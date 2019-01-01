Live Blog

LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates battle for Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final spot

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will battle for a place in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals. Follow the Live Blog here

Updated
Comments()
Backpagepix

ANALYSIS

2019-11-02T13:20:56Z

Pirates are growing in confidence and targeting Chiefs' full-backs Sasman and Blom.

Blom, who is making his first appearance in the Soweto Derby, has been booked after fouling Maela.

Match Underway

2019-11-02T13:02:03Z

The match is underway.

Stats

2019-11-02T12:57:42Z

Pirates are undefeated against Chiefs in their last nine matches across all competitions.

While Amakhosi's last outright win in the Soweto Derby was in 2014 which means Bucs are undefeated in their 12 competitive games against their old nemesis.

Lastly, their last encounter was the high-profile pre-season match, the Carling Black Label Cup and Pirates won 2-0 at FNB Stadium in July.

Starting Line-Ups

2019-11-02T12:47:52Z

Hello South Africa!

2019-11-02T12:42:29Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host today.