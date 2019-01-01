Live Blog

Live Blog: Bidvest Wits remain winless following draw with Al Nasr SC

Bidvest Wits and Al Nasr played to a goalless draw in the Caf Confederation Cup Group C match.

Backpagepix

Thank You South Africa

2019-12-29T18:11:25Z

It was an absolute pleasure bringing you the clash between Wits and Al Nasr today! Until we meet next time, goodbye!  

Wits Left To Rue Missed Chances

2019-12-29T18:08:03Z

ANALYSIS

2019-12-29T17:36:51Z

Wits have introduced Mahangwahaya, Macuphu and Monare, but the Al Nasr defence remains solid and compact.

ANALYSIS

2019-12-29T17:18:36Z

Wits continue to create chances, but Dzvukamanja and Motupa have been guilty of missing the target.

ANALYSIS

2019-12-29T16:44:06Z

Wits continue to dominate possession, but they have been wasteful in front of goal.

ANALYSIS

2019-12-29T16:20:23Z

Wits have dominated the first 10 minutes of the match with Al Nasr forced to defend in numbers.

Hello South Africa

2019-12-29T15:47:58Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of today's match. We will be covering a Caf Confederation Cup Group C game between Bidvest Wits and Al Nasr SC. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host this evening.