Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark, Ukraine vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Form Guide: Ukraine
One of only two third-place ranking sides left in the tournament - alongside the Czech Republic - the Blue and Yellow haven't been this far in a major tournament since Germany 2006, when they were World Cup quarter-finalists.
A narrow defeat to the Netherlands - after the Oranje almost torpedoed themselves - followed by a win against North Macedonia proved to be enough to scrape into the knockout rounds, though a blocky loss to Austria undoubtedly dampened their fires.
They reignited them in crackerjack fashion against Sweden however, emerging 2-1 winners after extra-time in Glasgow after Artem Dovbyk netted the winner against their 10-men opponents in the final seconds of the match. They'll be full of confidence - an imperative boost against their toughest challenge yet.
Lineups: Czech Republic v Denmark
Italy cement challenge in Belgium victory
While Tuesday's opponents have been made to fight through two extra-time-enhanced fixtures to stake their spot in the last four, the Azzurri themselves bounced back to deliver a clinical, if occasionally cynical, victory against the world's number one side.
Roberto Mancini has not overseen defeat at the helm of Italy since 2018, which in hindsight makes their relative unknown status heading into Euro 2020 all the more perplexing.
They saved arguably their most complete performance in attack and defence of the tournament so far for last night, to topple Roberto Martinez's golden generation in Munich - and no matter the results today, look to have put themselves forth as de-facto favourites to triumph next weekend now.
Spain and Simon break Swiss hearts
Much as it was in the last-16, there was to be penalty drama for the Rossocrociati in Saint Petersburg - but this time, Yann Sommer's heroics would be for nothing as Vladimir Petkovic's side choked against Unai Simon in goal at the very end.
The Spain shotstopper had far less to do throughout regular time than his opposite number, and admitted that Sommer deserved the player of the match gong he himself was awarded after the final whistle.
But his contributions undoubtedly did the trick for Luis Enrique and La Roja, to conclude their transformation from impotent group stage starters blighted by Covid-19 into semi-finalists at Euro 2020. Switzerland will always have the memories of that epoch-defining win over France - but for them, the end of the road was a bitter pill to swallow.
Team News: Czech Republic v Denmark
Boril in, Danish Dynamite unchanged
Early team news now and there is just the one change for the Czechs from the side who beat the Netherlands, with Jan Boril given the nod at left-back over Pavel Kaderabek, who drops to the bench.
Denmark keep faith with the same XI that got them here against Wales, though Martin Braithwaite and Martin Braithwaite switch flanks either side of Kasper Dolberg.
Last time out...
Speaking of Spain and Italy, both had their own challenges to battle through to get through to the last four yesterday - and if you didn't catch their victories, you missed a couple of cracking quarter-final ties.
La Roja, under Luis Enrique, almost came unstuck again after they were unable to down 10-men Switzerland in Russia, requiring penalties to send them through, in a game charged through with increasing desperation from both sides up front.
The Azzurri however needed only regular time to see off Belgium, the pole-sitters in FIFA's World Rankings, after Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne netted a pair of superb goals in the first half, in a match marked by its open, expansive fluidity - and an apparent brutal tournament-ending injury the superb Leonardo Spinazzola.
Today's order of play
Spain and Italy are already there, Switzerland and Belgium are packing their bags - and there's just the pair of spots up for grabs, to join them, and secure a direct semi-final face-off for the finale in north London.
As such, there is only two games today - but they're surely going to be a pair filled with the proverbial sweat, blood and tears. They are:
Czech Republic v Denmark (Baku, 1700)
Ukraine v England (Rome, 2000)
(All times BST)
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!
Two down, two through - and two to go. If this year's rearranged pan-continental tournament has taught us anything, it is that sporting drama can be found in every corner of the beautiful game - and now we're truly into the home straight.
Only five games and six teams remain before the curtain comes down at Wembley Stadium in just over a week - and by the end of today, those numbers will be trimmed to three and four respectively.
It's quarter-final day, in Baku and Rome, as a quartet of nations jostle to make history - and you wouldn't want to be anywhere else but soaking it all in.