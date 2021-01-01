Euros Matchday LIVE: Wales play Switzerland, Denmark face Finland, Belgium take on Russia

Kick-off! ⚽
The players are in the tunnel...
'I love the pressure' - James ready to carry Wales expectation
Daniel James says he loves playing under pressure as he gears up for Wales' opening game.
The 23-year-old winger played a limited role for Manchester United last season, making 15 Premier League appearances, but says he is used to dealing with pressure in high stakes matches and is raring to go for Wales.
"I love the pressure. I like the excitement and I kind of thrive off it," he said.
"It's been a big wait. We've waited that extra year to get here and now we're really excited. The days are going so quick and now all eyes on Saturday really for that first game."
Page's big chance
Robert Page was virtually unknown in coaching terms when he got the job with the Wales Under-21 team four years ago.
The former Watford and Sheffield United defender was praised after getting promoted to the position of Ryan Giggs' assistant in 2019, and it was logical when he was named the interim manager for this tournament after the ex-Manchester United winger’s suspension.
This, therefore, is his big chance to prove himself on his own.
Bale to do it again? 💪
Bale 'not worried' about goal drought
Gareth Bale says he is “not worried” about his goal drought as he prepares to lead Wales in their Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland in Baku.
The Real Madrid forward is Wales’ all-time leading goal scorer but goes into the European Championship without a goal in his last 11 international appearances stretching back nearly two years.
However, the 31-year-old believes he is still contributing enough to the team and is confident he will find the back of the net again sooner rather than later.
'We will give it everything'
'It doesn't get any better' - Immobile
Back to Friday now and Ciro Immobile basked in his goal against Turkey as he and his Italy team-mates embraced fans returning to the stands after more than a year of battling the coronavirus.
Immobile scored the second of Italy's goals, leading the way in a 3-0 win that also included a finish from Lorenzo Insigne and an unfortunate own goal from Merih Demiral.
Italy's Euro 2020-opening win came at the Stadio Olimpico, home of Immobile's club team Lazio, making the striker's goal even sweeter.
Team news 🏴 🇨🇭
The teams are in!
Much of the pre-match talk surrounded whether boss Robert Page would deploy a false nine or play Kieffer Moore upfront - he has gone with the latter, with Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James and Gareth Bale just behind.
Switzerland meanwhile have Newcastle defender Fabian Schar available after injury. Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri starts at number 10 while Arsenal's Granit Xhaka is captain.
Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Schar; Mbabu, Freuler, Xhaka, Rodriguez; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferovic.
Wales: Ward; C. Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, B. Davies; Allen, Morrell; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore.
Italy open with a victory
Switching back to last night for a moment, and what a start to the tournament it was for Italy.
You got the sense it was going to be a special evening when opera tenor Andrea Bocelli gave a rousing rendition of Nessun Dorma, a song closely associated with Italia 90, shortly before kick-off.
Then, when the action started, the 16,000 fans inside the Stadio Olimpico were treated to a fine display from the Azzurri, who came away with a 3-0 win.
What's coming up?
As mentioned there are three games coming up today (all times BST)
14:00 Wales v Switzerland
17:00 Denmark v Finland
20:00 Belgium v Russia
Hello!
Hello and welcome to Goal's live blog on day two of Euro 2020! 😎
Italy kicked off the tournament in fine style on Friday evening with a 3-0 win over Turkey in Rome.
Things really get going today though with THREE games back-to-back.
Best get settled in.....