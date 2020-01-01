Live Blog

LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs face Bidvest Wits, Mamelodi Sundowns eye Baroka FC scalp

Amakhosi are hoping to restore their three-point lead at the top of the standings, before Masandawana face Bakgaga. Follow live updates here

Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Thulani Hlatshwayo of Bidvest Wits, August 2020
Chiefs' PENALTY Call Ignored

2020-08-30T14:12:25Z

Chiefs players calling for the penalty after Frosler looked like he was fouled in the Wits box, but the match referee gives nothing out of it.
 

Wits Eyeing Caf Spot

2020-08-30T14:09:02Z

A win for Wits today will take them to the third spot which guarantees a place in next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

MATCH ANALYSIS

2020-08-30T14:04:00Z

The momentum is now with Wits as they look to break the deadlock before the half-time break.

Hlanti's effort is finger-tipped over the crossbar by Chiefs keeper Akpeyi.

Cooling Break

2020-08-30T13:55:32Z

If this match ends in a draw, Chiefs will remain at the top of the league standings - a point above second-placed Sundowns.

Check Out Goss' Save Courtesy Of SuperSport TV

2020-08-30T13:52:59Z

Chiefs Are Without Manyama

2020-08-30T13:49:34Z

The influential attacking midfielder failed a late fitness test ahead of today's match.

MATCH ANALYSIS

2020-08-30T13:46:35Z

Both teams are launching attacks as they search for an early goal and Goss has been the busier of the two goalkeepers thus far.

The Wits shot-stopper produced a fine save to deny Nurkovic.

Hello South Africa

2020-08-30T13:17:28Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of today's matches. Kaizer Chiefs will be away to Bidvest Wits, while Mamelodi Sundowns will host Baroka FC. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host today.
 