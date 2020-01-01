LIVE BLOG: Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns battle for Nedbank Cup glory

Half-Time
💚⚪️🚨HALF TIME🚨@Bloem_Celtic 0️⃣ - 0️⃣ @Masandawana— Bloemfontein Celtic (@Bloem_Celtic) September 12, 2020
💚⚪️#NedbankCup2020 #SiweleleSaMasele #LoveSiwelele✊🏾💚 pic.twitter.com/QVNVc40AH2
Fans Frustrated By Zwane
Zwane has started with his misses 😢😏— Sigubh'umgodi (@sgubhu_mgodi) September 12, 2020
Aai Themba Zwane.😭🔥🔥 #NedbankCup2020final pic.twitter.com/1GNH5D49Od— KA¥💖🔱 (@koketso_Aphane7) September 12, 2020
Zwane wa jesa #NedbankCup2020final— kobamo Thatoeng (@KThatoeng) September 12, 2020
CHANCE!
30' Maboe slides the perfect ball into the box for Zwane, who hits it first time Chaine makes a great save to deny us the opener!#Sundowns #DownsLive #NedbankCup2020— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 12, 2020
Cooling Break
Psychological Edge
Celtic Threaten
Zwane Looking Lively
1' Zwane gliding through the Celtic defence, shibobos the last man between him and the keeper but his shot sails over the bar!#Sundowns #DownsLive #NedbankCup2020— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 12, 2020
4' Zwane linking up with Maboe in the box playing the one-two, Zwane manages to turn and shot in the box, his shot is deflected out.#Sundowns #DownsLive #NedbankCup2020— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 12, 2020
Match Underway
Last 90 minutes of the 2019/20 football calendar⌛— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 12, 2020
And we’re off at Orlando Stadium⚽#Sundowns #DownsLive #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/M450qrDUy0
What happened last time Downs & Celtic met in Cup final?
Mogorosi's controversial goal✔️— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) September 12, 2020
Johan Neeskens sacked ✔️
Bloem Celtic crowned champions ✔️#NedbankCupFinal https://t.co/4sozHeR98F
Check Out Our Match Preview
Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and previewhttps://t.co/cIfg9M3HOE pic.twitter.com/a9Dir8kAMa— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) September 12, 2020
Key Battles To Watch
Nedbank Cup - Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Key battles to watchhttps://t.co/CAiwTjAomT— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) September 12, 2020
Starting Line-Ups
The teams are IN for the #NEDBANKCUP ??— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) September 12, 2020
Who's winning it? ?? pic.twitter.com/4CgLqLLCoT