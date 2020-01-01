Live Blog

LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates eye wins in penultimate PSL round

The PSL big three will be in action on Wednesday night with Amakhosi and Masandawana continuing their title pursuit, while Bucs target top three spot

Updated
Comments()
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs and Gerald Modisane of Chippa United, November 2020
BackpagePix

Polokwane vs Sundowns: Starting Line-Ups

2020-09-02T15:16:22Z

Maritzburg vs Pirates: Starting Line-ups

2020-09-02T15:14:37Z

Chiefs vs Chippa: Starting Line-Ups

2020-09-02T15:13:12Z

Hello South Africa

2020-09-02T14:51:05Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of today's matches. All 16 PSL teams will be in action in the penultimate round of the 2019/20 season. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host today.
 