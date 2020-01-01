LIVE BLOG: Mamelodi Sundowns edge Bloemfontein Celtic to clinch 2020 Nedbank Cup

Thank You South Africa!
Fans Loving Sirino
sirino ke star♥— _chexkmate_ (@chexkmate1) September 12, 2020
let this sink in
The Uruguayan Sirino should win player of the season— ★T-Boy☆ (@StreetlineC) September 12, 2020
They gave it their all just that Sirino saved our day😍— YT: ASL Buthelezi (@ASL_Buthelezi) September 12, 2020
The 2019/20 PSL Footballer of The Season/Year - Gaston Sirino. Go argue with Ernst Middendorp... pic.twitter.com/IMnFCHeRG8— Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇿🇼🇪🇹🇱🇷🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) September 12, 2020
Congratulations Sundowns Treble Champions
Sundowns will be crowned Nedbank Champions for the fifth time.
Masandawana have just completed a treble for the first time in the PSL era having also won the Telkom Knockout Cup and PSL title.
They have emulated Orlando Pirates, who won the treble in the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons.
FULL-TIME
That's it MASANDAWANA, the boys have gone and done it, the TREBLE is ours!🏆🏆🏆— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 12, 2020
Bloemfontein Celtic 0️⃣➖1️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns (79' Sirino)#Sundowns #DownsLive #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/Pu2KNu8spO
Check Out Sirino's Goal Courtesy of SuperSport TV
What a goal! What a celebration! 😂— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 12, 2020
Has Gaston Sirino scored the goal that completes a remarkable treble for Sundowns?
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski | #NedbankCupFinal pic.twitter.com/Skp1l1aclo
GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL!
79' GOAL! Sirino smashes the ball from range, beats Chaine and gives us the lead!#Sundowns #DownsLive #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/v1l8TkMrD6— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 12, 2020
Fans Sad To See Mabena Leave
Heban Maduka takes off Mabena, for what? Can only be a Brown envelope. 😭— MudyaNdzhaka (@NShithlangu) September 12, 2020
Maduka made a huge mistake by replacing Mabena now they won't score #NedbankCup2020final— Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) September 12, 2020
Celtic need MABENA but he is out @SuperSportTV— Kobamo Stoneto Thatoeng (@KThatoeng) September 12, 2020
Potsane o ntenela hoba all over the place... and she is short. Mabena atleast he has height... eish dat sub im not happy with it #NedbankCup2020— MaChance 🧢 (@KamoLikotsi25) September 12, 2020
Dominant Sundowns
Sundowns are undefeated in their last 10 competitive matches against Celtic, having recorded six victories and four draws.
Double Substitution
♻️60’ Double Substitution for Siwelele— Bloemfontein Celtic (@Bloem_Celtic) September 12, 2020
➡️ 12 Maema
➡️ 11 Potsane
⬅️ 13 Luthuli
⬅️ 10 Mabena@Bloem_Celtic 0️⃣ - 0️⃣ @Masandawana
💚⚪️#NedbankCup2020 #SiweleleSaMasele #LoveSiwelele✊🏾💚 pic.twitter.com/3mUjHGx2gD
Sirino Causing Havoc
50' Sirino pulls the trigger from range, comes within inches of finding the net!#Sundowns #DownsLive #NedbankCup2020— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 12, 2020
57' Sirino with a rocket of a shot, curls it past a defender on target but is unlucky as his shot comes crashing off the upright!#Sundowns #DownsLive #NedbankCup2020— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 12, 2020
Second half Underway
Second half underway:@Bloem_Celtic 0-0 @Masandawana#NedbankCup2020 #NedbankCup2020Final pic.twitter.com/IbwLFhOwMT— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 12, 2020
Half-Time
💚⚪️🚨HALF TIME🚨@Bloem_Celtic 0️⃣ - 0️⃣ @Masandawana— Bloemfontein Celtic (@Bloem_Celtic) September 12, 2020
💚⚪️#NedbankCup2020 #SiweleleSaMasele #LoveSiwelele✊🏾💚 pic.twitter.com/QVNVc40AH2
Fans Frustrated By Zwane
Zwane has started with his misses 😢😏— Sigubh'umgodi (@sgubhu_mgodi) September 12, 2020
Aai Themba Zwane.😭🔥🔥 #NedbankCup2020final pic.twitter.com/1GNH5D49Od— KA¥💖🔱 (@koketso_Aphane7) September 12, 2020
Zwane wa jesa #NedbankCup2020final— kobamo Thatoeng (@KThatoeng) September 12, 2020
CHANCE!
30' Maboe slides the perfect ball into the box for Zwane, who hits it first time Chaine makes a great save to deny us the opener!#Sundowns #DownsLive #NedbankCup2020— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 12, 2020
Cooling Break
Psychological Edge
Celtic Threaten
Zwane Looking Lively
1' Zwane gliding through the Celtic defence, shibobos the last man between him and the keeper but his shot sails over the bar!#Sundowns #DownsLive #NedbankCup2020— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 12, 2020
4' Zwane linking up with Maboe in the box playing the one-two, Zwane manages to turn and shot in the box, his shot is deflected out.#Sundowns #DownsLive #NedbankCup2020— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 12, 2020
Match Underway
Last 90 minutes of the 2019/20 football calendar⌛— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 12, 2020
And we’re off at Orlando Stadium⚽#Sundowns #DownsLive #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/M450qrDUy0
What happened last time Downs & Celtic met in Cup final?
Mogorosi's controversial goal✔️— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) September 12, 2020
Johan Neeskens sacked ✔️
Bloem Celtic crowned champions ✔️#NedbankCupFinal https://t.co/4sozHeR98F
Starting Line-Ups
The teams are IN for the #NEDBANKCUP ??— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) September 12, 2020
Who's winning it? ?? pic.twitter.com/4CgLqLLCoT