quarterfinals.
Match Underway
Starting Line-Ups - Pirates vs Stellenbosch
☠ @orlandopirates Starting Lineup vs @StellenboschFC— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) October 19, 2019
💻 FORMATION: https://t.co/OvklWAvOxB
⚽ 18h00
🏟 Orlando Stadium
📺 SuperSport 4
||| @adidasZA
⚫⚪🔴⭐#TKO2019 #Matchday#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/LJjcx2pduk
Our line-up for the #TKO2019 match against @orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/aaJa7H62mr— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 19, 2019
Penalty Shootout
The Momentum Is With Chiefs
27’ (E.T)| #CITY 1 : 1 #CHIEFS— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 19, 2019
Nurković's attempt is saved #TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life
FULL-TIME
FULL TIME— Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) October 19, 2019
After extra time, we secure the win and proceed to the next round of the competition #TKO2019 #DurbanHasMore #BuildingTheBrand pic.twitter.com/cP2VZDwupR
Lakay Causing Havoc
⏱‘102 | Lakay spins around the Chiefs defence but the shot is saved‼️Brilliant Movement.— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 19, 2019
💙 CTCFC 1️⃣-1️⃣ CHIEFS ✌️#TKO2019🏆#iamCityFC
Score Update
90+10' Sibeko with pressure on the box. Plays in from the near side, takes a shot. It deflects off Motloungs boot and past Chigoava. Own goal | LGA 1-0 POL |#TKO2019 #DurbanHasMore pic.twitter.com/pqgWoOH252— Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) October 19, 2019
First Half Of Extra-Time Starts
1’ (E.T)| #CITY 1 : 1 #CHIEFS— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 19, 2019
First half kick off#TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life
Extra-Time
⏱‘ | WE GO INTO EXTRA TIME.— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 19, 2019
💙 CTCFC 1️⃣-1️⃣ CHIEFS ✌️#TKO2019🏆#iamCityFC
Fans loving Nurkovic's goal
Nurkovic My friend 😭😭😭😭— Madlamuka❤️ (@Ms_lelolv) October 19, 2019
Samir Nurkovic sends Chiefs back into level terms... 1-1.— Owen Mafukele-VALOYI™ (@owenmafukele) October 19, 2019
"My friend, don't call me my friend my friend because I am not your friend my friend". #TelkomKnockout
@OfficialVaseni
Dankie Nurkovic we love it!!💛💛🔥🔥 #Amakhosi4Life #TKO19— #SodaMusicVid OUT NOW🎬🇿🇦 (@worldwide_max) October 19, 2019
Nurkovic OMG 😭😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Hoesman Demabele (@LulamaFCB_) October 19, 2019
ANALYSIS
City dropped too deep and they allowed pressure from Chiefs, who attacked in numbers.
Serbian striker Nurkovic scored with an acrobatic effort after City failed to clear their lines.
GOOOOAAAALLLL!
Check out Erasmus' goal courtesy of SuperSport TV
SENSATIONAL STRIKE FROM KERMIT ERASMUS!— SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 19, 2019
💥🔥👏#TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/kF55W7BOTk
Fans impressed by Akpeyi
Akpeyi comes through for us sometimes. #TKO2019— Malome (@HeIsGeoff) October 19, 2019
65' CT City 1 - 0 Chiefs— Sbo zitha mngwengwe (@sbo_zitha) October 19, 2019
Akpeyi is one man standing, between City and finishing this game he's been fantastic in goals. #TKO2019 #SSDiski
Daniel Akpeyi is carrying Kaizer Chiefs FC and making better saves than Khune... #TKO2019 #SSDiski #Amakhosi4Life pic.twit
Score Update
Second Half Underway
46’| #CITY 1 : 0 #CHIEFS— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 19, 2019
Second half kick-off#TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life
SCORE UPDATE
HALF-TIME
What a half of Football here at Cape Town Stadium. The Citizens go in the break with the lead‼️— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 19, 2019
💙 CTCFC 1️⃣-0️⃣ CHIEFS ✌️#TKO2019🏆#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/Akgv2ZeRAX
Chiefs made forced substitutions
34’| #CITY 1 : 0 #CHIEFS— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 19, 2019
Substitutions: Maluleka (IN) and Baccus (OUT) #TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life
43’| #CITY 1 : 0 #CHIEFS— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 19, 2019
Substitutions: Nurković(IN) and Parker (OUT) #TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life
SCORE UPDATE
GOOOAAAAALLLL!
⏱ ‘34 | GOAAAALLLLLLLLLL .— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 19, 2019
GUESS WHO?
Romeo again who bangs it in the top corner from outside the box ‼️
💙 CTCFC 1️⃣-0️⃣ CHIEFS ✌️#TKO2019🏆#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/4H6bcE81Pj
PENALTY MISSED
30’| #CITY 0 : 0 #CHIEFS— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 19, 2019
Cardoso's penalty attempt goes over the bar #TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life
PENALTY TO CHIEFS
ANALYSIS
It is still 0-0 in the match between City and Chiefs with 15 minutes played.
Chiefs have dominated possession thus far with City looking to use their pace to launch quick counter attacks.
ANALYSIS
It remains 0-0 in the match between Arrows and Polokwane with 20 minutes played.
Both teams have been quick on the ball, while looking to get some advantage.
Match Underway
⏱ ‘1 | A huge roar from the crowd as we kick off. Chiefs pressuring early on and win a corner.— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 19, 2019
💙 CTCFC 0️⃣-0️⃣ CHIEFS ✌️#TKO2019🏆#iamCityFC
Kick-off Approaches
Match Underway
KICK OFF— Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) October 19, 2019
Lamontville Golden Arrws 0-0 Polokwane City#TKO2019 #DurbanHasMore #BuildingTheBrand pic.twitter.com/OoGNGSRMoQ
Match Delayed
Starting Line-Up - Arrows vs Polokwane
#StartingXI Vs @polokwane_city— Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) October 19, 2019
Kick off: 15h00
Live on SuperSport 10 pic.twitter.com/AB2on7L4IZ
@polokwane_city XI: Chigavo, Mvelase, Hlongwane, Nthatheni, Motloung, Manaka, Chauke, Maluleke, Tlolane, Nku, Anas— Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) October 19, 2019
Subs: Chibwe, Mngomezulu, Phiri, Buthelezi, Musona, Mphambaniso, Booi#TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/IUrFcsbzIQ
Starting Line-Ups - City vs Chiefs
Team News:— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 19, 2019
- Mayambela retains starting berth ✅
- Martin replaces injured Mkhize ❌
- Romeo & Ralani both start ✅
We can't wait for kick-off ‼️#TKO2019#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/X2qzQb5uBq
Telkom Knockout Last 16: Cape Town City vs. Kaizer Chiefs— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 19, 2019
Starting 11: Akpeyi, Sasman, Mathoho, Cardoso, Frosler, Katsande ©, Manyama, Parker, Baccus, Billiat, Castro
Subs: Bvuma, Maluleka, Nurković, Zulu, Zuma, Ngezana, Blom
Coach: Ernst Middendorp#TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life
Round of 16 action
Hello South Africa
Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 in South Africa.