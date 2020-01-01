Live Blog

LIVE BLOG: Bafana Bafana held by Namibia's Brave Warriors

South Africa marked their return to action with a draw against their Southern African rivals in Rustenburg

Updated
Comments()
South Africa's Percy Tau v Namibia - June 2019
Getty

Thank You South Africa!

2020-10-08T18:24:16Z

It was a great pleasure bringing you the clash between Bafana and Namibia. It was a fantastic match. Until we meet next time, goodbye!  
 

Fan Reaction: Bafana Supporters Not Impressed

2020-10-08T18:12:57Z

Bafana Mark Their Return With A Draw

2020-10-08T18:01:04Z

Bafana are held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Brave Warriors side in their maiden match since November 2019.

South Africa are set to take on Zambia in another international friendly match on Sunday.

Full-Time

2020-10-08T17:56:30Z

Four Minutes Added

2020-10-08T17:50:15Z

The fourth official has added four minutes. 1-1 90th minute. 

Good Save

2020-10-08T17:41:04Z

Fans Calling For The Introduction Of Tau

2020-10-08T17:32:12Z

ANALYSIS

2020-10-08T17:27:34Z

The momentum is South Africa, who are applying pressure on the Namibia defence which is marshalled by Ngaruka.

Bafana have introduced Mokoena and Madisha as they look to restore their lead. 

It is still 1-1 with 70 minutes played in Rustenburg.

Fans Loving Singh

2020-10-08T17:26:15Z

Bafana Defence Exposed

2020-10-08T17:17:12Z

Fredericks' defence-splitting pass sent Limbondi through on goal and the winger fired through Bafana goalkeeper Williams' legs to equalize for Namibia

GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!

2020-10-08T17:16:36Z

Bafana Double Substitution

2020-10-08T17:14:39Z

Second Half Underway

2020-10-08T17:05:31Z

Half-Time

2020-10-08T16:48:17Z

ANALYSIS

2020-10-08T16:40:53Z

Bafana continue to attack as they look to double their lead against the Brave Warriors, who are under the pressure.

The hosts' front three Dolly, Erasmus and Singh are combining well in the visitors' half thus far.

Play Resumes

2020-10-08T16:39:15Z

Frontmen Combine To Hand Bafana The Lead

2020-10-08T16:23:10Z

Erasmus, who has been lively, set-up his strike-partner Singh and the latter made no mistake as beat Vries in the Namibia goal-posts to hand Bafana the lead.

GOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!

2020-10-08T16:22:45Z

ANAYSIS

2020-10-08T16:19:01Z

Bafana did most of the attacking in the opening stages of the match with Erasmus keeping the Brave Warriors defence busy.

However, Namibia have grown in confidence as the match progressed and they are now pushing forward in numbers.

It is 0-0 with 20 minutes played here in Rustenburg.

Bright Start By Bafana

2020-10-08T16:14:24Z

Kick-Off

2020-10-08T16:02:06Z

Match Preview

2020-10-08T15:43:15Z

Check out the match preview here

Starting Line-Ups

2020-10-08T15:04:53Z

Hello South Africa

2020-10-08T15:01:01Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of tonight's international friendly match between South Africa and Namibia. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host today.
 