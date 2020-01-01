LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs visit Polokwane City, Orlando Pirates at home against Bidvest Wits

Check out Maluleke's deflected goal courtesy of SuperSport TV
Polokwane City double their lead
Jabu Maluleke's free-kick takes a massive deflection and Daniel Akpeyi is unable to make the save. Less than 30 minutes to play, is there a way back for Chiefs?
Fans Are Not Happy With Akpeyi
I know Akpeyi did well during the first half of the season, but now we need our number one's finest
Akpeyi should take a break honestly
Yho mfwethu, Akpeyi's positioning is the worst
61'| #PC 2 : 0 #KC
City double their lead through a deflected set piece by Maluleke. Polokwane City 2 : 0 Kaizer Chiefs #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
ANALYSIS
Chiefs Substitutions
46'| #PC 1 : 0 #KC
Substitutions: Mphahlele (IN) and Frosler (OUT)
Substitutions: Parker (IN) and Sasman (OUT)
Substitutions: Katsande(IN) and Baccus (OUT)
SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
46'| #PC 1 : 0 #KC
Second half kick off
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME:
Polokwane City 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs
Phiri's missed chance courtesy of SuperSport TV
Chiefs are looking shaky at the back
Just minutes after taking the lead, Phiri misses a golden opportunity to put Polokwane City 2-0 up.
ANALYSIS
It remains 1-0 to the home side as we enter the final 15 minutes of the first half.
Chiefs are now doing most of the attacking with Polokwane happy to sit back and launch quick counter-attacks.
Check out Nku's goal courtesy of SuperSport TV
Polokwane take the lead against Chiefs
Lesiba Nku with a perfect lob that sails over Akpeyi and into the net. Upset on the cards?
Nku Breaks His Duck
GOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!
City take the lead as Nku chips the ball over Akpeyi. Polokwane City 1 : 0 Kaizer Chiefs #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
17' GOAL!!!
Nku gets the opener:
Polokwane City 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs
Nku gets the opener:@polokwane_city 1-0 @KaizerChiefs#AbsaPrem
Kaizer Chiefs
Lively Start
Kick-Off
LINE-UPS
Starting 11: Akpeyi, Frosler, Cardoso ©, Mathoho, Sasman, Agay, Manyama, Baccus, Billiat, Kambole, Nurković
Subs: Bvuma, Parker, Mphahlele, Katsande, Moleko, Ngcobo, Zulu, Mashiane, Sifama
Head Coach: Ernst Middendorp
Starting Line-Up
Polokwane City XI v Chiefs : Chibwe, Mvelase, Hlongwane, Nikili, Chembezi, Chauke, Nku, Phiri, Mngomezulu, J. Maluleke, Anas
