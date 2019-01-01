Live Blog: Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu visit Baroka

Starting Line-Ups: Sundowns vs Chiefs
🚨Starting XI🚨— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 27, 2019
⚽ Mamelodi Sundowns Vs Kaizer Chiefs
🏆 Absa Premiership
🏟 Loftus Versfeld Stadium#Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/R8oI9yO5pj
Absa Premiership: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Kaizer Chiefs— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 27, 2019
Starting 11: Akpeyi, Sasman, Mathoho, Cardoso, Frosler, Blom, Katsande ©, Manyama, Nurković, Billiat, Castro
Subs: Bvuma, Maluleka, Kambole, Zulu, Zuma, Ngezana, Mashiane
Coach: Ernst Middendorp#Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/E6Fz7F5zKd
Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of today's matches. Our coverage includes matches between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, Baroka FC and AmaZulu. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host this afternoon.