Live Blog

SAFF Championship 2021: Seven-time champions India held by Sri Lanka

Igor Stimac's men have faltered to take full points against a much weaker opponent in Sri Lanka

Updated
Suresh Singh India Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021
AIFF Media

FULL TIME: India 0-0 Sri Lanka

2021-10-07T13:03:20Z

The seven-time champions held to a draw by the Golden Army

A disappointing performance by the Indian national team saw them drop points against a Sri Lankan outfit who punched above their weight in a SAFF Championship 2021 tie at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Thursday.

The draw leaves India in third place with 2 points from 2 games while Sri Lanka, at least for now, pick themselves up to fourth on the table with their first point of the campaign from three games.

Last few minutes in injury time

2021-10-07T12:58:01Z

Can anyone score the winner?

Sri Lanka have done a commendable job in defence. Perera with an easy save off Sahal who tried to place the ball from the left side.

90' BOSE!!!!! NOOOO

2021-10-07T12:51:30Z

You cannot miss that!

Bose misses a simple tap in from hand-shaking distance after an initial attempt by Chhetri off a Yasir flag-kick.
 

Subhasish Bose India Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021
AIFF Media

89' Sri Lanka are still surviving

2021-10-07T12:50:06Z

Sahal with a cross in. Chhetri cuts it back but for a timely clearance by Jude Supan in front of an onrushing Manvir Singh

83' India add teeth in front

2021-10-07T12:45:24Z

Manvir Singh has replaced Mandar Rao Dessai with an intention of finding a late winner here.

Can he, or Farukh, or Chhetri, or anyone for that matter break this Sri Lankan back-line tonight?

81' Farukh getting closer

2021-10-07T12:42:40Z

And a couple of changes for Sri Lanka to follow

Farukh balloons his shot wide after an intial clearance off a corner taken by Yasir. He was challenged by the outgoing Ahmed Waseem Razeek in the previous chance from a goal kick by Gurpreet. 

Sri Lanka substitutions: 

Ahmed Waseem Razeek OUT, Mohamed Shifan IN

Kavindu Ishan OUT, Mohamed Aakib IN
 

Farukh Choudhary India Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021
AIFF Media

We're running short of time

2021-10-07T12:37:04Z

A lot of complaints by the Indian players of time wasting. Sri Lanka goalkeeper Perera was the last to be booked for his antics, while the on field players too doing their best to run as many minutes off the clock, as possible. India goalkeeper Gurpreet is way off his line to make his voice heard as well in the same regard.

72' THE BALL IS IN THE NET

2021-10-07T12:33:49Z

But it's not a goal

Bose is deemed to have fouled Duckson with his initial attempt from inside the Sri Lanka box before Farukh shot the rebound past Perera.

68' India change

2021-10-07T12:31:48Z

Farukh Choudhary comes on in place of Anirudh Thapa

Igor Stimac is booked

2021-10-07T12:31:36Z

The referee is not having any of it as the India coach is the last to go in the books for his protests from the side line.
 

Igor Stimac, India, 2022 World Cup Qualifiers
AIFF

64' Sri Lanka substitution

2021-10-07T12:27:24Z

Charitha Rathnayake OUT

Mohamed Fazal IN

63' Almost suicidal

2021-10-07T12:26:47Z

A mispass by Bheke nearly taken control by Dillon De Silva in attack until Bose had to intervene and come to the rescue rather.

60' THAPAAA!!!

2021-10-07T12:24:07Z

All it needed was a touch

A beautiful low cross whipped in from the left by Mandar as Thapa manages to get past Rahuman but not able to apply a touch across the face of goal. Still 0-0 at the hour mark hence.

58' Should have probably taken a shot instead

2021-10-07T12:22:46Z

A few quick passes between Chhetri and Liston sees Udanta making the run on the right. He was probably off-side and chose to lob the ball back for Chhetri who was arriving in the box. Intercepted by Chameera for his goalkeeper Perera to grasp.
 
Udanta Singh India Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021
AIFF Media

Change of personnel for India's set pieces

2021-10-07T12:18:15Z

It has been Thapa on the free-kicks and corners so far

Yasir with the delivery from the free-kick earned by Mandar after a challenge by Chalana Chameera. Decent ball in with not the best of connections by Chhetri as Sujan Perera sees the ball over the bar.
 
Sunil Chhetri India Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021
AIFF Media

Second half

2021-10-07T12:08:58Z

India 0-0 Sri Lanka

Mohammad Yasir makes his SAFF Championship debut as he replaces Suresh Singh for the second half that's underway with the scoreline still reading 0-0

HALF-TIME

2021-10-07T11:51:18Z

It's a goalless affair so far

Sri Lanka can celebrate the half as theirs. Even though they failed to create as many chances as India, they were able to isolate Sunil Chhetri to frustration and block out most of the wing play by the Blue Tigers. Liston will be guilty of not handing India at least a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Four minutes added time

2021-10-07T11:40:35Z

India 0-0 Sri Lanka

A huge shout-out to the Sri Lankan team for keeping the goal-line nil-nil so far. Asikur Rahuman, Duckson Puslas, Kavindu Ishan all doing well in defence for the Golden Army.

Bose has headed wide off Thapa's corner. It was India's fourth of the match as Sri Lanka are yet to earn one for themselves.
 

Subhasish Bose India Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021
AIFF Media

Chhetri is visibly frustrated

2021-10-07T11:34:30Z

A rather poor display by India despite having a lion's share of the ball. Ineffective from all their set-pieces and not doing much with the ball in open play either. The chances dropped could come back to haunt them. 

Chhetri is seen parting a few words with a few of his team-mates such as Liston after the latter won the ball and gave it right back to the opponents while trying to find his captain in the box.

22' Will you get a better chance?

2021-10-07T11:24:06Z

A sitter missed by Liston Colaco

Liston is unmarked in the Sri Lanka box and is on the end of an accurate cross by Udanta from the right. His header flies over the horizontal.
 

Liston Colaco India Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021
AIFF Media

15' Chhetri in sight!

2021-10-07T11:15:25Z

Mandar spots the run of Chhetri in the box but the cross is punched away by Sri Lanka goalkeeper Sujan Perera who was alert to the threat.

Who will score first?

2021-10-07T11:10:30Z

There's a 98-point gap between the two teams' latest FIFA Rankings with India at 107th in the world ahead of this edition of the SAFF Championship.

The first shot, though not on target, by Sri Lankan midfielder Ahmed Waseem Razeek. India are yet to register their first shot in this match, although they have around 75% of ball possession.

India are third

2021-10-07T11:04:18Z

With Maldives taking on Bangladesh in the other game of Matchday 3 later today evening, India are currently third in the group with 4 points from 1 game. Nepal are on top with 6 points off their two wins in the tournament so far, and Sri Lanka at the bottom after two defeats.

KICK-OFF!

2021-10-07T11:01:14Z

India, in blue, get us underway in Male against Sri Lanka who are sporting a white kit and playing from right to left in the first half.

The options from the bench for India

2021-10-07T10:58:43Z

Brandon, Sahal start on the bench

India substitutes: Sana, Apuia, Manvir, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj (GK), Jeakson, Yasir, Sahal, Kotal, Rahim, Kaith (GK) 

India vs Sri Lanka

2021-10-07T10:52:38Z

Can India get three points?

Hello and welcome to the SAFF Championship 2021 tie between India and Sri Lanka at the National Football Team in Male, Maldives. The Blue Tigers drew their last outing 1-1 against a 10-man Bangladeshi side while their south western neighbours were on the wrong side of a 2-3 result against Nepal in their previous fixture of the tournament.