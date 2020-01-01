LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates record wins in penultimate PSL round

Thank You South Africa
Pirates' Hopes Still Alive
Fourth-placed Pirates' hopes finishing in the top three are still alive as they are a point behind third-placed SuperSport United.
SuperSport will face Cape Town City on Saturday, while PIrates lock horns with Stellenbosch FC on the last day of the season.
Chiefs & Sundowns Still Level At The Top
FULL-TIME
What a performance from the boys, claiming a monumentous victory and taking the title race to the last day!
Let's go Masandawana!👊👊👊
Polokwane City 0-3 Mamelodi Sundowns (38' Ngcongca, 43' Zwane, 95' Makgalwa)
FULL-TIME
Another gritty display from the boys. Undone by a last minute goal. We fight on to the last game of the season!
FULL-TIME
90 + 5'| Kaizer Chiefs 1 : 0 Chippa United
Full time score: (Billiat 9') Kaizer Chiefs 1 : 0 Chippa United
GOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!
95' GOAL! Meza with the perfect ball for Makgalwa into the box cuts back and finishes in style!
RED CARD
87" Another red card Elvis Moyo. Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 0 Chippa United
87"I Another red card Elvis Moyo.
Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 0 Chippa United
GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!
89' MHAAAAAAANNNNNGGGOOOO!!! Maritzburg United 0 - 1 Orlando Pirates
🥅 @MaritzburgUtd 0 - 1 @orlandopirates
||| @adidasZA
⚫⚪🔴⭐#Matchday #AbsaPrem#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/TwK1TEqWU1
Check Out Zwane's Disallowed Goal Courtesy Of SuperSport TV
Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino are sublime on the ball tonight, they combined superbly for this goal, but the linesman ruled it as offside. Was he offside?
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/3TKY6WPHSI
Big Three Score Update
Five Minutes Left
Chiefs 1-0 Chippa
Polokwane 0-2 Sundowns
Maritzburg 0-0 Pirates
GOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLL!
80' | GOAL!!!!!!!! Beautiful ball in from Du Preez who finds L. SKELEM who finds the back of the net!!!!!!!!
GOOOAAAAALLLLLL!
75' | It's FOUR Mahachi in the mix! Ditlokwe lays off a great ball for Mahachi who cracks it into the bottom right corner
Ditlokwe lays off a great ball for Mahachi who cracks it into the bottom right corner 🔥#ForTheBadge pic.twitter.com/GRt5vrNpsw
GOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!
70' | What. A. GOAL Bradley Grobler puts us 3-1 ahead with a fantastic finish! Assisted by Lungu
GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!
63' | Goal! We're ahead at Bidvest Stadium. Mbule swings in a quality corner & Kekana pounces to sweep it home and put us in the lead
Mbule swings in a quality corner & Kekana pounces to sweep it home and put us in the lead ⚽#ForTheBadge pic.twitter.com/iTtI5FFY7P
RED CARD
66" Red Card Tercious Malepe after a foul on Khama Billiat. Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 0 Chippa United
66"I Red Card Tercious Malepe after a foul on Khama Billiat.
@KaizerChiefs 1️⃣ - 0️⃣ @ChippaUnitedFC#PrideOfEasternCape#AyeyeChilliboysAyeye 🌶️🌶️🌶️
Big Three Score Update
65 minutes played
Polokwane 0-2 Sundowns
Chiefs 1-0 Chippa
Maritzburg 0-0 Pirates
Check Out Musonda's Goal Courtesy Of SuperSport TV
#AbsaPrem - GOAL:— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 2, 2020
Black Leopards have taken the lead through Mwape Musonda against Bidvest Wits. Can they hold for a victory that would give them a chance at surviving?
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/kfHujqsMVh
GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL!
