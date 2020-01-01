LIVE BLOG: Bafana Bafana held by Namibia's Brave Warriors

Thank You South Africa!
Fan Reaction: Bafana Supporters Not Impressed
6 shots at goal, 1 on target. Exactly the type of shambolic performance I expected of Bafana Bafana.#RSANAM— Ofentse (@ComradeSmiles) October 8, 2020
Disappointing to see that Bafana Bafana still cant win games. They play better football than the opposition but they still just can't win games. You need to know how to win— The Original Pantsula (@PantsulaOfCSwag) October 8, 2020
Look at this useless Bafana Bafana coach making excuses these are the same excuses that other coach made in 2010.. The truth is we have no quality football players because our soccer league is full of foreigners #PutSouthAfricansFirst how will we find stars?— Patriotic 🇿🇦 (@_marksandiso) October 8, 2020
Bafana Mark Their Return With A Draw
Bafana are held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Brave Warriors side in their maiden match since November 2019.
South Africa are set to take on Zambia in another international friendly match on Sunday.
Full-Time
FT: It ends all square here at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
Bafana Bafana 1-1 Namibia
Four Minutes Added
Good Save
75' good save by Goss from a low shot by Namibia's Joslin Kamatuka— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
1-1
Fans Calling For The Introduction Of Tau
Percy Tau in tuu we can't let Bafana Bafana loose while we have such talent on the bench... pic.twitter.com/VjP6CsXsnr— KAMO 🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@KAMO_TT) October 8, 2020
Where is Percy Tau in the field?— Clement_Thapelo (@Thapelo_Clmnt) October 8, 2020
Bafana bafana Coach we want Percy Tau— Vhusani (@Vhusani98242511) October 8, 2020
Activate Percy Tau !!! #BafanaBafana— Ashley Serakalala (@ashseraka1) October 8, 2020
ANALYSIS
The momentum is South Africa, who are applying pressure on the Namibia defence which is marshalled by Ngaruka.
Bafana have introduced Mokoena and Madisha as they look to restore their lead.
It is still 1-1 with 70 minutes played in Rustenburg.
Fans Loving Singh
Luther Singh is the best,perfect goal 👌— Promise (@Thandek50384459) October 8, 2020
Luther SINGH Ohhhhh What A Player👌.— Tumelo Mothiba (@ShufflePule95) October 8, 2020
We were never Introduced to Luther Singh, but this intro, it is very impressive🔥🔥— Oba'King (@RamsObakeng) October 8, 2020
Bafana Bafana
We are still going to eat nice with Luther Singh!!— Çamur Şevket (@sphesihleshandu) October 8, 2020
Bafana Defence Exposed
GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!
55' Namibia equalizes through Absalom Imbondi after a pass from Dynamo Fredericks.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
1-1
Bafana Double Substitution
Double substitution: Shitolo for Mvala and Foster for Erasmus— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
Second Half Underway
The second half between Bafana Bafana and Namibia is now underway here at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
Bafana Bafana 1-0 Namibia
Half-Time
HT: Bafana Bafana 1-0 Namibia.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
The home team enjoyed a lion's share of possession in the first half and duly got the opening goal through livewire Luther Singh.
ANALYSIS
Bafana continue to attack as they look to double their lead against the Brave Warriors, who are under the pressure.
The hosts' front three Dolly, Erasmus and Singh are combining well in the visitors' half thus far.
Play Resumes
Phete is back in action after an injury scare!— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
Check Out Singh's Goal Courtesy Of SABC's Thabiso Sithole
GOAL! @BafanaBafana take the lead in their friendly against Namibia. Luther Singh opens the home teams account in the 19th minute. LIVE @SABC3 via @SPORTATSABC courtesy @SABCPortal pic.twitter.com/fXxF2y0wgM— Thabiso Sithole (@ThabisoSithole) October 8, 2020
Frontmen Combine To Hand Bafana The Lead
GOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!
19' Goaaal; Luther Singh gives Bafana Bafana a deserved lead— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
Bafana Bafana 1-0 Namibia
ANAYSIS
Bafana did most of the attacking in the opening stages of the match with Erasmus keeping the Brave Warriors defence busy.
However, Namibia have grown in confidence as the match progressed and they are now pushing forward in numbers.
It is 0-0 with 20 minutes played here in Rustenburg.
Mvala vs Shalulile
Bafana's Mvala is up against his former Highlands Park teammate Shalulile.
The duo recently joined Mamelodi Sundowns.
JUST IN | Mvala & Shalulile Make Downs Move @Masandawana have announced the signings of Mothobi Mvala & Striker Peter Shalulile from @HighlandsP_FC— TshepangM. (@Lehloenyamelo) September 18, 2020
Thoughts??#Downslive pic.twitter.com/V1VZ3P9x9y
Bright Start By Bafana
8' Bafana Bafana wins a second and third corner kicks in as many minutes but Namibia survives— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
13' Maela makes an overlap but fails to connect as Bafana Bafana continue to take the early initiative— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
0-0
Team Photos
The official team photos of @BafanaBafana and Namibia in this international friendly match #OneNationOneBeer #WeLoveItHere @CastleLagerSA @LeCoqSportif_SA pic.twitter.com/ky5QbZHUbM— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
Kick-Off
The match between Bafana Bafana and Namibia has started here at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
Match Preview
Head-to-head: Bafana vs Namibia
Head-to-head: Who has the upper hand between Bafana Bafana and Namibia? https://t.co/wA5T42zPTv pic.twitter.com/dA83qY8B4H— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) October 8, 2020
Five Players Who Can Inspire Bafana To Win
Five players who can inspire Bafana Bafana to win over Namibia https://t.co/2tCfbQQNsz pic.twitter.com/HPAswMwS0W— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) October 6, 2020
Starting Line-Ups
Bafana Bafana starting XI: Ronwen Williams(GK/C), Reeve Frosler, Innocent Maela, Thibang Phete, Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala, Siyethemba Sithebe, Thabo Nodada, Keagan Dolly, Luther Singh, Kermit Erasmus.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 8, 2020
Coach Bobby Samaria has named his started lineup for the international friendly match against South Africa today, 18H00 at the Royal Bafokeng Sports complex in Rustenburg, South Africa. Shalulile will captain the side. pic.twitter.com/6j9IKSjL2M— NFA (@Official_NFA) October 8, 2020