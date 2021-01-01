Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark, Ukraine vs England updates, news and TV reaction

One of only two third-place ranking sides left in the tournament - alongside the Czech Republic - the Blue and Yellow haven't been this far in a major tournament since Germany 2006, when they were World Cup quarter-finalists.

A narrow defeat to the Netherlands - after the Oranje almost torpedoed themselves - followed by a win against North Macedonia proved to be enough to scrape into the knockout rounds, though a blocky loss to Austria undoubtedly dampened their fires.

They reignited them in crackerjack fashion against Sweden however, emerging 2-1 winners after extra-time in Glasgow after Artem Dovbyk netted the winner against their 10-men opponents in the final seconds of the match. They'll be full of confidence - an imperative boost against their toughest challenge yet.