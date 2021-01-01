Live Blog

Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United LIVE - Follow ISL in real time...

NorthEast United are on a seven-game winless run...

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur
2021-01-17T12:03:15Z

32 - Machado!

Suhair pings a ball into the box from the right and Machado pulls off a spectacular scissor kick. The excellent Rehenesh dives to his right to tip the ball away! 

25 - Even contest

2021-01-17T11:56:06Z

Nearly the same share of the ball for both sides so far in the first half and a shot on target each. NorthEast just about edging the contest but patience is the name of the game. 

21 - Strong hands from Rehenesh

2021-01-17T11:51:52Z

Sylla chests a corner-kick towards goal but Rehenesh dives to his left to push the ball away from the danger zone. Dylan Fox was ready to tap the ball in!

19 - Amarjit with a rugby tack;e

2021-01-17T11:49:31Z

Amarjit picks up the first booking of the game and it well deserved as he takes out Lalengmawia with a late tackle. 

17 - Not end-to-end

2021-01-17T11:47:25Z

The teams are bing cautious in terms making aggressive runs in behind the defence. Both sides seem ready to wait patiently for a clear opening

9 - Stunning save!

2021-01-17T11:39:11Z

Subhasish Roy makes a stunning reflex save to deny Valskis from close-range. The striker waltzed into the box with the help of good footwork but the keeper failed to beat the keeper. 

7 - What a chance for NorthEast!

2021-01-17T11:38:03Z

Sylla collects a pass on the left flank, twists and turns before release Gallego into the box down the same flak. He gets to the byline and fires a cross into the box but there are no teammates in the centre to guide it into the net. 

3 - Messy start

2021-01-17T11:34:31Z

VP Suhair gets the ball on the right flank and looks confused for a bit about which direction to go in. He cuts the ball back and tries to deliver a cross into the box but full-back Ricky blocks it. 

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-17T11:32:18Z

Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United

Can NorthEast United end their winless run under interim coach Khalid Jamil? 

Where are the Indian scorers?

2021-01-17T11:24:57Z

Both Jamshedpur and NorthEast United have had one Indian goalscorer each this season. Aniket Jadhav scored a wonderful goal for the former and Rochharzela got on the scoresheet for the Highlanders. Others, it is time to step up. 

Valskis leads Jamshedpur

2021-01-17T11:20:08Z

Nerijus Valskis has scored 8 out of the 12 goals his team has scored this season. While it's great that their striker is scoring goals, the Men of Steel need more goalscorers. Centre-back Stephen Eze has also been amongst the goals but where are the others? 

Big game for NorthEast United

2021-01-17T11:08:42Z

NorthEast United sacked their head coach Gerard Nus following a seven-game winless run that included four draws and three defeats. They were off to a promising start this season but have lost their way at the halfway stage. 