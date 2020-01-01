LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs edge Polokwane City, Orlando Pirates held by Bidvest Wits

Thank You South Africa!
Reaction: Fans Unhappy With Pirates' Scoring Drought
4 games no goal for Orlando Pirates... Very concerning😳😳 #AbsaPrem #SSDiski— lushaka mufamadi (@lushvenda15) August 15, 2020
4 games now without a goal 😭 when I die I’ll wear my Orlando Pirates shirt so God can know that I have already been through hell💔— Moratehi🇮🇹 (@ntsoelemoratehi) August 15, 2020
Pirates only scored 1 goal in their last 5 league matches #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/VqSgllPqg6— MO (@_MOFlames) August 15, 2020
No Movement On PSL Log
FULL-TIME
FT | Goalless draw at Emirates Airline Park.— Bidvest Wits (at 🏡) (@BidvestWits) August 15, 2020
☠️ 0-0 🔵#Nakanjani #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/RWv5trYSpZ
ANALYSIS
Fans Loving Goss' Peformance
Goss putting in a proper shift tonight 🖐🏼⚽— Chad Follenommer (@chadfollentiine) August 15, 2020
@arankoko Man of the Match: Ricardo Goss...— Sampi_Masiu (@sampi_masiu) August 15, 2020
From Krstd#SSDiski
Ricardo Goss! Wow 👏🏾— Sean Louw (@SeanLouw3) August 15, 2020
Ricardo Goss is a very good goalkeeper #SSDiski #AbsaPrem #OnceAlways Team Wits #withimmediateeffect 🤣✌— Mr.Pat Ngwenya 🐊 🐊 (@iSlwanesamanzi) August 15, 2020
Check out Goss' fantastic save courtesy of SuperSport TV
Goss pulls off another unbelievable save 😱— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 15, 2020
Mhango fires it low from point blank range and the Wits keep gets down brilliantly to deny him. The Pirates fans cannot believe it 🙆♂️
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/TZGXkASTIp
Check out Sandilands' brilliant save courtesy of SuperSport TV
Fantastic save by Wayne Sandilands 🧤— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 15, 2020
Hashim Domingo finds himself in space and the Pirates shotstopper makes a great save from point blank range
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/exX08TCOWo
ANALYSIS
It remains goalless here at Ellis Park Stadium.
The two teams continue to attack each other, but they are beginning to create good goalscoring opportunities.
SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
We’re back underway in the 2nd half— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 15, 2020
HALF-TIME
Half-time • Goalless at the break.— Bidvest Wits (at 🏡) (@BidvestWits) August 15, 2020
☠️ 0-0 🔵#Nakanjani #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/xR416JYYfk
ANALYSIS
It is still 0-0 as we approach the half-time break.
Wits are looking dangerous on the counter-attack with Domingo and Hotto keen to use their pace to unlock Pirates' defence.
Some Fans Are Unhappy With Mhango
Mhango only pass the ball when he is under pressure to do so, otherwise he was gonna hold into every ball until he get a chance to try score.— Mutikedzi wa Madidingwe (@pfumos) August 15, 2020
Mhango is not a team player and he is not good at taking corner kicks. https://t.co/Tjf3Fn25To— 🏦 THE BANKER 🏦 (@VuyoXhegwana) August 15, 2020
Mhango must learn to share the ball #SSDiski— Lawrence (@Lawrence_Selema) August 15, 2020
Pressure Mounting
20’ Pule fashions a chance as he cuts inside onto his left foot. Wits allow him the room to shoot & he obliges, forcing an awkward save from Goss for a corner.— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 15, 2020
21’ Mhango’s turn to put Goss under pressure as he profits from an error in defence. He too pulls the trigger but his effort is deflected wide for a corner.— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 15, 2020
ANALYSIS
STATS
Pirates and Wits have already met twice this season and the two matches produced 13 goals in total.
Wits secured a 4-3 victory over Pirates in the first round league clash in September 2019.
The two teams then drew 3-3 in the Nedbank Cup clash and Wits went on to win on penalties earlier this year.
Match Underway
Game on! The Bucs get us underway pic.twitter.com/ziGCtIhJos— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 15, 2020
Wits Starting Line-Up
This is our starting XI for tonight’s #AbsaPrem clash:— Bidvest Wits (at 🏡) (@BidvestWits) August 15, 2020
Goss 🧤; Hlanti, Gordinho, Hlatshwayo ©️, Macheke, Alexander, Nange, Ritchie, Domingo, Hotto, Dzvukamanja. #TheCleverBoys #Nakanjani ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/SB6iYPCh1A
Pirates Starting Line-Up
☠ @orlandopirates Starting Lineup vs @BidvestWits— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 15, 2020
💻 FORMATION: https://t.co/OvklWAvOxB
⚽ 18h00
🏟 Emirates Airline Park
📺 SuperSport 4
||| @adidasZA
⚫⚪🔴⭐#AbsaPrem #Matchday#StayHome #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/ZoKpfMsTzi
Fans Loving Nurkovic
Nurkovic is exceptional, he deserves the man of the match award. What a consistent player 🔥🔥— Moghel (@moghel__) August 15, 2020
Two assists and a goal.— Brother Vee (@MadVee_98) August 15, 2020
Thank you Samir "Kokota piano" Nurkovic #Amakhosi4Life #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/Hc21ChB5Si
Another Man of the Match award for Samir Nurkovic - great player @KaizerChiefs has here. #AbsaPrem— Ayanda Frances Felem (@AyandaFelemZA) August 15, 2020
Chiefs Open Six-Point Gap
FULL-TIME
90 + 5’| #PC 2 : 3 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 15, 2020
Full time score: (Nku 16', Maluleke 61') Polokwane City 2 : 3 Kaizer Chiefs (Katsande 71', Agay 75', Nurković 76')#AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/Udqn2VyJbo
PENALTY MISSED
90 + 1’| #PC 2 : 3 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 15, 2020
Cardoso's penalty attempt hits the post and back into play#AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
PENALTY FOR CHIEFS
Check out Nurkovic's goal courtesy of SuperSport TV
Unbelievable scenes as Chiefs score three times in eight minutes 😅— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 15, 2020
Katsande and Akumu both score from corners while Nurkovic scores from way out and they've completed the turnaround! Wow!
