Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Five changes in the BFC XI
2021-02-25T13:12:35Z
Naushad Moosa, on the other hand, makes four changes in the Bengaluru lineup which lost to FC Goa on Sunday. Wungngayam Muirang, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado Pratik Chaudhary and Lalthuammawia Ralte replace Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartalu and Cleiton Silva.
One change in the JFC lineup
2021-02-25T13:11:37Z
Owen Coyle makes just one change in the Jamshedpur lineup which defeated Mumbai City 2-0 in their last match. David Grande replaces Nerijus Valskis upfront.
Team news!
2021-02-25T13:10:23Z
Dimas returns, Grande starts
Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - Team news IN!#ISL #JFCBFC pic.twitter.com/6u8rKkVLYW— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 25, 2021
Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC
2021-02-25T12:45:48Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Jamshedpur and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.