Live Blog

LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs visit Polokwane City, Orlando Pirates at home against Bidvest Wits

The two Soweto giants are in action on Saturday with Amakhosi taking on Rise and Shine at 15h30 and the Buccaneers hosting the Students at 18h00

Updated
Comments()
Willard Katsande & Jabulani Maluleke
Backpagepix

Fans Are Not Happy With Akpeyi

2020-08-15T14:55:02Z

ANALYSIS

2020-08-15T14:45:53Z

Chiefs continue to dominate with Polokwane sitting too deep and the visitors will need the likes of Parker, Nurkovic and Kambole to unlock the hosts' defence.

ANALYSIS

2020-08-15T14:01:44Z

It remains 1-0 to the home side as we enter the final 15 minutes of the first half. 

Chiefs are now doing most of the attacking with Polokwane happy to sit back and launch quick counter-attacks.

 

Nku Breaks His Duck

2020-08-15T13:54:26Z

That's Lesiba Nku's maiden goal in the PSL and he is also in his debut season in the elite league.

Lively Start

2020-08-15T13:45:20Z

Billiat forces Polokwane goalkeeper Chibwe into a fine low save and Chiefs shot-stopper Akpeyi denies Phiri at the other end. 

Kick-Off

2020-08-15T13:41:17Z

The encounter between Polokwane and Chiefs is underway.

LINE-UPS

2020-08-15T13:39:09Z

Hello South Africa

2020-08-15T13:37:17Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of today's matches. Kaizer Chiefs will be away to Polokwane City, while Orlando Pirates will host Bidvest Wits. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host today.
 