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/WzbBxvlWJL
GOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!
76’| #PC 2 : 3 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 15, 2020
GOAL!!!!! Nurković scores!! Polokwane City 2 : 3 Kaizer Chiefs. Nurković scores from range #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/UuK2BOfjbw
ANALYSIS
GOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!
75’| #PC 2 : 2 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 15, 2020
GOAL!!!!! Agay scores!! Polokwane City 2 : 2 Kaizer Chiefs. Agay taps in the ball from range#AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/hwe3T73f02
GOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!
70’| #PC 2 : 1 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 15, 2020
GOAL!!!!! Katsande scores!! : Polokwane City 2 : 1 Kaizer Chiefs. Katsande finds the back of the net from a header#AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/BRTV6TAD5a
Check out Maluleke's deflected goal courtesy of SuperSport TV
Polokwane City double their lead ⏫— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 15, 2020
Jabu Maluleke's free-kick takes a massive deflection and Daniel Akpeyi is unable to make the save. Less than 30 minutes to play, is there a way back for Chiefs?
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/hKNo4fJTou
Fans Are Not Happy With Akpeyi
I know Akpeyi did well during the first half of the season, but now we need our number one's finest @IIKHUNE_32_16— Inathi Ntutha (@INtutha) August 15, 2020
Akpeyi should take a break honestly#KaizerChiefs— YTC: Bubah & Bubakie KeYaRabo 🏳️🌈 (@KeYamo_Getswe) August 15, 2020
Yho mfwethu, Akpeyi's positioning is the worst— Omo Dudu (@Madibana09) August 15, 2020
GOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLL
61’| #PC 2 : 0 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 15, 2020
City double their lead through a deflected set piece by Maluleke. Polokwane City 2 : 0 Kaizer Chiefs #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
ANALYSIS
Chiefs Substitutions
46’| #PC 1 : 0 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 15, 2020
Substitutions: Mphahlele (IN) and Frosler (OUT)
Substitutions: Parker (IN) and Sasman (OUT)
Substitutions: Katsande(IN) and Baccus (OUT) #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
46’| #PC 1 : 0 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 15, 2020
Second half kick off#AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME:@polokwane_city 1-0 @KaizerChiefs#AbsaPrem— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) August 15, 2020
Phiri's missed chance courtesy of SuperSport TV
Chiefs are looking shaky at the back 😬— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 15, 2020
Just minutes after taking the lead, Phiri misses a golden opportunity to put Polokwane City 2-0 up.
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/RxRiO8KrYR
ANALYSIS
It remains 1-0 to the home side as we enter the final 15 minutes of the first half.
Chiefs are now doing most of the attacking with Polokwane happy to sit back and launch quick counter-attacks.
Check out Nku's goal courtesy of SuperSport TV
Polokwane take the lead against Chiefs 👀— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 15, 2020
Lesiba Nku with a perfect lob that sails over Akpeyi and into the net. Upset on the cards?
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/ILEHHpu5R2
Nku Breaks His Duck
GOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!
City take the lead as Nku chips the ball over Akpeyi. Polokwane City 1 : 0 Kaizer Chiefs #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
17' GOAL!!!— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) August 15, 2020
Nku gets the opener:@polokwane_city 1-0 @KaizerChiefs#AbsaPrem
— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 15, 2020
Lively Start
Kick-Off
LINE-UPS
Starting 11: Akpeyi, Frosler, Cardoso ©, Mathoho, Sasman, Agay, Manyama, Baccus, Billiat, Kambole, Nurković— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 15, 2020
Subs: Bvuma, Parker, Mphahlele, Katsande, Moleko, Ngcobo, Zulu, Mashiane, Sifama
Head Coach: Ernst Middendorp#AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/IrU4CyM1L9
#AbsaPrem | Starting Line-Up— KCM Global Sports (@KCMGlobalSports) August 15, 2020
Polokwane City XI v Chiefs : Chibwe, Mvelase, Hlongwane, Nikili, Chembezi, Chauke, Nku, Phiri, Mngomezulu, J. Maluleke, Anas
Subs: Chigova, Semenya, Buthelezi, Manaka, Mashumba, Tlolane, Musona, Motloung, Booi#KCMGlobalSports #KCMGSFootball pic.twitter.com/sU7YyWXMak