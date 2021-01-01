Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Spain updates, news and TV reaction

Few sides tend to make a massive splash in international tournaments after failing to win either of their first two games - but much like Portugal in 2016, La Roja's slow start has given way to some grit-tooth skill and savviness on the way to Wembley.

Like their three remaining rivals, they played all their Group E games at home, yet their impotent draws with Sweden and Poland suggested that the after-effects of their Covid-19 outbreak would prove their undoing.

An explosive 5-0 demolition of Slovakia put them firmly back in the mix, but they then needed extra-time to defeat Russia 2018 finalists Croatia in an eight-goal Copenhagen thriller - and then penalties to separate them from a determined Switzerland. Will that have taken too much out of the tank?