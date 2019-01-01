Live Blog

Live Blog: Kaizer Chiefs visit Cape Town City, Golden Arrows host Polokwane City

Kaizer Chiefs will be away to Cape Town City, while Golden Arrows take on Polokwane City. Follow our Live Blog here

Updated
Comments()
Backpagepix

PENALTY TO CHIEFS

2019-10-19T13:41:12Z

City defender Fielies is adjudged to have handled the ball in the box and Chiefs are awarded a penalty.

ANALYSIS

2019-10-19T13:32:43Z

It is still 0-0 in the match between City and Chiefs with 15 minutes played.

Chiefs have dominated possession thus far with City looking to use their pace to launch quick counter attacks.

 

ANALYSIS

2019-10-19T13:22:01Z

It remains 0-0 in a match between Arrows and Polokwane with 20 minutes played.

Both teams have been quick on the ball, while looking to get some advantage.

Match Underway

2019-10-19T13:17:48Z

Kick-off Approaches

2019-10-19T13:10:50Z

City and Chiefs players are on the pitch.

Match Delayed

2019-10-19T12:58:03Z

The clash between Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs clash at Cape Town Stadium will be delayed by 15 minutes due to late arriving fans. New KICK-OFF Time 15:15.

Starting Line-Up - Arrows vs Polokwane

2019-10-19T12:44:01Z

Starting Line-Ups - City vs Chiefs

2019-10-19T12:41:05Z

Hello South Africa

2019-10-19T12:31:13Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 in South Africa.