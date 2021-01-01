Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs Portugal, France vs Germany updates, news and TV reaction

With those previews done however, let's turn our attention to how the teams line up in our first game today.

Cristiano Ronaldo, to no-one's surprise, leads the line for Portugal in Budapest. He marks what is his fifth European Championship - more than any other male player in history.

There's plenty of further talent for the visitors, with Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva among them. Hungary are anchored by the RB Leipzig double-act of goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and defender Willi Orban.