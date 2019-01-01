Live Blog: Kaizer Chiefs humble Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu edge out Baroka

Thank You South Africa!
Reaction: Doubters Turned Into Believers
Naturena has risen. Kaizer Chiefs is on fire ! 🔥🔥🔥✌️✌️✌️ The talkative and hot-headed Pitso Mosimane is eating a humble pie courtesy of the lethal Nurkovic.— Mciniseli Vundla-Kunene (@VundlaMciniseli) October 27, 2019
#Amakhosi4Life— Thuli_Thuzba (@Thuli_Thuzba78) October 27, 2019
I think we as Kaizer Chiefs are ready to play against Real Madrid, we deserve to be in UEFA champions league actually😊😊💛💛⚽🔥🔥🔥RT if you second that💪✌#AbsaPremiership
9 games 7 wins chiefs might just win the league pic.twitter.com/UiGW5gH3v7— Bhaka Bhaka🏴☠️ (@Tsitsa_Lenyora) October 27, 2019
Full-Time
That's it, The Brazilians are dealt their first loss of the season in the Absa Premiership.— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 27, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns 0️⃣➖2️⃣ Kaizer Chiefs (6', 77 Nurković)#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/dRnr2p2seH
90 + 4’| #MS 0 : 2 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 27, 2019
Full time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 0 : 2 Kaizer Chiefs (Nurković 7’ 78’)#Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/DjI4UrRfVP
Akpeyi Frustrates Sundowns
Check out Nurkovic's second goal courtesy of SuperSport TV
Samir Nurković gets his brace for @KaizerChiefs 🔥— SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 27, 2019
The Serbian striker grabs his second of the match and hands the Amakhosi a 2-0 lead with less than ten minutes to play.
Watch live: https://t.co/3wUsZ183KY.#SuperDiskiSunday #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/vcaehqApyp
Full-Time
FULL TIME 🙅🏽♂️— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) October 27, 2019
It’s all over in Polokwane, as we claim 3 points against Baroka FC at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium #AbsaPrem
A second half penalty from our main man, Bongi Ntuli, secures the spoils ⚽️
[0-1]#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/LrOQ9PvIp3
GOOOOAAAALLLL!
78’| #MS 0 : 2 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 27, 2019
GOAL!!!!! Nurković scores!! Mamelodi Sundowns 0 : 2 Kaizer Chiefs. Nurković finds the back of the net from a brilliant play by Zuma#Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/TqF2MmWMuL
Fans Impressed By Akpeyi
Akpeyi is outdoing himself this beautiful afternoon..😁😁✌🏽 #Amakhosi4Life— Karabo Mokgothu (@KrayBone5) October 27, 2019
Look at the distribution of Akpeyi @IIKHUNE_32_16 🔥🔥🙌🏽🙌🏽— X M A N (@XmanMnisi) October 27, 2019
Daniel Akpeyi been good he reads the game very well.— Vevenis🇿🇦 (@veve_malandela) October 27, 2019
Sundowns Look To Affonso
Check out Nurkovic's goal courtesy of SuperSport TV
Samir Nurković puts @KaizerChiefs ahead 👀— SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 27, 2019
The Serbian is on the end of a cross from Reeve Frosler to guide the ball into the net and make it 1-0 to the Amakhosi after 15 minutes.
Watch live: https://t.co/3wUsZ183KY.#SuperDiskiSunday #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/42JO6r6XC7
Second Half Underway
46’| #MS 0 : 1 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 27, 2019
Second half kick off#Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem
Score Update
51’— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) October 27, 2019
Ntuli steps up to the penalty spot and sends the keeper the wrong way! ⚽️
Usuthu take the lead in Polokwane #AbsaPrem 🏆
[0-1]#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/g24zkaIDQE
HALF-TIME
That's it for the first half, after Chiefs took an early lead. The Brazilians will have it all to do in the second half!— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 27, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns 0️⃣➖1️⃣ Kaizer Chiefs (6' Nurković)#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/ahbjdvDPgH
ANALYSIS
The score is still 1-0 to Chiefs as we approach the half-time break.
The momentum is with Sundowns, but they have been wasteful in front of goal thus far.
Score Update
HALF TIME 🙅🏽♂️— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) October 27, 2019
It’s all square at the break, with both teams having their fair share of chances in the first 45’ #AbsaPrem 🏆
[0-0]#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/FZxjBCMXto
ANALYSIS
Chiefs continue to attack as they look to double their lead against Sundowns.
However, Sundowns have looked dangerous everytime they push forward which has seen Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi make two great saves.
Score Update
In-Form Nurkovic
GOOOAAAALLLL!
7’| #MS 0 : 1 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 27, 2019
GOAL!!!!! Nurković scores!! Mamelodi Sundowns 0 : 1 Kaizer Chiefs. An unmarked Nurković finds the back of the net.#Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem
Kick-Off
Kick-Off Delayed
Notice: The match will be delayed by 15 minutes. Kickoff will be at 15h45🤦♂️ #Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem https://t.co/kENlPFOvHr— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 27, 2019
Kick-Off
Starting Line-Up: Baroka vs AmaZulu
@Baroka_FC— Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) October 27, 2019
🚨Match Day🚨
Line-up for today's action@Baroka_FC 🆚️ @AmaZuluFootball
🗓 Today, 27/10/2019
🏟 New Peter Mokaba stadium
🕓 15H30 #LennaKeMoroka #GlobalOilSA#IamMonFlair #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/Y5F2dcGLfP
TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🗣— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) October 27, 2019
Here’s our starting 1️⃣1️⃣ to take on Baroka FC this afternoon in the #AbsaPrem 🏆#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/U2ZuVZUQ0d
Starting Line-Ups: Sundowns vs Chiefs
🚨Starting XI🚨— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 27, 2019
⚽ Mamelodi Sundowns Vs Kaizer Chiefs
🏆 Absa Premiership
🏟 Loftus Versfeld Stadium#Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/R8oI9yO5pj
Absa Premiership: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Kaizer Chiefs— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 27, 2019
Starting 11: Akpeyi, Sasman, Mathoho, Cardoso, Frosler, Blom, Katsande ©, Manyama, Nurković, Billiat, Castro
Subs: Bvuma, Maluleka, Kambole, Zulu, Zuma, Ngezana, Mashiane
Coach: Ernst Middendorp#Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/E6Fz7F5zKd