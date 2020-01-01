LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates eye wins in penultimate PSL round

Polokwane vs Sundowns: Starting Line-Ups
Polokwane City XI: Chigova, Mvelase, Motloung, Nkili, Hlongwane; Manaka, Phiri, Mngomezulu, Tlolane, Hlubi, Anas.— Soccerzela (@soccerzela) September 2, 2020
Subs: Phali, Semenya, Chembezi, Chauke, J. Maluleke, Nku, Mahlasela, Booi, Mashumba.#Soccerzela
🚨Starting XI🚨— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 2, 2020
⚽ Polokwane City Vs Mamelodi Sundowns
🏆 Absa Premiership
🏟 Loftus Versfeld Stadium#Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/INBYmIK38R
Maritzburg vs Pirates: Starting Line-ups
Here’s how we line-up 🆚 @orlandopirates 💪— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) September 2, 2020
Kick-off 🔜#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/MhbOd1bhgx
☠ @orlandopirates Starting Lineup vs @MaritzburgUtd— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) September 2, 2020
💻 FORMATION: https://t.co/OvklWAvOxB
⚽ 18h00
🏟 Lucas Moripe Stadium
📺 SuperSport Channel 204
👕 @adidasZA
⚫⚪🔴⭐#AbsaPrem #Matchday#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/yCvW1GvtTE
Chiefs vs Chippa: Starting Line-Ups
Absa Premiership: Kaizer Chiefs vs. Chippa United— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 2, 2020
Starting 11: Khune ©, Moleko, Mathoho, Sasman, Cardoso, Katsande, Manyama, Parker, Frosler, Billiat, Nurković
Subs: Bvuma, Baccus, Agay, Mphahlele, Kambole, Zulu, Ngezana, Sifama
Head Coach: Ernst Middendorp#AbuyileAmakhosi pic.twitter.com/SZIcLET1VL
⚪STARTING XI🔵— Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) September 2, 2020
🏆 #ABSAPrem
🆚 @KaizerChiefs
📺 SS2
Kick off : 18H00#PrideOfEasternCape#AyeyeChilliboysAyeye 🌶️🌶️🌶️ pic.twitter.com/1NilSHcRvD
Full Fixtures
Kick-off Time: 18h00 SA Time
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns
SuperSport United vs Baroka
Highlands Park vs Cape Town City
Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United
Black Leopards vs Bidvest Wits
Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu
Golden Arrows vs Bloemfontein Celtic
The Big Three In Must Win Matches
Title contenders Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Chippa United, and Polokwane City respectively.
While Orlando Pirates are looking to keep their hopes of finishing in the top three alive by defeating Maritzburg United.