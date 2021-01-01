FC Goa vs Hyderabad LIVE: Follow updates from the battle for the playoffs

Goals after the break?
2021-02-28T10:55:56Z
54.84% of Goa's goals have come in the second half. Hyderabad's second-half figures are even better, with 77.77% of their goals being scored after the break. These are the third and second-highest figures in the league.
A good 2021
2021-02-28T10:54:27Z
Neither Goa nor Hyderabad have lost a game since the turn of the year. The former is on a 12-match unbeaten run (5 wins and 7 draws) whereas the latter is on an 11-match unbeaten run (4 wins and 7 draws).
Recap
2021-02-28T10:51:24Z
Aridane Santana broke the deadlock in the second half when these two teams met in December 2020. However, late strikes from Igor Angulo and Ishan Pandita helped Goa pulled off a dramatic comeback to secure all three points.
Hyderabad chasing first-ever win against Goa
2021-02-28T10:50:20Z
Hyderabad are heading into a must-win fixture but they have so far been unable to outwit the Gaurs. These two teams have played a total of three games so far in the ISL and Goa have had a clean sweep, winning all three matches.
A spot in the playoffs at stake
2021-02-28T10:47:44Z
FC Goa take on Hyderabad with a spot in the semi-final at stake. All the Gaurs need to do is to avoid a defeat and they will join Mumbai City, ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United in the playoffs. Hyderabad, on the other hand, must win tonight to beat Goa in the race for that final spot in the playoffs.
