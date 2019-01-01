ANALYSIS
2019-12-29T16:20:23Z
Wits have dominated the first 10 minutes of the match with Al Nasr forced to defend in numbers.
Kick-Off
2019-12-29T16:09:39Z
KICK OFF | The match Bidvest Wits - El Nasr has started. Tune in now! #TotalCAFCC #BWNSR pic.twitter.com/VOmpKvp6eI— CAF (@CAF_Online) December 29, 2019
Starting Line-Ups
2019-12-29T16:02:57Z
It's almost go time!— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) December 29, 2019
Check out our #TheCleverBoys starting XI for our CAF Confederation Cup match against Al-Nasr SC: Peterson; Ritchie, Mkhwanazi, Hlatshwayo, Macheke; Dzvukamanja, Nange, Domingo, Pelembe; Khunyedi, Motupa.#Nakanjani pic.twitter.com/yvcztjSpmN
Hello South Africa
2019-12-29T15:47:58Z
Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of today's match. We will be covering a Caf Confederation Cup Group C game between Bidvest Wits and Al Nasr SC. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host this evening.