60'| Goal. Musonda has fired Leopards in front. Black Leopards 1-0 Bidvest Wits
🐆 1-0 ⚪️#Nakanjani #AbsaPrem
Check Out Zwane's Goal Courtesy Of SuperSport TV
#AbsaPrem - HALFTIME:— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 2, 2020
Chiefs 1-0 Chippa
Polokwane City 0-2 Sundowns
Maritzburg 0-0 Pirates
Arrows 0-0 Celtic
SuperSport 1-1 Baroka
Stellenbosch 0-1 AmaZulu
Leopards 0-0 Wits
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/JAaUs8J2K6
Second Half Action Underway
45' We're back at Loftus with The Brazilians getting the Half underway!
46'| Kaizer Chiefs 1 : 0 Chippa United. Second half kick off
Second half kick off#AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
46' Kick-off in the second half. Maritzburg United 0 - Orlando Pirates 0
Kick-off in the second half.
Maritzburg United 0 - @orlandopirates 0 #WeAreUnited
HALF-TIME SCORE
The Boys showing they mean business tonight with a dominante display from the GO and earning a well desvered lead! Polokwane City 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns (38' Ngcongca, 43' Zwane)
Polokwane City 0️⃣➖2️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns (38' Ngcongca, 43' Zwane)#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/OMCY9RdyDC
HALF-TIME SCORES
45 + 4'| Kaizer Chiefs 1 : 0 Chippa United. Half time score: (Billiat 9')
Half time score: (Billiat 9’) Kaizer Chiefs 1 : 0 Chippa United #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
Honours even at the break. Second half to follow
Second half to follow 👊🏻 #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/N0iHkRnFF9
Check Out Ngcongca's Goal Courtesy Of SuperSport TV
#AbsaPrem - GOAL:— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 2, 2020
Mamelodi Sundowns take the lead against Polokwane City, Anele Ngcongca finishes from close range for Masandawana.
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/gNB1v7IIv1
Check Out Maduna's Goal Courtesy Of SuperSport TV
#AbsaPrem - GOAL:— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 2, 2020
AmaZulu have taken the lead through a cracking strike from Siphesihle Maduna! How important will that goal be in the context of their season?
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/cyTLYioOoW
GOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!
43' GOAL! Zwane with a superb run into the box leaving the City defence for dead and makes no mistake in slotting it home!
GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!
38' GOAL! Nascimento hits it first time from a corner, Chigova keeps it out but knocks it in the direction of Anele who makes no mistake and buries the ball and gives us the lead!
GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!
36’— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) September 2, 2020
MADUNAAAAA!!!! 😱
Our talented youngster pulls one out the locker and rattles the upright before hitting the back of the net!
What. A. Goal!!!! 🚀
[0-1]#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/kbJxdoMA2D
Chippa Threatening
37’| #KC 1 : 0 #CU— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 2, 2020
Khune punches the ball from the set piece and it's eventually cleared away #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
Check Out Gabuza's Goal Courtesy Of SuperSport TV
#AbsaPrem - GOAL:— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 2, 2020
Thamsanqa Gabuza draws SuperSport level against Baroka. It was a well-taken header by the Matsatsantsa forward. Are there more goals in this tie?
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/Qlp73EI61V
Sundowns & Pirates Score Update
30' Polokwane City 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns
25' Score Update | Maritzburg United 0 - 0 Orlando Pirates
GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!
26' | GOAL! We're back in it. Gabuza heads home the equalizer, Mbule with a fantastic assist from the set-piece!
Gabuza heads home the equalizer, Mbule with a fantastic assist from the set-piece!#ForTheBadge pic.twitter.com/LBwxtXUojG
Check Out Makgopa's Goal Courtesy Of SuperSport TV
#AbsaPrem - GOAL:— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 2, 2020
Bakgaga do it again! They've taken the lead against SuperSport can they hold on for yet another crucial win?
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/Il6ryBMQPY
Check Out Billiat's Goal Courtesy Of SuperSport TV
#AbsaPrem - GOAL:— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 2, 2020
Kaizer Chiefs have taken the lead at Orlando Stadium. Khama Billiat pokes home, it’s advantage Amakhosi.
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/IYwHvTkAe1
GOOOAAAAAAALLLLL! Makgopa
15' | SuperSport United 0-1 Baroka FC
Early Goals For Chiefs & Highlands Park
Billiat's goal sees Chiefs go three points clear of second-placed Sundowns on the league standings as things stand.
