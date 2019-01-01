Live Blog

FIFA's The Best awards LIVE: Van Dijk vs Messi vs Ronaldo & all winners revealed

The award ceremony will take place this evening in Milan, with Van Dijk, Messi and Ronaldo shortlisted

Updated
Comments()
Getty/Goal composite

Jill Ellis is here!

2019-09-23T17:39:01Z

The USWNT coach is nominated for the Best Women's Coach after her impressive summer winning the World Cup.

"It's fantastic. The World Cup was such a great event, and now to have the players honoured... it's been great. It's been a wonderful," she said on the green carpet.

"The competition was outstanding, and it speaks a lot about where this game is and where it's headed. Women's football is certainly on the rise!"

FIFA

Aaaaand the green carpet is now live!

2019-09-23T17:35:41Z

Two guesses as to why it's a green carpet and not a red carpet.

(A green carpet resembles the grass on a football pitch.) (Slow claps all around.)

📺How to watch the FIFA Best Awards & what time it starts

2019-09-23T17:24:35Z

Here's how you can watch tonight's ceremony on TV and through streaming.

The 2019 Best FIFA awards ceremony will be available to watch live from FIFA.com, and FIFA TV on YouTube.

In the UK, Sky Sports showcased the ceremony last year on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

The event stars from 6.30pm BST / 1:30pm ET with the green carpet arrivals. The ceremony then begins around 7.30pm BST / 2:30pm ET in the UK.

Mbappe has arrived and is looking snazzy!

2019-09-23T17:21:52Z

The PSG star is in the building, though he's not nominated for the Men's prize. Maybe he will be in a few years' time, though, as a future 🐐...?

🤔How does voting work for The Best awards?

2019-09-23T17:07:19Z

Tonight's awards are a mixture of votes made by fans and a dedicated selection panel.

Fans were given the opportunity to have their say in The Best awards earlier this summer, though the final vote will be made by a FIFA judging panel made up of former players.

Here's a detailed breakdown of how the voting for tonight's award ceremony works, which involves decisions made by team captains, national coaches, journalists and more.

Last year, the selection panel included Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Kaka, Fabio Capello and Ronaldo Nazario.

🏅The Best Men's Player of the Year nominees

2019-09-23T16:57:50Z

Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are finalists for the Men's prize again, with the Liverpool centre-back named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year last month. 👀

Will he beat out Messi and Ronaldo again? (Spoiler alert: it's looking likely...)

What's the difference between Ballon d'Or and The Best awards?

2019-09-23T16:53:06Z

These two prizes are the most prestigious individual awards in football, and here's an explainer about how they're different.

There are a number of differences between the two awards which set the Ballon d'Or and The Best apart from one another, and you can read our full guide here.

🏆 Who are the nominees for this year's FIFA Best Awards?

2019-09-23T16:45:44Z

Here's the full list of tonight's nominees, with Van Dijk and Rapinoe both favourites to win!

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus

Lionel Messi – Barcelona

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Lucy Bronze – Olympique Lyonnais

Alex Morgan – Orlando Pride

Megan Rapinoe – Reign FC

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Pep Guardiola – Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham Hotspur

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

Jill Ellis – USWNT

Phil Neville – England

Sarina Wiegman – Netherlands

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Alisson - Liverpool

Ederson – Manchester City

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Barcelona

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Christiane Endler – Paris Saint-Germain

Hedvig Lindahl – Chelsea / Wolfsburg

Sari van Veenendaal – Arsenal / Atletico Madrid

FIFA Puskas Award

Lionel Messi - Real Betis v Barcelona

Juan Fernando Quintero - River Plate v Racing Club

Daniel Zsori - Debrecen FC v Ferencvaros TC

Getty

🌟 Welcome to Goal's liveblog of FIFA's The Best awards!

2019-09-23T16:30:03Z

We're back!

It's that time of year again – it's the FIFA The Best awards ceremony, and we're back to bring you all the action from this evening's lavish ceremony and green carpet!

To recap, Virgil van Dijk is expected to do yet another awards sweep for the Men's award, beating out the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (who were also shortlisted last year, but lost out to Luka Modric).

Megan Rapinoe is a favourite to lift the Women's prize after her incredible summer winning the Women's World Cup with the U.S. national women's team.

Awards for Best Coach, Goalkeeper and the FIFA Puskas award are also in the pipeline.

The winners won't be announced for a while yet, though, so we'll keep you updated!