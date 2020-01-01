Live Blog

LIVE BLOG: Mamelodi Sundowns edge Bloemfontein Celtic to clinch 2020 Nedbank Cup

Masandawana crowned Nedbank Champions for the fifth time after defeating Phunya Sele Sele

Updated
Comments()
Anele Ngcongca, Mamelodi Sundowns & Sifiso Ngobeni, Bloemfontein Celtic, September 2020
Backpagepix

Thank You South Africa!

2020-09-12T20:14:57Z

It was an absolute pleasure bringing you the Nedbank Cup final. It was a fantastic match. Until we meet next time, goodbye!  
 

Fans Loving Sirino

2020-09-12T20:12:36Z

Congratulations Sundowns Treble Champions

2020-09-12T20:03:40Z

Sundowns will be crowned Nedbank Champions for the fifth time.

Masandawana have just completed a treble for the first time in the PSL era having also won the Telkom Knockout Cup and PSL title.

They have emulated Orlando Pirates, who won the treble in the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons.

Fans Sad To See Mabena Leave

2020-09-12T19:37:19Z

Dominant Sundowns

2020-09-12T19:27:45Z

Sundowns are undefeated in their last 10 competitive matches against Celtic, having recorded six victories and four draws. 

Cooling Break

2020-09-12T18:26:23Z

It is still 0-0 as we reach the 25th-minute mark. 

Psychological Edge

2020-09-12T18:24:45Z

Sundowns have a psychological edge over Celtic as they have defeated Siwelele three times this season including the 3-1 victory in the MTN8 quarter-final match in August 2019.

Celtic Threaten

2020-09-12T18:18:02Z

Mabena has a go at goal from range but lacks power behind his shot, Onyango collects and gets us going again!

Hello South Africa

2020-09-12T17:28:00Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of tonight's Nedbank Cup final between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host today.