PENALTY TO CHIEFS
ANALYSIS
It is still 0-0 in the match between City and Chiefs with 15 minutes played.
Chiefs have dominated possession thus far with City looking to use their pace to launch quick counter attacks.
It remains 0-0 in a match between Arrows and Polokwane with 20 minutes played.
Both teams have been quick on the ball, while looking to get some advantage.
Match Underway
⏱ ‘1 | A huge roar from the crowd as we kick off. Chiefs pressuring early on and win a corner.— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 19, 2019
💙 CTCFC 0️⃣-0️⃣ CHIEFS ✌️#TKO2019🏆#iamCityFC
Kick-off Approaches
Match Underway
KICK OFF— Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) October 19, 2019
Lamontville Golden Arrws 0-0 Polokwane City#TKO2019 #DurbanHasMore #BuildingTheBrand pic.twitter.com/OoGNGSRMoQ
Match Delayed
Starting Line-Up - Arrows vs Polokwane
#StartingXI Vs @polokwane_city— Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) October 19, 2019
Kick off: 15h00
Live on SuperSport 10 pic.twitter.com/AB2on7L4IZ
@polokwane_city XI: Chigavo, Mvelase, Hlongwane, Nthatheni, Motloung, Manaka, Chauke, Maluleke, Tlolane, Nku, Anas— Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) October 19, 2019
Subs: Chibwe, Mngomezulu, Phiri, Buthelezi, Musona, Mphambaniso, Booi#TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/IUrFcsbzIQ
Starting Line-Ups - City vs Chiefs
Team News:— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 19, 2019
- Mayambela retains starting berth ✅
- Martin replaces injured Mkhize ❌
- Romeo & Ralani both start ✅
We can't wait for kick-off ‼️#TKO2019#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/X2qzQb5uBq
Telkom Knockout Last 16: Cape Town City vs. Kaizer Chiefs— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 19, 2019
Starting 11: Akpeyi, Sasman, Mathoho, Cardoso, Frosler, Katsande ©, Manyama, Parker, Baccus, Billiat, Castro
Subs: Bvuma, Maluleka, Nurković, Zulu, Zuma, Ngezana, Blom
Coach: Ernst Middendorp#TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life
Round of 16 action
Hello South Africa
Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 in South Africa.