Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United LIVE - Follow ISL in real time...

32 - Machado!Suhair pings a ball into the box from the right and Machado pulls off a spectacular scissor kick. The excellent Rehenesh dives to his right to tip the ball away!
30 - Valskis, the closest!
.@NValskis tries to flick the ball into the 🥅 but Subhasish Roy Chowdhury is 🚨 with his feet!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 17, 2021
25 - Even contest
Nearly the same share of the ball for both sides so far in the first half and a shot on target each. NorthEast just about edging the contest but patience is the name of the game.
21 - Strong hands from Rehenesh
Sylla chests a corner-kick towards goal but Rehenesh dives to his left to push the ball away from the danger zone. Dylan Fox was ready to tap the ball in!
19 - Amarjit with a rugby tack;e
Amarjit picks up the first booking of the game and it well deserved as he takes out Lalengmawia with a late tackle.
17 - Not end-to-end
The teams are bing cautious in terms making aggressive runs in behind the defence. Both sides seem ready to wait patiently for a clear opening
9 - Stunning save!
Subhasish Roy makes a stunning reflex save to deny Valskis from close-range. The striker waltzed into the box with the help of good footwork but the keeper failed to beat the keeper.
7 - What a chance for NorthEast!
Sylla collects a pass on the left flank, twists and turns before release Gallego into the box down the same flak. He gets to the byline and fires a cross into the box but there are no teammates in the centre to guide it into the net.
3 - Messy start
VP Suhair gets the ball on the right flank and looks confused for a bit about which direction to go in. He cuts the ball back and tries to deliver a cross into the box but full-back Ricky blocks it.
KICK-OFF!
Jamshedpur vs NorthEast UnitedCan NorthEast United end their winless run under interim coach Khalid Jamil?
Where are the Indian scorers?
Both Jamshedpur and NorthEast United have had one Indian goalscorer each this season. Aniket Jadhav scored a wonderful goal for the former and Rochharzela got on the scoresheet for the Highlanders. Others, it is time to step up.
Valskis leads Jamshedpur
Nerijus Valskis has scored 8 out of the 12 goals his team has scored this season. While it's great that their striker is scoring goals, the Men of Steel need more goalscorers. Centre-back Stephen Eze has also been amongst the goals but where are the others?
Team News
Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United
Big game for NorthEast United
NorthEast United sacked their head coach Gerard Nus following a seven-game winless run that included four draws and three defeats. They were off to a promising start this season but have lost their way at the halfway stage.