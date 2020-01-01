LIVE BLOG: Mamelodi Sundowns eye Baroka FC scalp after Bidvest Wits edge Kaizer Chiefs

MATCH ANALYSIS
Sundowns continue to dominate possession, but Baroka are happy to sit back and launch counter-attacks.
The Tshwane giants are about to make changes.
Second Half Underway
Time to up the tempo in the second half and push for those vital goals.
"It's a disaster result." - a dejected Ernst Middendorp reflects on what could be a season-defining loss to Wits.
Half-Time
HALF-TIME SCORE: Sundowns 0-1 Baroka FC
MATCH ANALYSIS
Sundowns have taken control of the match and they are pushing forward in numbers as they look to restore parity.
Sirino, Zwane and Meza are causing havoc for the Baroka defence with their pace and dribbling skills.
Check Out Gebhardt's Goal Courtesy Of SuperSport TV
Baroka lead Sundowns!
Are we in for more drama? Ananias Gebhardt gives his side the lead as he heads home from a corner.
Cooling Break
GOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!
20'mins - GOAL - Gebhardt
Sundowns 0-1 Baroka FC
@Masandawana 0-1 @Baroka_FC
MATCH ANALYSIS
Lively start by both teams with Baroka looking to sit back and launch quick counter-attacks against Sundowns.
Makgopa is keen to use his pace to unlock the Sundowns defence which is marshalled by Lebusa.
Match Underway
Crucial three points at stake as we take on Bakgakga.
Sundowns vs Baroka: Starting Line-ups
Starting XI
Mamelodi Sundowns Vs Baroka FC
Absa Premiership
Dobsonville Stadium
⚽ Mamelodi Sundowns Vs Baroka FC
🏆 Absa Premiership
🏟 Dobsonville Stadium
This is how Bakgaga are lining up against Mamelodi Sundowns tonight.
Absa Premiership
18:00
This is how Bakgaga are lining up against Mamelodi Sundowns tonight.
🏆 #AbsaPrem
Reaction: Fans Rue Nurkovic's Big Chance
Nurkovic did a Sterling on us!!!
Nurkovic with the miss of the season
Raheem Nurkovic Sterling costed Kaizer Chiefs the league with that miss.
A view from Iwisa Kaizer Chiefs fans the moment Nurkovic cleared the ball in Wits goals
Chiefs' PSL Title Hopes Dented
The defeat sees Chiefs remain at the top of the league standings with two games left.
However, second-placed Sundowns will move to the top of the log if they avoid a defeat against Baroka FC this evening.
FULL-TIME
FULL-TIME
90 + 7' Bidvest Wits 1 : 0 Kaizer Chiefs
Full time score: (Eva Nga 90 + 4') Bidvest Wits 1 : 0 Kaizer Chiefs
GOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL!
90+4' GOAL! EVA NGA!
BIG CHANCE
90’| #BW 0 : 0 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 30, 2020
Nurković with a chance to score but his attempt goes over the bar #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
Wits Substitutions
86' Triple change.
Ritchie, Eva Nga and Sekgota ON
Hlanti, Dzvukamanja and Hotto OFF
Ritchie, Eva Nga and Sekgota ON
Hlanti, Dzvukamanja and Hotto OFF #Nakanjani #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/HaEIhNH1sV
Goss With A Fantastic Save
83' Bidvest Wits 0 : 0 Kaizer Chiefs
Goss does well to make a save
Goss does well to make a save #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
MATCH ANALYSIS
End-to-end stuff as the two teams search for a late winning goal in the closing stages of the match.
Chiefs Substitution
73' Bidvest Wits 0 : 0 Kaizer Chiefs
Substitutions: Katsande (IN) and Baccus (OUT)
Substitutions: Katsande (IN) and Baccus (OUT) #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
Chiefs Fans Calling For Katsande
Now would be nice to bring in Katsande
Can't believe we need Katsande in a must win game....
Only one person who will this game for me.....he is sitting on the bench Katsande
Wits Substitution
66' Macuphu makes way for Domingo.
MATCH ANALYSIS
The tempo has dropped with the teams struggling to create good goalscoring chances at the moment.
Wits and Chiefs are both giving away possession cheaply in the final third.
Wits Substitution
58' Mathebula makes way for Human.
Chiefs Fans Convinced That Frosler Was Fouled
How does the referee not give that penalty?
How?
Hlatshwayo clearly hacks Frosler and he looks away
How?
Hlatshwayo clearly hacks Frosler and he looks away
That foul on Frosler was a clear penalty
Why was that foul on Frosler not given as a penalty?
Get well soon Akpeyi.
Second Half Underway
46' The second half is underway.
0-0
⚪️ 0-0 ✌️#Nakanjani #AbsaPrem
Check Out Bvuma's Save Courtesy Of SuperSport TV
#AbsaPrem - HALFTIME:— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 30, 2020
Wits 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs
Few chances for either side, will we see a winner in the second half?
Half-Time
Half-time • 0-0 at the break.
⚪️ 0-0 ✌️#Nakanjani #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/i5e0ryJyUd
Chiefs Substitution
45 + 8' Bidvest Wits 0 : 0 Kaizer Chiefs
Substitutions: Bvuma (IN) and Akpeyi (OUT)
Substitutions: Bvuma (IN) and Akpeyi (OUT) #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
Play Is Stopped - Akpeyi Injured
43’| #BW 0 : 0 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 30, 2020
Akpeyi punches the ball away but collides with Macuphu in the process#AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
Chiefs' PENALTY Call Ignored
Wits Eyeing Caf Spot
MATCH ANALYSIS
The momentum is now with Wits as they look to break the deadlock before the half-time break.
Hlanti's effort is finger-tipped over the crossbar by Chiefs keeper Akpeyi.
Cooling Break
Check Out Goss' Save Courtesy Of SuperSport TV
Nurkovic tests Goss early on!
A good save from Ricardo Goss in the opening minutes.
A good save from Ricardo Goss in the opening minutes. We've got a special dedicated channel on DStv now (ch.241), featuring fan reactions and your tweets 📲
Chiefs Are Without Manyama
MATCH ANALYSIS
Both teams are launching attacks as they search for an early goal and Goss has been the busier of the two goalkeepers thus far.
The Wits shot-stopper produced a fine save to deny Nurkovic.
Match Underway
1' Bidvest Wits 0 : 0 Kaizer Chiefs
First half kick-off
First half kick-off#AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
Wits vs Chiefs: Match Preview
SCORE PREDICTION?
Bidvest Wits vs Kaizer Chiefs - MATCH PREVIEW
Wits vs Chiefs: Starting Line-Up
The TEAMS are IN
Predictions?
Predictions ?🧐#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/unkoRFpv9p