While Highlands Park move into the top eight thanks to Shalulile's goal.
Shalulile is now the league's top scorer with 15 goals.
GOOOOOAAAAALLL!
PETER SHALULILE OPENS THE SCORING!
PETER SHALULILE OPENS THE SCORING!
GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!
9’| #KC 1 : 0 #CU— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 2, 2020
GOAL!!!!! Billiat scores!! Kaizer Chiefs 1 : 0 Chippa United. Billiat sliding attempt finds the back of the net from kokota's header #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/2gptluG0q0
Matches Underway
Absa Premiership: Kaizer Chiefs vs. Chippa United— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 2, 2020
Starting 11: Khune ©, Moleko, Mathoho, Sasman, Cardoso, Katsande, Manyama, Parker, Frosler, Billiat, Nurković
Subs: Bvuma, Baccus, Agay, Mphahlele, Kambole, Zulu, Ngezana, Sifama
Head Coach: Ernst Middendorp#AbuyileAmakhosi pic.twitter.com/SZIcLET1VL
Here we go!
We're back at Loftus Versfeld as we take on Rise and Shine. The home team get us going tonight!
The home team get us going tonight!#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/OZgIK5oDV1
Polokwane vs Sundowns: Starting Line-Ups
Polokwane City XI: Chigova, Mvelase, Motloung, Nkili, Hlongwane; Manaka, Phiri, Mngomezulu, Tlolane, Hlubi, Anas. Subs: Phali, Semenya, Chembezi, Chauke, J. Maluleke, Nku, Mahlasela, Booi, Mashumba.
Subs: Phali, Semenya, Chembezi, Chauke, J. Maluleke, Nku, Mahlasela, Booi, Mashumba.#Soccerzela
Starting XI: Polokwane City Vs Mamelodi Sundowns. Absa Premiership. Loftus Versfeld Stadium
⚽ Polokwane City Vs Mamelodi Sundowns
🏆 Absa Premiership
🏟 Loftus Versfeld Stadium#Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/INBYmIK38R
Maritzburg vs Pirates: Starting Line-ups
Here's how we line-up vs Orlando Pirates. Kick-off
Kick-off 🔜#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/MhbOd1bhgx
Orlando Pirates Starting Lineup vs Maritzburg United. 18h00. Lucas Moripe Stadium. SuperSport Channel 204
💻 FORMATION: https://t.co/OvklWAvOxB
⚽ 18h00
🏟 Lucas Moripe Stadium
📺 SuperSport Channel 204
👕 @adidasZA
⚫⚪🔴⭐#AbsaPrem #Matchday#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/yCvW1GvtTE
Chiefs vs Chippa: Starting Line-Ups
Absa Premiership: Kaizer Chiefs vs. Chippa United— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 2, 2020
Starting 11: Khune ©, Moleko, Mathoho, Sasman, Cardoso, Katsande, Manyama, Parker, Frosler, Billiat, Nurković
Subs: Bvuma, Baccus, Agay, Mphahlele, Kambole, Zulu, Ngezana, Sifama
Head Coach: Ernst Middendorp#AbuyileAmakhosi pic.twitter.com/SZIcLET1VL
STARTING XI vs Kaizer Chiefs. Kick off : 18H00
🏆 #ABSAPrem
🆚 @KaizerChiefs
📺 SS2
Kick off : 18H00#PrideOfEasternCape#AyeyeChilliboysAyeye 🌶️🌶️🌶️ pic.twitter.com/1NilSHcRvD
Full Fixtures
Kick-off Time: 18h00 SA Time
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns
SuperSport United vs Baroka
Highlands Park vs Cape Town City
Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United
Black Leopards vs Bidvest Wits
Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu
Golden Arrows vs Bloemfontein Celtic
The Big Three In Must Win Matches
Title contenders Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Chippa United, and Polokwane City respectively.
While Orlando Pirates are looking to keep their hopes of finishing in the top three alive by defeating Maritzburg United.