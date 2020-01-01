Early Substitution
27'| #KC 0 : 0 #ST
Substitutions: Nurković (IN) and Castro (OUT)
ANALYSIS
A bright start by Chiefs, who are dominating possession and they have forced Stellenbosch goalkeeper Langeveldt to make two good saves thus far.
It is still 0-0 as we reach the 15th-minute mark.
Chiefs Missing Three Key Players
Mathoho, Nurkovic and Manyama are not in the starting line-up because they are on three yellow cards.
One more today and they will miss Chiefs' upcoming clash with Mamelodi Sundowns on 27 August 2020.
Match Underway
1'| #KC 0 : 0 #ST
First half kick-off as the Glamour Boys get the ball rolling
A Lot At Stake
Chiefs vs Stellenbosch - Starting Line-ups
Starting 11: Akpeyi, Frosler, Cardoso, Ngezana, Sasman, Ntiya-Ntiya, Katsande ©, Ntshangase, Parker, Billiat, Castro
Subs: Bvuma, Baccus, Nurković, Moleko, Kambole, Agay, Ngcobo, Zulu, Zuma
Head Coach: Ernst Middendorp
This is how we line up against Chiefs tonight.
Fans Loving Leeuwenburgh
An outstanding performance by Leeuwenburgh! As Cape Town City FC beat Rats from Soweto 1 - 0
Edmilson and Peter Leeuwenburgh have been outstanding today
Leeuwenburgh what a man
City Move Up On PSL Log
FULL-TIME
FULL-TIME

𝟭𝟬 𝗠𝗘𝗡. 𝟯 𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗦. 𝗪𝗘 𝗗𝗜𝗗 𝗜𝗧!
ANALYSIS
City Substitutions
⏱ '67 | SUBSTITUTION:
✅ Martin
❌ Morris
Excellent shift from Morris. Martin comes on and will add some much needed pace

💙 CTCFC 1️⃣-0️⃣ PIRATES ☠️
💙 CTCFC 1️⃣-0️⃣ PIRATES ☠️#AbsaPrem#iamCityFC
⏱ '79 | DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION:
✅ Lakay
❌ Erasmus
✅ Kewuti
❌ Ralani
💙 CTCFC 1️⃣-0️⃣ PIRATES ☠️
#AbsaPrem#iamCityFC
Pirates Fans Calling For Makaringe
Zungu is not living up to the hype. Makaringe is way better.
Makaringe for Zungu
You guys are stressing me... How can you have Gaba, Monyane, Xlambo, Jele and Makaringe and be struggling to score just a goal in four consecutive games? Come on!
ANALYSIS
Pirates Substitution
♻️ 62' SUBSTITUTION
➡️ 11 Memela
⬅️ 16 Mabasa
➡️ 7 Mhango
⬅️ 45 Pule pic.twitter.com/Jvd8hB99pw
Mhango Time
City Substitution
⏱ '59 | SUBSTITUTION:
✅ Mokeke
❌ Mdantsane
Welcome back Picasso! 🎨
💙 CTCFC 1️⃣-0️⃣ PIRATES ☠️#AbsaPrem#iamCityFC
Check Out Erasmus' Goal Courtesy of SuperSport TV
#AbsaPrem - HALFTIME:— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 23, 2020
Cape Town City 1-0 Orlando Pirates
Kermit Erasmus has given 10-men City the edge over his former club Orlando Pirates.
Watch live: https://t.co/djQn0p0IjK#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/9h5BEsiS6N
Pirates Substitutions
♻️ 46' SUBSTITUTION
➡️ 8 Ndlovu
⬅️ 34 Monyane
➡️ 18 Dlamini
⬅️ 29 Mako pic.twitter.com/n3Jv6uXtbv
Coach Davids On Pirates
☠ HT | Cape Town City 1 - 0 Orlando Pirates

🎙 Assistant Coach | @FDavids10
🎙 Assistant Coach | @FDavids10
⚫⚪🔴⭐#Matchday #AbsaPrem#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/iSbEqkTldo
Second Half Underway
We're back underway in the 2nd half.
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME:
Cape Town City 1-0 Orlando Pirates
GOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!
⏱ '47 | GOAL!!!!! Romeo at it again!— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 23, 2020
Erasmus sneaks in the back post with a header to put the Citizens in the lead.
💙 CTCFC 1️⃣-0️⃣ PIRATES ☠️#AbsaPrem#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/7yw299TxiY
Check Out Makola's Red Card Courtesy Of SuperSport TV
Mpho Makola was given his marching orders against his old team Orlando Pirates.

Will this give the Buccaneers the edge over City?
Will this give the Buccaneers the edge over City?
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/Ya1dx0UUFj
Red Card
⏱ '32 | Citizens down to 10 men. Mpho Makola sees red.

💙 CTCFC 0️⃣-0️⃣ PIRATES ☠️
💙 CTCFC 0️⃣-0️⃣ PIRATES ☠️#AbsaPrem#iamCityFC
Stats
The last three league matches between City and Pirates have all ended in a draw.
The three games produced 14 goals with the last encounter ending in a 3-3 draw at Orlando Stadium.
CLOSE
Pirates captain Jele makes a crucial goal-line clearance from City striker Erasmus' deflected effort.
It's still 0-0 as we reach the 20th-minute mark.
Point To Prove
Match Underway
Game on! We are underway at Loftus...
City vs Pirates - Starting Line-Ups
Your lineup for our match against the Buccaneers
Coach JOR makes 3️⃣ changes:
- Dove back in the side ⚡️
- Makola starts ahead of Roberts 🔋
- Big man Morris gets the nod 💪
Let’s go Cape Town! 💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/qNkqVqwQFA
Orlando Pirates Starting Lineup vs Cape Town City

💻 FORMATION: https://t.co/OvklWAvOxB
⚽ 15h30
🏟 Loftus Versfeld Stadium
📺 SuperSport 4
💻 FORMATION: https://t.co/OvklWAvOxB
⚽ 15h30
🏟 Loftus Versfeld Stadium
📺 SuperSport 4
👕 @adidasza
⚫⚪🔴⭐#AbsaPrem #Matchday#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/alOni3m6Yh