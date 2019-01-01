Live Blog

Live Blog: Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows advance in Telkom Knockout Cup

Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows secured wins in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup. Relive our Live Blog

2019-10-19T18:03:32Z

It was a great pleasure bringing you the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup action today! Until we meet next time, goodbye!  

Stoppage Time

2019-10-19T17:49:55Z

The fourth official has added four minutes.

2019-10-19T17:32:57Z

ANALYSIS

2019-10-19T17:18:19Z

Pirates are dominating possession against Stellenbosch, but they are unable to convert their chances.

Defender Johannes has been introduced as Stellenbosch strengthen their defence.

ANALYSIS

2019-10-19T16:45:13Z

Pirates continue to waste their chances as we approach the half-time break.

Stellenbosch have grown into the match with Rayners looking to use his pace to unlock the hosts' defence.

CLOSE!

2019-10-19T16:26:41Z

Monyane finds Mulenga, whose effort beats Langeveldt, but the ball hits the upright as Pirates push for the opening goal.

ANALYSIS

2019-10-19T16:17:57Z

Pirates are piling pressure on the Stellenbosch, who are defending too deep so far.

Stellenbosch goalkeeper Langeveldt has had to make two great saves to deny the hosts.

It is 0-0 with 20 minutes played.

2019-10-19T16:13:18Z

Match Underway

2019-10-19T15:57:49Z

The match between Pirates and Stellenbosch is underway at Orlando Stadium. 

Penalty Shootout

2019-10-19T15:46:57Z

The match between City and Chiefs ends in a 1-1 draw and a penalty shootout will follow.

2019-10-19T15:29:59Z

2019-10-19T15:01:03Z

ANALYSIS

2019-10-19T14:58:25Z

City dropped too deep and they allowed pressure from Chiefs, who attacked in numbers.

Serbian striker Nurkovic scored with an acrobatic effort after City failed to clear their lines.

GOOOOAAAALLLL!

2019-10-19T14:56:55Z

Chiefs substitute Nurkovic levels matters with seven minutes left on the clock to make it 1-1.

Score Update

2019-10-19T14:52:00Z

The score is still 0-0 in the clash between Arrows and Polokwane with 55 minutes played.

SCORE UPDATE

2019-10-19T14:12:51Z

PENALTY TO CHIEFS

2019-10-19T13:41:12Z

City defender Fielies is adjudged to have handled the ball in the box and Chiefs are awarded a penalty.

ANALYSIS

2019-10-19T13:32:43Z

It is still 0-0 in the match between City and Chiefs with 15 minutes played.

Chiefs have dominated possession thus far with City looking to use their pace to launch quick counter attacks.

 

ANALYSIS

2019-10-19T13:22:01Z

It remains 0-0 in the match between Arrows and Polokwane with 20 minutes played.

Both teams have been quick on the ball, while looking to get some advantage.

Match Underway

2019-10-19T13:17:48Z

Kick-off Approaches

2019-10-19T13:10:50Z

City and Chiefs players are on the pitch.

Match Delayed

2019-10-19T12:58:03Z

The clash between Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs clash at Cape Town Stadium will be delayed by 15 minutes due to late arriving fans. New KICK-OFF Time 15:15.

Starting Line-Up - Arrows vs Polokwane

2019-10-19T12:44:01Z

Starting Line-Ups - City vs Chiefs

2019-10-19T12:41:05Z

Hello South Africa

2019-10-19T12:31:13Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 in South Africa.