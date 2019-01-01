Live Blog

Live Blog: Kaizer Chiefs humble Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu edge out Baroka

Kaizer Chiefs brushed aside Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in Tshwane, while Baroka succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to AmaZulu in Polokwane.

2019-10-27T16:08:32Z

Reaction: Doubters Turned Into Believers

2019-10-27T16:03:30Z

Full-Time

2019-10-27T15:48:21Z

Akpeyi Frustrates Sundowns

2019-10-27T15:44:40Z

The Chiefs goalkeeper has just made a brilliant double save to deny Sundowns a late consolation goal.

Fans Impressed By Akpeyi

2019-10-27T15:21:57Z

Sundowns Look To Affonso

2019-10-27T15:11:43Z

Sundowns have introduced Affonso, who has netted three goals in three appearances for the PSL champions.

ANALYSIS

2019-10-27T14:32:45Z

The score is still 1-0 to Chiefs as we approach the half-time break.

The momentum is with Sundowns, but they have been wasteful in front of goal thus far.

ANALYSIS

2019-10-27T14:17:02Z

Chiefs continue to attack as they look to double their lead against Sundowns.

However, Sundowns have looked dangerous everytime they push forward which has seen Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi make two great saves.

Score Update

2019-10-27T14:08:24Z

It is still 0-0 in the clash between Baroka and AmaZulu.

In-Form Nurkovic

2019-10-27T14:01:14Z

The Serbian striker has now scored two goals in as many matches for Amakhosi.

Kick-Off

2019-10-27T13:48:40Z

The clash between Sundowns and Chiefs has just started.

Kick-Off

2019-10-27T13:35:49Z

The match between Baroka and AmaZulu.

Starting Line-Up: Baroka vs AmaZulu

2019-10-27T13:34:50Z

Starting Line-Ups: Sundowns vs Chiefs

2019-10-27T13:16:36Z

Hello South Africa!

2019-10-27T13:04:43Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of today's matches. Our coverage includes matches between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, Baroka FC and AmaZulu. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host this afternoon.