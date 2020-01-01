Live Blog

LIVE BLOG: 10-man Cape Town City edge Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs face Stellenbosch FC

Bucs succumbed to a narrow defeat to the Citizens, while Amakhosi are looking to secure a win over Stellies. Follow live updates here

Updated
Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Alan Robertson of Stellenbosch FC
2020-08-23T16:15:14Z

A bright start by Chiefs, who are dominating possession and they have forced Stellenbosch goalkeeper Langeveldt to make two good saves thus far.

It is still 0-0 as we reach the 15th-minute mark.

 

Chiefs Missing Three Key Players

2020-08-23T16:09:21Z

Mathoho, Nurkovic and Manyama are not in the starting line-up because they are on three yellow cards.

One more today and they will miss Chiefs' upcoming clash with Mamelodi Sundowns on 27 August 2020.

A Lot At Stake

2020-08-23T15:47:21Z

Chiefs are looking to extend their lead to eight points at the top of the league standings, while Stellenbosch are keen to boost their hopes of finishing in the top eight in their debut season in the PSL.

Chiefs vs Stellenbosch - Starting Line-ups

2020-08-23T15:36:03Z

Fans Loving Leeuwenburgh

2020-08-23T15:30:30Z

City Move Up On PSL Log

2020-08-23T15:29:34Z

The victory takes City to the seventh spot on the league standings, while Pirates remain fifth on the log.

2020-08-23T15:19:39Z

Leeuwenburgh has made some brilliant saves this afternoon to keep Pirates at bay as the fourth official adds five minutes of stoppage time.

City Substitutions

2020-08-23T15:09:24Z

Pirates Fans Calling For Makaringe

2020-08-23T15:02:13Z

2020-08-23T14:59:49Z

Pirates are doing most of the attacking with Leeuwenburgh being the busier of the two keepers, but City are looking dangerous on the counter-attack.

Mhango Time

2020-08-23T14:51:18Z

Pirates are about to introduce the league's leading goalscorer Mhango as they look to level matters.

Second Half Underway

2020-08-23T14:35:59Z

Stats

2020-08-23T13:57:43Z

The last three league matches between City and Pirates have all ended in a draw.

The three games produced 14 goals with the last encounter ending in a 3-3 draw at Orlando Stadium. 

CLOSE

2020-08-23T13:50:33Z

Pirates captain Jele makes a crucial goal-line clearance from City striker Erasmus' deflected effort.

It's still 0-0 as we reach the 20th-minute mark.

Point To Prove

2020-08-23T13:38:00Z

City playmaker Makola, who is facing Pirates for the second time this season, has been booked as he looks to impress against his former employers.

City vs Pirates - Starting Line-Ups

2020-08-23T13:16:37Z

Hello South Africa

2020-08-23T13:14:17Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of today's matches. Orlando Pirates are taking on Cape Town City, while Kaizer Chiefs will face off with Stellenbosch FC. Follow our Live Blog here. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host today.