Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters LIVE - Follow ISL in real-time

15 - Slow and steady
2021-02-16T14:15:35Z
Both teams are prodding the opposition's defences in search of an open but neither team has been able to carve out a clear-cut opportunity. Zero shots on target in the first 15 minutes.
5 - Mishra clears
2021-02-16T14:04:47Z
From a simple ball into the box, Kone misses a straightforward header from the centre of the box and the ball hits the shoulder of full-back Mishra before he clears it. Blasters appeal for a penalty but it is not a handball.
1 - Nearly!
2021-02-16T14:03:20Z
Sandaza chases a Kone backpass to Gomes and almost catches the keeper in possession! Gomes manages to get the ball out of his feet quickly and avoid an early blunder.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-16T14:01:09Z
Hyderabad 0-0 Kerala BlastersHyderabad get the game underway. They are the team in yellow today. Blasters are wearing their blue kit.
Last time out...
2021-02-16T13:41:41Z
Aridane Santana scored an injury-time equaliser to pick up a point for Hyderabad in their last outing against East Bengal. Blasters conceded a goal when they were 2-1 ahead against Odisha in the second half and dropped points.
Hyderabad's unbeaten run
2021-02-16T13:22:46Z
Hyderabad are unbeaten in their last nine matches. They have scored the second-most goals from open play and have also scored 16 goals in the 2nd half, also second-most by a team this season.
Team News
2021-02-16T13:19:03Z
Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters
Hyderabad FC 🆚 Kerala Blasters - Team News 👇
Sahal misses out
2021-02-16T13:17:05Z
Sahal Abdul Samad was set to make his 50th ISL appearances for Kerala Blasters but he has not been included in the matchday squad, presumably due to an injury.
Kerala's records
2021-02-16T13:12:20Z
Kerala Blasters have the following unwanted records so far this season - the most number of penalties conceded (7), most goals conceded in the second half (18) and most points lost after scoring the first goal (18). They are still in the race for the playoffs (mathematically possible) but also heavily dependent on other teams' results. Both teams will want nothing less than a win tonight.
Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters
2021-02-16T13:09:12Z
RecapThe last meeting between these two teams ended in a 2-0 result in favour of Kerala Blasters. Abdul Hakku and Jordan Murray helped the Yellows blank the Nizams to pick up their first win of the season but they have only won two more games since then.