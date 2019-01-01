LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates battle for Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final spot

ANALYSIS
Pirates are growing in confidence and targeting Chiefs' full-backs Sasman and Blom.
Blom, who is making his first appearance in the Soweto Derby, has been booked after fouling Maela.
Bright Start By Chiefs
Maluleka takes a shot at goal and it is saves by Sandilands#Amakhosi4Life #TKO2019 #SowetoDerby
Match Underway
Stats
While Amakhosi's last outright win in the Soweto Derby was in 2014 which means Bucs are undefeated in their 12 competitive games against their old nemesis.
Lastly, their last encounter was the high-profile pre-season match, the Carling Black Label Cup and Pirates won 2-0 at FNB Stadium in July.
Starting Line-Ups
Starting 11: Akpeyi, Sasman, Mathoho, Cardoso, Blom, Katsande ©, Maluleka, Manyama, Nurković, Billiat, Castro
Subs: Bvuma, Parker, Kambole, Zulu, Zuma, Ngezana, Ntiya-Ntiya
