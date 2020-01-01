LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Goa - Follow ISL in real time!

15' - Tiri gets a yellow
10' - #FerrandoBall on show
Williams fails to connect
Safety first
Possession vs counter-attack
Antonio Habas' teams have usually favoured a counter-attacking approach to games. Ferrando's Goa have so far shown an intent to hold onto the ball in their games.
To make things more interesting, out of the four goals scored by Bagan from open play, two have been from counters. And all of Bagan's goals have come in the second half as well. Safe to expect another slow start?
KICK-OFF!
Can Krishna break the duck against Goa?
Bagan: Last time out
ATK Mohun Bagan started the season with three back-to-back wins. However, they have since lost to Jamshedpur and drawn against Hyderabad. Manvir Singh was influential in their previous game against the Nizams.
He scored the opener and then conceded a penalty at the other end that allowed Joao Victor to convert the resultant penalty and secure a point for his team.
Goa: Last time out
Goa XI
Bagan XI
A clash of the big clubs!
A win for Bagan will help them to the second spot on the league tableThird-placed ATK Mohun Bagan take on sixth-placed FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium. Stay with us as we bring you live updates from the game.