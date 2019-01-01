Euro 2020 group-stage draw LIVE: England, France & Europe's elite learn finals opponents

The pots are getting ready...
We've prepared an in-depth look at all the venues and cities that will host Euro 2020, from the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam to the Olympic Stadium in Baku
Here's all you need to know about the new-look tournament.
Euro 2020
Euro 2020 hosts: The competition will be held across 12 venues across 12 cities in Europe, including: Copenhagen, Dublin, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Bilbao, Baku, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg, London.
Why is Euro 2020 being held across 12 venues? Rather than hosting the tournament in just one host nation, UEFA have spread the venues across all of Europe to celebrate the competition's 60th anniversary.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino explained: "instead of having a party in one country, we will have a party all over Europe in the summer of 2020."
Euro 2020 format: Euro 2020 will feature 24 teams following UEFA's decision to expand the number of participants from 2016.
The format for the final tournament will be the same as its predecessor Euro 2016, meaning that there will be six groups comprised of four teams.
As with Euro 2016, the winner and runner-up in each group, as well as the four best third-placed sides progress to the round of 16.
Where is the Euro 2020 final? Both rounds of the semi-final and the final will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.
📝 What are the restrictions for the Euro 2020 draw?
Some nations are kept apart for socio-political reason, while other teams are to be placed separately.
Russia and Ukraine
Serbia and Kosovo*
Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo*
*If both teams qualify
While these teams can't be paired in the group stage, they could meet in the knock-out stage should they qualify.
Some teams already know the groups they will be in due to their status as host nations. They are:
Group A: Italy, Wales/Finland
Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Wales/Finland
Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Romania/Play-off D winners
Group D: England, Scotland/Play-off C winners
Group E: Spain, Republic of Ireland/Play-off B winners
Group F: Germany, Hungary/Play-off A winners (unless Romania) or Play-off D winners
*Italics denotes a host nation.
🍯 What are the Euro 2020 seeding pots?
Belgium, Italy, England, Germany, Spain and Ukraine are in Pot One.
Pot Two is made up of France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, the Netherlands and Russia.
Pot Three includes Portugal, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Sweden and the Czech Republic.
Wales and Finland are in Pot Four along with the four play-off winners. However, the identity of those four teams will not be known until March 2020.
Teams who could potentially qualify for Euro 2020 through the play-offs are:
Path A: Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania
Path B: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland
Path C: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Israel
Path D: Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus
🗓 Which teams have qualified for Euro 2020?
Remember, the play-offs are set to take place in March next year, but most of the spots have filled up already.
A total of 20 teams (the top two teams in each of the 10 groups) qualified automatically for Euro 2020. Read our in-depth guide.
Group A: England 🏴, Czech Republic 🇨🇿
Group B: Ukraine 🇺🇦, Portugal 🇵🇹
Group C: Germany 🇩🇪, Netherlands 🇳🇱
Group D: Switzerland 🇨🇭, Denmark 🇩🇰
Group E: Croatia 🇭🇷, Wales 🏴
Group G: Poland 🇵🇱, Austria 🇦🇹
Group I: Belgium 🇧🇪, Russia 🇷🇺
Group J: Italy 🇮🇹, Finland 🇫🇮
The likes of Iceland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Romanic, Republic of IReland, Hungary, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Georgia, Norway, North Macedonia, Serbia, Kosovo, Israel and Belarus have qualified from the play-offs.
⏰ Euro 2020 finals draw: Time, how to watch & full details
When is the draw? It will take place on Saturday, November 30 at 5pm GMT (12pm ET).
Where is the draw? It will be held at the Romexpo Dome in Bucharest, Romania - one of the 12 tournament host cities.
How can I watch the Euro 2020 finals draw? UEFA's official website allows those wishing to watch the draw live to stream it online. The website can be accessed here.
