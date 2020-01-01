Live Blog

LIVE BLOG: Mamelodi Sundowns eye Baroka FC scalp after Bidvest Wits edge Kaizer Chiefs

Masandawana are looking to secure a win over Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele after Amakhosi dropped against the Students. Follow live updates here

2020-08-30T17:13:56Z

Sundowns continue to dominate possession, but Baroka are happy to sit back and launch counter-attacks.

The Tshwane giants are about to make changes. 

2020-08-30T17:01:15Z

2020-08-30T16:38:05Z

Sundowns have taken control of the match and they are pushing forward in numbers as they look to restore parity.

Sirino, Zwane and Meza are causing havoc for the Baroka defence with their pace and dribbling skills.

Cooling Break

2020-08-30T16:25:16Z

Sundowns will remain second on the PSL standings if they lose this match.

While Baroka would climb out of the relegation zone into 13th place with a victory tonight.

2020-08-30T16:10:19Z

Lively start by both teams with Baroka looking to sit back and launch quick counter-attacks against Sundowns.

Makgopa is keen to use his pace to unlock the Sundowns defence which is marshalled by Lebusa.

Sundowns vs Baroka: Starting Line-ups

2020-08-30T15:56:40Z

2020-08-30T15:46:40Z

Chiefs' PSL Title Hopes Dented

2020-08-30T15:43:09Z

The defeat sees Chiefs remain at the top of the league standings with two games left.

However, second-placed Sundowns will move to the top of the log if they avoid a defeat against Baroka FC this evening.

2020-08-30T15:20:04Z

End-to-end stuff as the two teams search for a late winning goal in the closing stages of the match.

 

Chiefs Fans Calling For Katsande

2020-08-30T15:09:04Z

2020-08-30T14:57:27Z

The tempo has dropped with the teams struggling to create good goalscoring chances at the moment.

Wits and Chiefs are both giving away possession cheaply in the final third.

Chiefs Fans Convinced That Frosler Was Fouled

2020-08-30T14:52:24Z

Chiefs' PENALTY Call Ignored

2020-08-30T14:12:25Z

Chiefs players calling for the penalty after Frosler looked like he was fouled in the Wits box, but the match referee gives nothing out of it.
 

Wits Eyeing Caf Spot

2020-08-30T14:09:02Z

A win for Wits today will take them to the third spot which guarantees a place in next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

2020-08-30T14:04:00Z

The momentum is now with Wits as they look to break the deadlock before the half-time break.

Hlanti's effort is finger-tipped over the crossbar by Chiefs keeper Akpeyi.

Cooling Break

2020-08-30T13:55:32Z

If this match ends in a draw, Chiefs will remain at the top of the league standings - a point above second-placed Sundowns.

2020-08-30T13:52:59Z

Chiefs Are Without Manyama

2020-08-30T13:49:34Z

The influential attacking midfielder failed a late fitness test ahead of today's match.

2020-08-30T13:46:35Z

Both teams are launching attacks as they search for an early goal and Goss has been the busier of the two goalkeepers thus far.

The Wits shot-stopper produced a fine save to deny Nurkovic.

Hello South Africa

2020-08-30T13:17:28Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of today's matches. Kaizer Chiefs will be away to Bidvest Wits, while Mamelodi Sundowns will host Baroka FC. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host today.
 