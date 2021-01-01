Live Blog

FC Goa 1-0 Mumbai City LIVE: Angulo gives the Gaurs the lead

The Spanish forward scored from the penalty spot as FC Goa have their noses in front...

ISL

Cooling break!

2021-03-05T14:32:08Z

FC Goa enjoy the lead after the first 30 minutes of the match.

26' Dheeraj denies Ogbeche from scoring

2021-03-05T14:28:13Z

Hugo Boumous sends a through ball for Bartholomew Ogbeche who enters the box and takes a shot on goal but Dheeraj does well to parry the ball out.

23' Ortiz shoots wide!

2021-03-05T14:25:20Z

Ortiz cuts in from the left side and goes for the goal from distance but fails to keep his shot on target.

20' GOAL! FC Goa 1-0 Mumbai City

2021-03-05T14:22:17Z

Angulo converts the spot-kick

Igor Angulo scores from the penalty to hand his team the lead.
19' Penalty!

2021-03-05T14:21:26Z

Ortiz brought down inside the box

Mandar Rao Dessai clips Jorge Ortiz's feet from the back and brings him down inside the box and this time the penaltyis given.

16' Big shout for penalty!

2021-03-05T14:18:13Z

Alexander Romario goes down inside the box after a challenge from Vignesh and the Goa players appeal for a spot-kick vehemently but denied.

12' Le Fondre fails to find Bipin with a cross

2021-03-05T14:13:40Z

Adam Le Fondre sends a curling cross from the right side of the box but Bipin fails to get behind the cross in time.

5' Amrinder stops Gama's shot

2021-03-05T14:06:20Z

Saviour Gama attempts a shot from inside the box after receiving a pass from Jorge Ortiz but Amrinder does well to parry the ball away.

2' Goa create an early chance

2021-03-05T14:03:32Z

Saviour Gama goes past Ahmed Jahouh and enters the box from the left side before keeping a low cross in the middle but it gets deflected off Mourtada Fall before Raynier clears the ball.

KICK-OFF!

2021-03-05T14:00:40Z

We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

Mumbai have better H2H record this season

2021-03-05T13:42:58Z

The Islanders have the edge of the Gaurs this season. The two times these times had met in the league stage, Mumbai won once and the second phase fixture was a 3-3 tie.

Three changes in Goa XI

2021-03-05T13:38:10Z

Goa are missing Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera due to suspension and they are replaced by Seriton Fernandes and Jorge Ortiz. The other change is Princeton Rebello in place of Redeem Tlang.

Three changes in Mumbai lineup

2021-03-05T13:36:24Z

Sergio Lobera makes three changes in Mumbai City's winning combination. Hugo Boumous, Vignesh D and Mehtab Singh replace Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana and Pranjal Bhumij.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City

2021-03-05T12:44:05Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs first-leg clash between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.