LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs face Bidvest Wits, Mamelodi Sundowns eye Baroka FC scalp

Play Is Stopped - Akpeyi Injured
43’| #BW 0 : 0 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 30, 2020
Akpeyi punches the ball away but collides with Macuphu in the process#AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
Chiefs' PENALTY Call Ignored
Wits Eyeing Caf Spot
MATCH ANALYSIS
The momentum is now with Wits as they look to break the deadlock before the half-time break.
Hlanti's effort is finger-tipped over the crossbar by Chiefs keeper Akpeyi.
Cooling Break
Check Out Goss' Save Courtesy Of SuperSport TV
Nurkovic tests Goss early on!— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 30, 2020
A good save from Ricardo Goss in the opening minutes. We've got a special dedicated channel on DStv now (ch.241), featuring fan reactions and your tweets 📲
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/MawanIDSTi
Chiefs Are Without Manyama
MATCH ANALYSIS
Both teams are launching attacks as they search for an early goal and Goss has been the busier of the two goalkeepers thus far.
The Wits shot-stopper produced a fine save to deny Nurkovic.
Match Underway
1’| #BW 0 : 0 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 30, 2020
First half kick-off#AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
Wits vs Chiefs: Match Preview
SCORE PREDICTION?@BidvestWits vs @KaizerChiefs - MATCH PREVIEWhttps://t.co/tPnkPQ2vk5 pic.twitter.com/DyOkjmLQfj— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) August 30, 2020
Wits vs Chiefs: Starting Line-Up
The TEAMS are IN 👇— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) August 30, 2020
Predictions ?🧐#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/unkoRFpv9p