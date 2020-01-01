Live Blog

LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates record wins in penultimate PSL round

The PSL big three registered victories in the penultimate round of the 2019/20 PSL season

Updated
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs and Gerald Modisane of Chippa United, November 2020
Thank You South Africa

2020-09-02T18:18:03Z

It was an absolute pleasure bringing you eight PSL matches this evening! The games were brilliant! Until we meet next time, goodbye!  
 

Pirates' Hopes Still Alive

2020-09-02T18:15:54Z

Fourth-placed Pirates' hopes finishing in the top three are still alive as they are a point behind third-placed SuperSport United.

SuperSport will face Cape Town City on Saturday, while PIrates lock horns with Stellenbosch FC on the last day of the season.

Chiefs & Sundowns Still Level At The Top

2020-09-02T18:12:39Z

Chiefs remain at the top of the league standings - level on points with second-placed Sundowns with one game left for both teams.

However, Chiefs are only above Sundowns on goal-difference (three).

Sundowns will take on Black Leopards on Saturday, while Chiefs face Baroka FC. 

Check Out Zwane's Disallowed Goal Courtesy Of SuperSport TV

2020-09-02T17:46:14Z

Big Three Score Update

2020-09-02T17:44:48Z

Five Minutes Left

Chiefs 1-0 Chippa

Polokwane 0-2 Sundowns

Maritzburg 0-0 Pirates 

GOOOAAAAALLLLLL!

2020-09-02T17:39:08Z

GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!

2020-09-02T17:28:39Z

Big Three Score Update

2020-09-02T17:25:19Z

65 minutes played

Polokwane 0-2 Sundowns

Chiefs 1-0 Chippa

Maritzburg 0-0 Pirates 

Early Goals For Chiefs & Highlands Park

2020-09-02T16:13:01Z

Billiat's goal sees Chiefs go three points clear of second-placed Sundowns on the league standings as things stand.

While Highlands Park move into the top eight thanks to Shalulile's goal. 

Shalulile is now the league's top scorer with 15 goals.

GOOOOOAAAAALLL!

2020-09-02T16:11:04Z

Matches Underway

2020-09-02T15:55:23Z

Polokwane vs Sundowns: Starting Line-Ups

2020-09-02T15:16:22Z

Maritzburg vs Pirates: Starting Line-ups

2020-09-02T15:14:37Z

Chiefs vs Chippa: Starting Line-Ups

2020-09-02T15:13:12Z

Hello South Africa

2020-09-02T14:51:05Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of today's matches. All 16 PSL teams will be in action in the penultimate round of the 2019/20 season. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host today.
 