LIVE BLOG: Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns battle for Nedbank Cup glory

Phunya Sele Sele, who have won the South African FA Cup once, are hoping to cause an upset against the four-time champions Masandawana

Updated
Ndumiso Mabena of Bloemfontein Celtic and Motjeka Madisha of Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2019
Cooling Break

2020-09-12T18:26:23Z

It is still 0-0 as we reach the 25th-minute mark. 

Psychological Edge

2020-09-12T18:24:45Z

Sundowns have a psychological edge over Celtic as they have defeated Celtic three times this season including the 3-1 victory in the MTN8 quarter-final match in August 2019.

Celtic Threaten

2020-09-12T18:18:02Z

Mabena has a go at goal from range but lacks power behind his shot, Onyango collects and gets us going again!

Hello South Africa

2020-09-12T17:28:00Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of tonight's Nedbank Cup final between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host today.