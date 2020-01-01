Live Blog

LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs edge Polokwane City, Orlando Pirates held by Bidvest Wits

Amakhosi secured a 3-2 win over Rise and Shine in the first match and the Buccaneers drew 0-0 with the Students

Updated
Comments()
Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates challenged by Zitha Macheke of Bidvest Wits, August 2020
BackpagePix

Thank You South Africa!

2020-08-15T18:08:25Z

It was an absolute pleasure bringing you two matches today! Both games were fantastic! Until we meet next time, goodbye!  

Reaction: Fans Unhappy With Pirates' Scoring Drought

2020-08-15T18:05:30Z

No Movement On PSL Log

2020-08-15T17:57:56Z

The draw sees Pirates and Wits remain third and fifth respectively on the league standings. 

ANALYSIS

2020-08-15T17:46:56Z

The momentum is with Pirates, who are looking to snatch a late winning goal, but Wits have looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

Fans Loving Goss' Peformance

2020-08-15T17:41:58Z

Check out Goss' fantastic save courtesy of SuperSport TV

2020-08-15T17:34:10Z

Check out Sandilands' brilliant save courtesy of SuperSport TV

2020-08-15T17:23:34Z

ANALYSIS

2020-08-15T17:16:05Z

It remains goalless here at Ellis Park Stadium.

The two teams continue to attack each other, but they are beginning to create good goalscoring opportunities. 

ANALYSIS

2020-08-15T16:43:42Z

It is still 0-0 as we approach the half-time break.

Wits are looking dangerous on the counter-attack with Domingo and Hotto keen to use their pace to unlock Pirates' defence. 

Some Fans Are Unhappy With Mhango

2020-08-15T16:30:45Z

Pressure Mounting

2020-08-15T16:22:11Z

ANALYSIS

2020-08-15T16:14:45Z

It remains 0-0 as we reach the 15th-minute mark with Pirates having dominated possession thus far, but they are yet to unlock the Wits defence which is marshalled by Hlatshwayo.

STATS

2020-08-15T16:05:24Z

Pirates and Wits have already met twice this season and the two matches produced 13 goals in total.

Wits secured a 4-3 victory over Pirates in the first round league clash in September 2019.

The two teams then drew 3-3 in the Nedbank Cup clash and Wits went on to win on penalties earlier this year.

Fans Loving Nurkovic

2020-08-15T15:34:52Z

Chiefs Open Six-Point Gap

2020-08-15T15:32:59Z

The result sees Chiefs open a six-point lead at the top of the league standings, but second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns have a game in hand.

PENALTY FOR CHIEFS

2020-08-15T15:21:10Z

Chiefs youngster Sifama is fouled in the box and the visitors are awarded a penalty.

Check out Nurkovic's goal courtesy of SuperSport TV

2020-08-15T15:13:09Z

ANALYSIS

2020-08-15T15:08:32Z

Chiefs are now looking to take the lead for the first time this afternoon with Polokwane defending in numbers.

Fans Are Not Happy With Akpeyi

2020-08-15T14:55:02Z

ANALYSIS

2020-08-15T14:45:53Z

Chiefs continue to dominate with Polokwane sitting too deep and the visitors will need the likes of Parker, Nurkovic and Kambole to unlock the hosts' defence.

ANALYSIS

2020-08-15T14:01:44Z

It remains 1-0 to the home side as we enter the final 15 minutes of the first half. 

Chiefs are now doing most of the attacking with Polokwane happy to sit back and launch quick counter-attacks.

 

Nku Breaks His Duck

2020-08-15T13:54:26Z

That's Lesiba Nku's maiden goal in the PSL and he is also in his debut season in the elite league.

Lively Start

2020-08-15T13:45:20Z

Billiat forces Polokwane goalkeeper Chibwe into a fine low save and Chiefs shot-stopper Akpeyi denies Phiri at the other end. 

Kick-Off

2020-08-15T13:41:17Z

The encounter between Polokwane and Chiefs is underway.

LINE-UPS

2020-08-15T13:39:09Z

Hello South Africa

2020-08-15T13:37:17Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of today's matches. Kaizer Chiefs will be away to Polokwane City, while Orlando Pirates will host Bidvest Wits. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host today.
 