Live Blog

Live Blog: Mamelodi Sundowns v Golden Arrows

Mosimane's men will leapfrog Orlando Pirates and into the top of the PSL standings with a win over Golden Arrows on Tuesday. Follow our Live Blog here

Updated
Comments()
Backpagepix

Starting XI: Sundowns v Golden Arrows

2019-05-07T16:57:42Z

Both Sundowns and Arrows have released their line-ups. Let's take a look at how the two sides will line-up... 

Live Blog: Mamelodi Sundowns v Golden Arrows

2019-05-06T16:53:10Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of the PSL match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host tonight. 